do you think Labour should run on a counter policy to back the Beeb



That's an interesting question. Normally you'd say no. The minute a single political party starts supporting the BBC then the Beeb is in trouble. Its health relies on being 'outside politics'. But this is, to use a war analogy, a supreme emergency. All bets are off. If there is no political opposition to what the Tories want to do then the BBC will be split up and its most profitable parts will be sold to the private sector. The unprofitable will go to the wall, regardless of how socially useful they are. The same always happens to public sector services and industries when they become the plaything of the City and international capital.Labour would want to make an electoral calculation too. At its crudest this means asking "Is the BBC popular?" and "Do people want to preserve it even when they sometimes hardly use it". Obviously there are lots of Shaka Hislops who hate the BBC for its reputed left-wing, or right-wing allegiances. There are others who say they don't watch enough, or listen enough to the BBC to justify paying 43 pee a day, and simply don't care about its public service aspect or the fact that it earns the UK so much prestige and influence abroad. The idea that folks in countries lacking free speech might tune into Chinese State TV doesn't worry them. Not their problem etc.But it's easy to overstate this anti-social attitude. I suspect there are still more 'supporters' of the BBC than there are 'opponents'. So it might pay to back the idea of the BBC at the polls - even if it is part of a promise to take a serious look at other ways of funding the service and keeping it in the public sector.