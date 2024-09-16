Please
Topic:
The BBC
Author
Topic: The BBC (Read 170210 times)
Spezialo
Kopite
Posts: 833
Re: The BBC
«
Reply #2080 on:
September 16, 2024, 06:39:53 pm »
Of course he wasn't getting time. Fucking joke.
Nick110581
Re: The BBC
«
Reply #2081 on:
September 17, 2024, 08:12:58 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cn033p4d82xo
Article explaining the sentencing.
TSC
Re: The BBC
«
Reply #2082 on:
Today
at 05:54:38 am »
Why Kuenssberg wanted to interview Johnson just prior to the release of his memoirs only she knows. Forced to cancel now though as she sent notes directly to Johnson instead of to colleagues.
https://metro.co.uk/2024/10/02/embarrassed-laura-keunssberg-forced-cancel-boris-johnson-bbc-interview-huge-blunder-21724381/
