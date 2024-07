BBC probably knew and gave him a pay rise anyway.



He'll probably get off with it also knowing these judges.



I doubt they did. This isn't Saville where he was abusing individuals with little more than a roll of the eyes from the BBC (and others). Edwards was anonymously downloading/sharing indecent images.The pay rise, as I understood it, was a blanket pay rise applied across all BBC staff. HR laws are such that not giving him a pay rise - even whilst suspended - would have left them open to legal claims. They eventually got rid of him without paying him any severance pay which probably saved the BBC a few hundred thousand pounds.I expect he will get nothing more than a suspended sentence for the images but that's not favouritism, that's just the sentencing guidelines in this country.