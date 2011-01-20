We arent the only ones that pay a license fee. Its common in many European countries. In addition its pretty annoying when people think BBC News is the BBC. Theres a lot more to the BBC then just the news for god sake.
BBC World Service is one the most important radio services in the world. Over 200m people a week listen to it.
The soft power that the BBC provides the country around the world is amazing. BBC News is the biggest news organisation in the world, the bbc website is brilliant too, I use it daily and not just for news and sports, theres all sorts of articles on there and things to do (even for non UK users who get an ad version earning money for the BBC)
Most people like to sit on their arses and watch shit these days, except dickheads above who apparently never watch BBC shows. Doctor Who, Line of Duty, Top Gear are just examples of shows that have made BBC studios around £200m a year by selling them around the world. Thats just 3 popular shows nevermind all the stuff on the UKTV group of channels too that is also sold worldwide. Some of its catalogue from the 80s and 90s such as Only Fools and Horses still generates income.
In 2008 a certain man masquerading as a journalist wrote an article for a magazine wrote an article defending the BBC.