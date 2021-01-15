According to the WhatsApp messages Edwards told the other person a few times that he didn't want any illegal or underage material after having some shared with him. Edwards didn't report the other person though even after the other person seemingly let it be known they possessed lots of other illegal images.



Hopefully that's not used as mitigating evidence in Edwards' favour as he clearly put his own reputation and self-preservation ahead of stopping any further offending by the person he was talking to. Asking an offender not to share illegal content with you is very different to making efforts to stop the offender creating illegal content in the first place!