« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: The BBC  (Read 174062 times)

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #2080 on: September 16, 2024, 06:39:53 pm »
Of course he wasn't getting time. Fucking joke.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,806
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The BBC
« Reply #2081 on: September 17, 2024, 08:12:58 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cn033p4d82xo

Article explaining the sentencing.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #2082 on: October 3, 2024, 05:54:38 am »
Why Kuenssberg wanted to interview Johnson just prior to the release of his memoirs only she knows.  Forced to cancel now though as she sent notes directly to Johnson instead of to colleagues.

https://metro.co.uk/2024/10/02/embarrassed-laura-keunssberg-forced-cancel-boris-johnson-bbc-interview-huge-blunder-21724381/
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,241
Re: The BBC
« Reply #2083 on: October 3, 2024, 07:34:07 am »
Quote from: TSC on October  3, 2024, 05:54:38 am
Why Kuenssberg wanted to interview Johnson just prior to the release of his memoirs only she knows.  Forced to cancel now though as she sent notes directly to Johnson instead of to colleagues.

https://metro.co.uk/2024/10/02/embarrassed-laura-keunssberg-forced-cancel-boris-johnson-bbc-interview-huge-blunder-21724381/

Sounds like she got caught sharing notes, rather than a mistake, shes been a cheerleader for Bojo since forever and part of his media inner circle. £300k plus a year to be a Tory shill, she needs booting out.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,536
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: The BBC
« Reply #2084 on: October 3, 2024, 08:04:19 am »
Ooops. Looks like the tory stooge got caught out on the wrong Whatsapp group chat...

I know they can't fire her right away but hopefully soon
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,329
Re: The BBC
« Reply #2085 on: October 3, 2024, 08:09:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on October  3, 2024, 07:34:07 am
Sounds like she got caught sharing notes, rather than a mistake, shes been a cheerleader for Bojo since forever and part of his media inner circle. £300k plus a year to be a Tory shill, she needs booting out.
Absolutely.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The BBC
« Reply #2086 on: October 3, 2024, 08:22:36 am »
Quote from: TSC on October  3, 2024, 05:54:38 am
Why Kuenssberg wanted to interview Johnson just prior to the release of his memoirs only she knows.  Forced to cancel now though as she sent notes directly to Johnson instead of to colleagues.

https://metro.co.uk/2024/10/02/embarrassed-laura-keunssberg-forced-cancel-boris-johnson-bbc-interview-huge-blunder-21724381/

Pretending the briefing notes got sent accidentally. Yeah right. Expect shes been doing this for years
Awful biased journalist who should be removed asap
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,536
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: The BBC
« Reply #2087 on: October 3, 2024, 09:14:28 am »
Funny how the BBC are not running the story about the lack of journalistic integrity of their most senior political correspondent.....
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,865
Re: The BBC
« Reply #2088 on: October 3, 2024, 09:49:41 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October  3, 2024, 08:04:19 am
Ooops. Looks like the tory stooge got caught out on the wrong Whatsapp group chat...

I know they can't fire her right away but hopefully soon

Others have offered to step in, but the interview has just been cancelled, instead.

Hopefully, she gets binned off, soon.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,332
Re: The BBC
« Reply #2089 on: October 3, 2024, 09:55:48 am »
How did this come out, re Kuenssberg? Did someone leak it?

If so, maybe it's a hopeful sign that the days of the Tory shills at the Beeb are numbered.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The BBC
« Reply #2090 on: October 3, 2024, 10:37:30 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on October  3, 2024, 09:55:48 am
How did this come out, re Kuenssberg? Did someone leak it?

If so, maybe it's a hopeful sign that the days of the Tory shills at the Beeb are numbered.

The first I saw of it was her posting it on Twitter. Not sure if there was anything prior to that but it does seem like she got it out there before someone could make a story out of it
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,946
Re: The BBC
« Reply #2091 on: October 3, 2024, 05:33:28 pm »
They seem to be reporting it as an 'error' that she scrolled down to Boris's name, then sent it, instead of to her group.

They can literally say anything these days in the media.

Obviously she was found out and then tried to bullshit her way out of it.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,733
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The BBC
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 10:13:40 am »
Interesting discussion on R4 this morning.

In short, BBC World Service was always funded by the Foreign Office, as it was a very useful tool to provide an honest and factual news service around the world through a very trusted provider. Then one of the last Tory governments removed funding and dumped the cost onto the BBC (but pegged their Licence Fee)

As was inevitable, the BBCWS output has been reduced to save money.

Into the breach has stepped Russia and China. They have both bought up stations across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Neither provide an honest and factual service, and instead use them as pro-Russia/China and anti-West propaganda tools to further their own pernicious interests.

The penny-pinching move by the Tories has been hugely counter-productive. As well as the above, it reduces Britain's standing in the world.

Penny-pinching from one department whilst myopically ignoring the wider impacts and costs loaded onto other departments has been a common theme throughout Tory governments going back to the 80's.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 