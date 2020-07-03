In a normal season I think with the buzzing full crowd behind them at Elland Road they'd do well.



Norwich have had a weird season. They beat Man City, they played well in a lot of games and lost (like against us), they got ravaged by injuries early on. They didn't really spend last summer and kind of gave up the ghost in Jan by not investing. They also came from nowhere as they'd struggled in The Championship for a season or two and then had this great run under Farke where they had the momentum and were winning a lot of games late on. Leeds have been right up there for two years now.