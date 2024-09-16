Interesting discussion on R4 this morning.



In short, BBC World Service was always funded by the Foreign Office, as it was a very useful tool to provide an honest and factual news service around the world through a very trusted provider. Then one of the last Tory governments removed funding and dumped the cost onto the BBC (but pegged their Licence Fee)



As was inevitable, the BBCWS output has been reduced to save money.



Into the breach has stepped Russia and China. They have both bought up stations across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.



Neither provide an honest and factual service, and instead use them as pro-Russia/China and anti-West propaganda tools to further their own pernicious interests.



The penny-pinching move by the Tories has been hugely counter-productive. As well as the above, it reduces Britain's standing in the world.



Penny-pinching from one department whilst myopically ignoring the wider impacts and costs loaded onto other departments has been a common theme throughout Tory governments going back to the 80's.