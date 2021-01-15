« previous next »
His defence will likely be that he was spiralling mentally and so made bad decisions that he's deeply ashamed of and greatly regrets. Basically throwing himself on the mercy of the court and "previously of unblemished character".  Maybe looking to get remanded for psychiatric treatment on open release with a tag.
According to the WhatsApp messages Edwards told the other person a few times that he didn't want any illegal or underage material after having some shared with him.  Edwards didn't report the other person though even after the other person seemingly let it be known they possessed lots of other illegal images. 

Hopefully that's not used as mitigating evidence in Edwards' favour as he clearly put his own reputation and self-preservation ahead of stopping any further offending by the person he was talking to.  Asking an offender not to share illegal content with you is very different to making efforts to stop the offender creating illegal content in the first place!
According to the WhatsApp messages Edwards told the other person a few times that he didn't want any illegal or underage material after having some shared with him.  Edwards didn't report the other person though even after the other person seemingly let it be known they possessed lots of other illegal images. 

Hopefully that's not used as mitigating evidence in Edwards' favour as he clearly put his own reputation and self-preservation ahead of stopping any further offending by the person he was talking to.  Asking an offender not to share illegal content with you is very different to making efforts to stop the offender creating illegal content in the first place!

That can't be any mitigation. If he'd told him to stop sending and reported to the police that would be a defence. Sending a message and saying don't send any more just looks like backside covering to me. He could just have easily told the guy I'll send you a message to say stop, but keep firing them over.
They're category A images, which will mean prison, even if for only six months - which isn't enough, given some poor children are going through unspeakable awfulness in order to make money from perverts like him.
yep, should have an example made of him, there's literally no excuse or defence he can come up with now that he's admitted it
As he pled guilty though think that means he will get a reduction in the maximum sentence of six months. He'll likely get a suspended sentence and/or Community order
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:22:58 pm
As he pled guilty though think that means he will get a reduction in the maximum sentence of six months. He'll likely get a suspended sentence and/or Community order

I guess it depends if they treat each image as a separate offence, ergo a separate sentence.
I guess it depends if they treat each image as a separate offence, ergo a separate sentence.

Even if they do, sentences usually run concurrently rather than consecutively.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:32:17 pm
I guess it depends if they treat each image as a separate offence, ergo a separate sentence.
that's true, he pled guilty to three offences, assume one charge for Cat A, one for Cat B and one for Cat C.

Interesting that the charges weren't related to the earlier investigation but no doubt they were found when they examined his phone
Even if they do, sentences usually run concurrently rather than consecutively.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:34:57 pm
that's true, he pled guilty to three offences, assume one charge for Cat A, one for Cat B and one for Cat C.

He might only get a custodial sentence for the Cat A charge, with maybe fines or probation or a suspended sentence for the other two.

No doubt his lawyers will be pleading "first offence" also.
Even if they do, sentences usually run concurrently rather than consecutively.

Yep.

I'd be shocked if he gets any prison time.
He might only get a custodial sentence for the Cat A charge, with maybe fines or probation or a suspended sentence for the other two.

No doubt his lawyers will be pleading "first offence" also.

Sentencing doesn't usually work like that.  If he gets a custodial for the Cat A, then he probably would not get fines, community sentence etc as well for the other related offences.
Laughable if he doesn't go down. You can get years for having a dodgy tv box.
Laughable if he doesn't go down. You can get years for having a dodgy tv box.

Yes.  But that is a crime against the system (a big corporation).  Very bad.

A highly known (and respected) celebrity, receiving (and likely viewing) child porn, is not so bad.  Paraphrasing, not my views, btw.
As he pled guilty though think that means he will get a reduction in the maximum sentence of six months. He'll likely get a suspended sentence and/or Community order
Minimum sentence is six months.
Sentencing doesn't usually work like that.  If he gets a custodial for the Cat A, then he probably would not get fines, community sentence etc as well for the other related offences.

Thanks for clarifying 👍
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cmj260e54x7o

41 images, 7 cat A, 12 cat B and 22 Cat C

I know people are sceptical but I'd be amazed if he doesn't do any time behind bars
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cmj260e54x7o

41 images, 7 cat A, 12 cat B and 22 Cat C

I know people are sceptical but I'd be amazed if he doesn't do any time behind bars

If he does get a prison sentence, it'll be suspended (no jail time).
If he does get a prison sentence, it'll be suspended (no jail time).

There is nothing in the sentencing guidelines to say a suspended sentence can be given out.

There are multiple aggravating factors as well. 41 is a large number of files, 7 of which include penetrative sexual abuse which would show discernable pain or distress on the child and one of which was a movie. There may also be a large number of different victims as well.

There are likely mitigating circumstances as well - this being a first offence, remorse, pleading guilty, his previous conduct prior to this, etc which might reduce any sentence but like I said I'd be amazed if he didn't see some time behind bars. There's certainly enough scope for it it seems.

Either way if you're unhappy with any sentence you can request the attorney general review it and send it to the court of appeal - https://www.gov.uk/ask-crown-court-sentence-review#:~:text=How%20to%20get%20a%20sentence,a%20decision%20about%20the%20sentence.
So he was arrested for the images in November last year. So either the BBC knew and did nothing or he never told them about his arrest. It's hard to believe that a corporation like the BBC, the size of it, the reach it has never found out about it.
So he was arrested for the images in November last year. So either the BBC knew and did nothing or he never told them about his arrest. It's hard to believe that a corporation like the BBC, the size of it, the reach it has never found out about it.

They knew. The cover up is just what the BBC do.

The playbook is to weaponise mental health and then brush it under the carpet once the furore has blown over. Public falls for it every time.
