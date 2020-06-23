« previous next »
Author Topic: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread  (Read 15202 times)

Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #320 on: June 23, 2020, 04:16:15 PM »
Quote from: Phil M on June 23, 2020, 04:04:59 PM
Be great to see Brentford up especially with the new stadium on the way.

Mixed feelings about the new stadium. It looks a bit generic and because theyre sharing it with London Irish rugby its not very personalised. Will be a same to leave an old stadium with a bit of character (ie. a bit of a shithole!). Hopefully it benefits them in the long run but theyll keep selling their best player of their valuations are met I think.
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #321 on: June 23, 2020, 04:22:40 PM »
So who's this kid who bagged a hat trick for Derby the other day, is he highly rated or has he popped up out of nowhere?
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #322 on: June 23, 2020, 04:29:22 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 23, 2020, 04:16:15 PM
Mixed feelings about the new stadium. It looks a bit generic and because theyre sharing it with London Irish rugby its not very personalised. Will be a same to leave an old stadium with a bit of character (ie. a bit of a shithole!). Hopefully it benefits them in the long run but theyll keep selling their best player of their valuations are met I think.

Yep Griffin Park has that 4 pubs on each corner, the new stadium is not that far away[less than a mile], but looks like the generic stadiums though.
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #323 on: June 23, 2020, 07:43:29 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 23, 2020, 04:16:15 PM
Mixed feelings about the new stadium. It looks a bit generic and because theyre sharing it with London Irish rugby its not very personalised. Will be a same to leave an old stadium with a bit of character (ie. a bit of a shithole!). Hopefully it benefits them in the long run but theyll keep selling their best player of their valuations are met I think.

I didn't know much about the rugby side of it to be honest mate. And yeah defo sad to see Griffin Park fade away when it does given the history there.
They have been a team who've played good footy for a few years now and I think they'd be a great addition to the prem.
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #324 on: June 23, 2020, 07:50:46 PM »
I wouldnt really call the new Brentford stadium generic. Its squeezed into a relatively small space leading to different size stands. It looks quite different to me. Generic is Southampton, Leicester , derby bowl etc..
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #325 on: June 23, 2020, 08:53:33 PM »
Quote from: Brain Potter on June 23, 2020, 07:50:46 PM
I wouldnt really call the new Brentford stadium generic. Its squeezed into a relatively small space leading to different size stands. It looks quite different to me. Generic is Southampton, Leicester , derby bowl etc..


Fair enough. I dont like the way they odd coloured seats though. Think its an Aussie cricket ground trick that makes it look fuller on TV than it actually is. I know a few season ticket holders and Ive been to about 5 games a season for the last couple of years so will definitely see what its like. Assuming it opens on time its a real shame they wont have a final game for the fans at Griffin Park though.
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #326 on: June 23, 2020, 10:13:17 PM »
Oh no, Colin Wanker returns once again!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53149667
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #327 on: June 24, 2020, 05:26:30 PM »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on June 23, 2020, 10:13:17 PM
Oh no, Colin Wanker returns once again!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53149667
The unflushable turd.


Leeds fans have been paying £25 to stick a cardboard cutout of themselves in the stands.
One fan therefore spent £25 putting a well-known Arsenal fan's head in the crowd.



 ;D
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 02:40:18 PM »
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #329 on: Today at 01:07:28 PM »
Massive games tonight and tomorrow. Brentford vs West Brom and Leeds vs Fulham.
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #330 on: Today at 08:13:07 PM »
Just tuned in to Brentford West Brom. Brentford so far looks pretty good and are up through Watkins. Definitely wouldn't be surprised if they sneak into one of the automatic promotion places.
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #331 on: Today at 09:44:54 PM »
What's the injury affecting Sergio Canos atm? Don't think he's played for Brentford for a while now.
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #332 on: Today at 09:51:50 PM »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 09:44:54 PM
What's the injury affecting Sergio Canos atm? Don't think he's played for Brentford for a while now.

Serious knee injury suffered back in October.
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #333 on: Today at 09:55:20 PM »
Ah, thought it must be long term, as hadn't seen him for so long.
