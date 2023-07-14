Dan Wootton: GB News host admits 'errors of judgement'Broadcaster Dan Wootton has admitted making "errors of judgement in the past" but denied any criminality as he responded to claims made against him.Reports have included claims he offered media colleagues thousands of pounds for explicit material of themselves.Wootton said on his GB News show he was the victim of a "witch hunt" by "nefarious players".The publishers of the Sun and MailOnline say they are looking into allegations against him.Wootton was previously executive editor at the Sun, and its publisher News UK told the BBC: "We are looking into the allegations made in recent days. We are not able to make any further comment at this stage."He later became a columnist for MailOnline, owned by DMG Media, a spokesperson for which said: "We are aware of the allegations and are looking into them."The claims - made on social media and in some publications - include that he used fake online identities and offered money to individuals in return for filming themselves carrying out sex acts.Wootton said the allegations had been spread by a "race to the bottom" on social media, and claimed that "dark forces" were trying to bring down GB News.He said: "These past few days I have been the target of a smear campaign by nefarious players with an axe to grind."I, like all fallible human beings, have made errors of judgement in the past. But the criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue."I would like nothing more than to address those spurious claims. I could actually spend the next two hours doing so, but on the advice of my lawyers I cannot comment further."GB News said it had no comment at this time