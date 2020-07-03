« previous next »
Author Topic: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread  (Read 18717 times)

Online Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #400 on: July 3, 2020, 06:35:49 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on July  3, 2020, 05:22:24 PM
I said on the Wigan thread it this sounds fishy as fuck, they brought just over 4 weeks ago then they enter admin, raises questions over the EFL too how they vetted the takeover.

I wonder if we see a Celtic or Rangers Trojan horse buy out of one of the lower league clubs.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #401 on: July 3, 2020, 07:38:17 PM »
Good start for Wycombe. Ainsworth rocking a leather/jeans combo on the touchline :lmao

EDIT: And now a penalty for Fleetwood after three minutes  :o

EDIT EDIT: And now a direct goal from a corner/keeper OG for Wycombe.

This is mental.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #402 on: July 3, 2020, 07:42:50 PM »
Interesting start, that's for sure.
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #403 on: July 3, 2020, 07:50:28 PM »
Go on Wycombe Akinfenwa plays for them so I hope they get promoted
Offline RedSince86

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #404 on: July 4, 2020, 10:38:39 AM »
There's a thread on Twitter breaking down the history of the owners since Whelan sold the club to a Chinese professional gambler who owns a string of Casinos.

It's dodgy AF how the club has changed hands with dodgy loans,  apparently Rick Parry has disclosed In a video of a massive bet in the Philippines was placed recently on Wigan being relegated.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #405 on: July 4, 2020, 04:43:33 PM »
Forest conceded a 96th minute equaliser to 10 man, local rivals Derby. How unfortunate.

Brentford wining comfortably against Wigan, Benhrama hat trick. Leeds winning at Blackburn though. Brentford 2 behind West Brom but Baggies have a game in hand (not yet played this weekend). Who have they got?
Online Oskar

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #406 on: July 4, 2020, 05:02:52 PM »
Benrahma looks a quality player, Brentford might struggle to hold on to him regardless of whether they go up or not.
Offline Ray K

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #407 on: July 6, 2020, 08:30:54 PM »
Cameron Brannagan scored the decisive penalty for Oxford in their shoot-out win over Portsmouth in the League 1 playoff semis. Ben Woodburn also scored, and they're managed by Karl Robinson.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #408 on: July 7, 2020, 05:39:53 PM »
Watching Forest v Fulham until some professional football is on, fucking hell it's rancid. Not even as somebody from Notts I can't make a case for Forest being a good addition to the PL, they wouldn't. Shit on a stick doesn't even come close.
Online Oskar

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #409 on: July 7, 2020, 05:52:52 PM »
That's a hell of a goal by Harry Arter.

Definitely not a reflection of the quality of this game, though  ;D
Online fucking appalled

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #410 on: July 7, 2020, 07:52:30 PM »
Brentford keep rolling along!
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #411 on: July 7, 2020, 07:57:36 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  7, 2020, 07:52:30 PM
Brentford keep rolling along!

Late turnaround! Keeps the pressure on West Brom. Good win for Fulham at Forest too.

Most likely a West London Derby at Wembley I reckon.
Offline Hendollama

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #412 on: July 8, 2020, 10:26:46 PM »
Offline OOS

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #413 on: July 8, 2020, 10:46:08 PM »
Quote from: Hendollama on July  8, 2020, 10:26:46 PM
https://twitter.com/everythingbcfc/status/1280958371940663299?s=20

What a shitshow.

Football should be about the fans and the local community. Germany have the right idea, where fans own a majority of the club. Its not perfect, but its better than leaving it to chance you get a decent owner, especially is such a monetized and money involved in football these days.

Offline Caligula?

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #414 on: July 9, 2020, 09:26:33 PM »
Quote from: OOS on July  8, 2020, 10:46:08 PM
Football should be about the fans and the local community. Germany have the right idea, where fans own a majority of the club. Its not perfect, but its better than leaving it to chance you get a decent owner, especially is such a monetized and money involved in football these days.

Well for a start they could stop every megalomaniac with a bit of money from buying football clubs in the lower divisions and making them their absolute play things while completely ruining them in the process. It's almost as if there are no guidelines and nothing needs to be vetted if you'd like to buy a club from outside of the Premier League.
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 03:38:08 AM »
Happy for Leeds.  Hope they get promoted.  Be interesting to see what happens to Ben White next season. 
Offline King.Keita

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 04:53:16 AM »
They'll need to make some shrewd acquisitions otherwise they'll be straight back down like Norwich. But will be great to see them back in the Premier League, they've been rotting away in the Championship far too long. Good to see the Liverpool/Leeds curse lifted simultaneously as well
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 06:45:07 AM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 04:53:16 AM
They'll need to make some shrewd acquisitions otherwise they'll be straight back down like Norwich. But will be great to see them back in the Premier League, they've been rotting away in the Championship far too long. Good to see the Liverpool/Leeds curse lifted simultaneously as well

Last time they were promoted to the top flight was 1990! Weirdly linked.
Online Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 08:30:16 AM »
Interesting to see how Leeds do, and how they are perceived by neutrals if QSI takeover after promotion.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 08:36:48 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:45:07 AM
Last time they were promoted to the top flight was 1990! Weirdly linked.

Oddly enough last time we won the league, & Leeds were 2nd division champions to boot too.
Online GinKop

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 11:17:40 AM »
Will be great to have Leeds back, plus the Bielsa angle too.

That 4th goal yesterday was incredible.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 11:35:46 AM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:36:48 AM
Oddly enough last time we won the league, & Leeds were 2nd division champions to boot too.

Written in the stars, etc
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 11:37:34 AM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 04:53:16 AM
They'll need to make some shrewd acquisitions otherwise they'll be straight back down like Norwich. But will be great to see them back in the Premier League, they've been rotting away in the Championship far too long. Good to see the Liverpool/Leeds curse lifted simultaneously as well
Yeah I can see Leeds and the playoffs winner go down, can see West Brom staying up though and having a Sheffield United like season.
Online Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 11:39:37 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:35:46 AM
Written in the stars, etc

So will Leeds reach the latter stages of the Champions League in 2031, while we win it and the league and FA Cup in a.....TREBLE?! ;)
Offline Caligula?

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 12:10:02 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 11:37:34 AM
Yeah I can see Leeds and the playoffs winner go down, can see West Brom staying up though and having a Sheffield United like season.

You never know though. Oddly enough this time last year everyone was saying how Sheffield United would be a certainty to go down, while the exciting Norwich could stay up. If you look at that Sheffield side, there are no stand out players. But Wilder has made them the sum of their parts. If Leeds can use the Bielsa factor, they'll have a good chance. But they'll definitely need to get their signings right.
Offline Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 12:14:20 PM »
In a normal season I think with the buzzing full crowd behind them at Elland Road they'd do well.

Norwich have had a weird season. They beat Man City, they played well in a lot of games and lost (like against us), they got ravaged by injuries early on. They didn't really spend last summer and kind of gave up the ghost in Jan by not investing. They also came from nowhere as they'd struggled in The Championship for a season or two and then had this great run under Farke where they had the momentum and were winning a lot of games late on. Leeds have been right up there for two years now.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 12:30:58 PM »
Regardless of what happens next season with crowds and all that, I think Leeds will spring a few surprises. Hopefully it won't happen to us ( ;D), but imagine them for instance going to City and winning. Of the sides that go up they'll definitely be the ones most capable of doing something like that due to the Bielsa factor.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 10:13:43 PM »
Harrison Reed just got man of the match in Fulhams match against Cardiff. Looks a player. One to keep an eye on?
Online Adeemo

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #428 on: Today at 12:36:53 PM »
Brilliant goal from Brentford, really hope they go up.
