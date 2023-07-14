« previous next »
Reply #1800 on: July 14, 2023, 06:15:53 pm
Quote from: Millie on July 14, 2023, 04:44:08 pm
He doesn't need grounds of "diminished responsibility" because no crime has been committed and therefore no trial.

I'm talking about this rumoured inappropriate behaviour towards colleagues. I'm interested in knowing if it was a recent thing that was out of character for him, as that could indicate a sign of deteriorating mental health.

I'm not judging the legality of it. Many people are fired each year for their behaviour towards colleagues that may not otherwise break the law. I want to know if the BBC were aware of his mental state and what they were doing to help. Issues like this have a cause.
Reply #1801 on: July 14, 2023, 06:49:42 pm
Quote from: carling on July 14, 2023, 08:44:06 am
Playing devil's advocate here, but what should a newspaper do in a situation like that?  When some parents approach them saying they've complained to the BBC about an older presenter sending money to their kid who they say is addicted to drugs.

I mean, I take it as a given that there will be no morals involved when it comes to the s*n, and they'll love the opportunity to stick the knife into the BBC.  But I struggle to see how this one keeps quiet for too much longer, even if the paper was more diligent with its research.  It's possible it might have been better for Huw if it came out even sooner, I can't imagine it's done his mental state any favours waiting for it to blow up.


Go to the Police but lets not forget that the BBC did their own investigation & informed the Police long before the "parents" ignored their attempts at communication and went running towards the money.
Reply #1802 on: July 14, 2023, 07:03:07 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 14, 2023, 10:42:04 am
You really need to ask those questions...

But, but the parents have never accepted any payments.  ::)
Reply #1803 on: July 14, 2023, 07:12:11 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 14, 2023, 09:54:29 am
There's a documentary with the parents on TalkTV apparently, thousands of pounds were exchanged.


They received payments from talk radio and I'm positive they received payments from that rag. They tried to deceive people saying money wasnt a motivator, yet here we are. It would be foolish to assume they would not receive renumeration from this whole grift

Once investigations are complete and if there is suspicion of false accusation, then I hope they all get sued
Reply #1804 on: Today at 01:23:03 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-66240304

Dan Wootton: GB News host admits 'errors of judgement'

Broadcaster Dan Wootton has admitted making "errors of judgement in the past" but denied any criminality as he responded to claims made against him.

Reports have included claims he offered media colleagues thousands of pounds for explicit material of themselves.

Wootton said on his GB News show he was the victim of a "witch hunt" by "nefarious players".

The publishers of the Sun and MailOnline say they are looking into allegations against him.

Wootton was previously executive editor at the Sun, and its publisher News UK told the BBC: "We are looking into the allegations made in recent days. We are not able to make any further comment at this stage."

He later became a columnist for MailOnline, owned by DMG Media, a spokesperson for which said: "We are aware of the allegations and are looking into them."

The claims - made on social media and in some publications - include that he used fake online identities and offered money to individuals in return for filming themselves carrying out sex acts.

Wootton said the allegations had been spread by a "race to the bottom" on social media, and claimed that "dark forces" were trying to bring down GB News.

He said: "These past few days I have been the target of a smear campaign by nefarious players with an axe to grind.

"I, like all fallible human beings, have made errors of judgement in the past. But the criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue.

"I would like nothing more than to address those spurious claims. I could actually spend the next two hours doing so, but on the advice of my lawyers I cannot comment further."

GB News said it had no comment at this time
