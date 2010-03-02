Im not a fan of the blatant politicisation of the BBC by the ruling party and I dont watch much on the BBC at all, but I just wanted to say BBC Sounds is very, very good.



Let's be honest, we have two sides (broadly)Those on one side who are happy with commercial output as it is and do not want anything the BBC has to offer, allied with those commercial interests who see the BBC as competition they would rather see gone (plus others you care to name)Those who like the niche Public Sector Broadcasting they cannot get elsewhere, traditionalists who have grown up with the BBC as a sort of revered institution, those who regard the BBCs attempts at balance as preferable to a free for all (plus others you care to name)I am probably in the niche category (BBC sounds, programmes without adverts, free to air.....)For that I am prepared to put up with the BBC producing programmes like Mrs Brown's Boys in order to win some of those in the former of the two above categories.