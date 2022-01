So we just accept your assertion that the BBC isn't biased even though you can't be arsed to provide evidence to back it up. Other people's perceptions that the BBC is biased is wrong but Yorkykopite's perception that it isn't is correct. Alright then.





I do happen to think the BBC isn't biased in any harmful or systematic way. But, once again (since you're hard of hearing), I didn't make that claim to you. I said that to discover whether the organisation was biased or not you would have to sift through an enormous amount of data. I said it wasn't as simple as your analogy suggested (the one about biscuits or sandwiches).