According to the WhatsApp messages Edwards told the other person a few times that he didn't want any illegal or underage material after having some shared with him. Edwards didn't report the other person though even after the other person seemingly let it be known they possessed lots of other illegal images. Hopefully that's not used as mitigating evidence in Edwards' favour as he clearly put his own reputation and self-preservation ahead of stopping any further offending by the person he was talking to. Asking an offender not to share illegal content with you is very different to making efforts to stop the offender creating illegal content in the first place!
They're category A images, which will mean prison, even if for only six months - which isn't enough, given some poor children are going through unspeakable awfulness in order to make money from perverts like him.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
As he pled guilty though think that means he will get a reduction in the maximum sentence of six months. He'll likely get a suspended sentence and/or Community order
I guess it depends if they treat each image as a separate offence, ergo a separate sentence.
Even if they do, sentences usually run concurrently rather than consecutively.
that's true, he pled guilty to three offences, assume one charge for Cat A, one for Cat B and one for Cat C.
He might only get a custodial sentence for the Cat A charge, with maybe fines or probation or a suspended sentence for the other two.No doubt his lawyers will be pleading "first offence" also.
Laughable if he doesn't go down. You can get years for having a dodgy tv box.
Sentencing doesn't usually work like that. If he gets a custodial for the Cat A, then he probably would not get fines, community sentence etc as well for the other related offences.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cmj260e54x7o41 images, 7 cat A, 12 cat B and 22 Cat CI know people are sceptical but I'd be amazed if he doesn't do any time behind bars
If he does get a prison sentence, it'll be suspended (no jail time).
So he was arrested for the images in November last year. So either the BBC knew and did nothing or he never told them about his arrest. It's hard to believe that a corporation like the BBC, the size of it, the reach it has never found out about it.
