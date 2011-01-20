Poll

Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?

Yes
110 (41.4%)
No
95 (35.7%)
Don't care
8 (3%)
Don't currently pay the fee
20 (7.5%)
Retain licence fee but look to reform
33 (12.4%)

Total Members Voted: 266

Author Topic: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?  (Read 33728 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 06:17:39 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 05:51:19 pm
Or I could be a miser in some contexts, and spendthrift in others meaning both can be true at the same time.

Not if the context is the same. Both sets of neighbours are watching on a TV screen as you go about your shopping. "What a spendthrift he is" agree one group. "No, he's not he's a miser" say the other.

That's what happens when the ideologues start judging the BBC. They're incapable of viewing it except within the prison (and prism) of their preconceptions. "It's socialist. I'm not paying any more licence fee"/"It's conservative, I'm not paying any more licence fee." "Look here, Andrew Marr once stood for a student election on a Trotskyist ticket. Not paying"/"Look here, Nick Robinson was a member of the Young Conservatives. Not paying."

You probably think I exaggerate, but that's about how elevated a lot of debate about the BBC is these days.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 06:22:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:23:20 pm
I'm starting to hate this fucking Country

join the queue

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:27:46 am
, I hate this country
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 06:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:17:39 pm
Not if the context is the same. Both sets of neighbours are watching on a TV screen as you go about your shopping. "What a spendthrift he is" agree one group. "No, he's not he's a miser" say the other.

That's what happens when the ideologues start judging the BBC. They're incapable of viewing it except within the prison (and prism) of their preconceptions. "It's socialist. I'm not paying any more licence fee"/"It's conservative, I'm not paying any more licence fee." "Look here, Andrew Marr once stood for a student election on a Trotskyist ticket. Not paying"/"Look here, Nick Robinson was a member of the Young Conservatives. Not paying."

You probably think I exaggerate, but that's about how elevated a lot of debate about the BBC is these days.

If I spend £100 on biscuits but refuse to buy a sandwich unless it's in the reduced section, then I can be spendthrift with biscuits and a miser when it comes to sandwiches. Both can be true.

What about people who feel the BBC's news coverage is skewed one way or another without any knowledge of the past political affilations of the relevant presenters? I didn't know who Robbie Gibb even was, let alone that he was a Tory until he left the BBC to immediately become Theresa May's director of communicatons after being in charge of the BBC's political programming for years prior. That doesn't mean I didn't have my concerns about the BBC's political outputs prior to becoming aware of Gibb's political leanings, nor does me not being aware of them means Gibb was being completely impartial in his duties.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 07:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:08:22 pm
I agree.  I'm against defunding the BBC, but lets not pretend that their news coverage hasn't been poor for a while now!

I watch a lot of BBC TV/use the iPlayer and am willing to fund some of the public service stuff I don't use/watch such as Bitesize but is that enough for me to support keeping all of the BBC, including its dodgy news and current affairs division? No, I don't think so.

The handwringing from centre-lefties about the likes of GB News filling the vacuum doesn't really convince when the BBC has willingly given a platform to many of the people who appear on those supposedly abhorrent outlets, including centre-left former and current Labour MPs (i.e. Jonathan Ashworth), some of whom even work as presenters for them (i.e. Gloria De Piero). Claire Fox and Darren Grimes would eventually surface as guests for the paper review on the BBC News channel if GB News shut up shop tomorrow. I can live without EastEnders if it means not funding that.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 07:16:34 pm »
https://twitter.com/xandvt/status/1482769845888372736

I think this twitter thread does a good job on the value of Auntie Beeb, Kids need the likes of Cerrie Burnell on TV

Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 07:23:25 pm »
The BBC can make programmes no other broadcaster can because they are NOT driven by the market.

The BBC is one of the few Great British institutions left.

The BBC is also much loved in the states, growing up I used to watch BBC America all the time and love the documentaries.
Offline rob1966

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 07:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:16:34 pm
https://twitter.com/xandvt/status/1482769845888372736

I think this twitter thread does a good job on the value of Auntie Beeb, Kids need the likes of Cerrie Burnell on TV

Compare Cbeebies with the stuff on the other kids channels. My kids learnt so much watching Cbeebies, my eldest even picked up a bit of sign language from Mr Tumble and some Spanish from something they watched. Bitesize has been really useful with schoolwork too.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 08:06:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:53:57 pm
Compare Cbeebies with the stuff on the other kids channels. My kids learnt so much watching Cbeebies, my eldest even picked up a bit of sign language from Mr Tumble and some Spanish from something they watched. Bitesize has been really useful with schoolwork too.

thats ace, its hard for disabled kids to fit in especially in school.

stuff like this really helps

Offline jillc

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 08:14:05 pm »
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 08:16:09 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 06:50:12 pm
If I spend £100 on biscuits but refuse to buy a sandwich unless it's in the reduced section, then I can be spendthrift with biscuits and a miser when it comes to sandwiches. Both can be true.

You completely misunderstand the analogy. It's the general principle at stake. Is the BBC biased? Are you a miser? Big, general, questions whose answers will involve a massive amount of data. You can't answer questions like this by talking about small preferences like, "The BBC seems to prefer children's programmes to hard-core pornography" or "Shaka Hislop seems to like biscuits more than sarnies". Those observations may be true but they don't tell us whether the BBC is biased or whether you're a miser.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 08:18:28 pm »
You'd have thought, incidentally, that the Tory government might have been grateful for having a trusted public service broadcaster during Covid. The amount of disinformation, plain lies, wild rumours and conspiracy theories flying around came up against the hard rock of BBC information every single day.

There again it's the bloody Tories isn't it? Pure party calculation. Fuck the country. 
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 08:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:18:28 pm
You'd have thought, incidentally, that the Tory government might have been grateful for having a trusted public service broadcaster during Covid. The amount of disinformation, plain lies, wild rumours and conspiracy theories flying around came up against the hard rock of BBC information every single day.

There again it's the bloody Tories isn't it? Pure party calculation. Fuck the country.

do you think Labour should run on a counter policy to back the Beeb
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 08:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:22:03 pm
do you think Labour should run on a counter policy to back the Beeb

That's an interesting question. Normally you'd say no. The minute a single political party starts supporting the BBC then the Beeb is in trouble. Its health relies on being 'outside politics'. But this is, to use a war analogy, a supreme emergency. All bets are off. If there is no political opposition to what the Tories want to do then the BBC will be split up and its most profitable parts will be sold to the private sector. The unprofitable will go to the wall, regardless of how socially useful they are. The same always happens to public sector services and industries when they become the plaything of the City and international capital.

Labour would want to make an electoral calculation too. At its crudest this means asking "Is the BBC popular?" and "Do people want to preserve it even when they sometimes hardly use it". Obviously there are lots of Shaka Hislops who hate the BBC for its reputed left-wing, or right-wing allegiances. There are others who say they don't watch enough, or listen enough to the BBC to justify paying 43 pee a day, and simply don't care about its public service aspect or the fact that it earns the UK so much prestige and influence abroad. The idea that folks in countries lacking free speech might tune into Chinese State TV doesn't worry them. Not their problem etc.

But it's easy to overstate this anti-social attitude. I suspect there are still more 'supporters' of the BBC than there are 'opponents'. So it might pay to back the idea of the BBC at the polls - even if it is part of a promise to take a serious look at other ways of funding the service and keeping it in the public sector.   
Offline jillc

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 09:00:26 pm »
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 09:12:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:23:20 pm
I'm starting to hate this fucking Country
Just starting? It's been toxic for many years now. Xenophobia and ignorance have taken over in a big way. Very scary to think what we might become in 10-15 years time.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 09:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:36:00 pm
That's an interesting question. Normally you'd say no. The minute a single political party starts supporting the BBC then the Beeb is in trouble. Its health relies on being 'outside politics'. But this is, to use a war analogy, a supreme emergency. All bets are off. If there is no political opposition to what the Tories want to do then the BBC will be split up and its most profitable parts will be sold to the private sector. The unprofitable will go to the wall, regardless of how socially useful they are. The same always happens to public sector services and industries when they become the plaything of the City and international capital.

Labour would want to make an electoral calculation too. At its crudest this means asking "Is the BBC popular?" and "Do people want to preserve it even when they sometimes hardly use it". Obviously there are lots of Shaka Hislops who hate the BBC for its reputed left-wing, or right-wing allegiances. There are others who say they don't watch enough, or listen enough to the BBC to justify paying 43 pee a day, and simply don't care about its public service aspect or the fact that it earns the UK so much prestige and influence abroad. The idea that folks in countries lacking free speech might tune into Chinese State TV doesn't worry them. Not their problem etc.

But it's easy to overstate this anti-social attitude. I suspect there are still more 'supporters' of the BBC than there are 'opponents'. So it might pay to back the idea of the BBC at the polls - even if it is part of a promise to take a serious look at other ways of funding the service and keeping it in the public sector.   

Thank for the interesting answer  :thumbup
Offline Pistolero

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 10:03:30 pm »
The BBC gets some things wrong....but it gets a hell of a lot more right....it's a wonderful thing and should be guarded and cherished at all costs....the fact that a right-wing Philistine shitehawk like Nadine Dorries is trying her utmost to do it in (at the behest of the Tory party's puppetmasters) should be all the proof you need that we need to protect it...
Online TSC

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 10:08:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:00:26 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/16/boris-johnson-accused-of-targeting-bbc-to-save-his-premiership

Labour should be calling this out for what it is as that article refers to.  Not sure the public at large will welcome news of an attack on the beeb by this desperate mob while its leader remains in hiding.
Offline Red Ol

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 10:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:03:30 pm
The BBC gets some things wrong....but it gets a hell of a lot more right....it's a wonderful thing and should be guarded and cherished at all costs....the fact that a right-wing Philistine shitehawk like Nadine Dorries is trying her utmost to do it in (at the behest of the Tory party's puppetmasters) should be all the proof you need that we need to protect it...

Yep!
Offline jillc

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:08:08 pm
Labour should be calling this out for what it is as that article refers to.  Not sure the public at large will welcome news of an attack on the beeb by this desperate mob while its leader remains in hiding.

The Polly Toynbee report I posted above already has some Tories quite angry about it, if he does go down this route he may end up in an even worse place.
Online John C

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm
The Polly Toynbee report I posted above already has some Tories quite angry about it, if he does go down this route he may end up in an even worse place.
Yep, it's a great article.

Johnson is and has been poison all of his working life, as PM he's heightened it.

As Ian Dunt said this week about Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, "he's been watching this absolute lying bastard get his comeuppance for being an absolute lying bastard". "He's boxed in by his own bullshit" and most saliently "he is the most grotesque, inveterate, constant, perpetual liar".




Offline west_london_red

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm »
While I am in no way in favour of any attack on the BBC (as I said on here many years ago the NHS and BBC are  the two greatest institutions this country has) but I also think the Tories are quite frankly pissing in the wind. Occasionally I watch Sky News (usually when the BBC News is spending all day talking about Strictly) and I dont think its any less woke, lefty, snowflaky or whatever you want to call it then the BBC, and Channel 4 News probably more critical of the government then the BBC.
Offline Only Me

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #502 on: Today at 12:01:17 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:03:30 pm
The BBC gets some things wrong....but it gets a hell of a lot more right....it's a wonderful thing and should be guarded and cherished at all costs....the fact that a right-wing Philistine shitehawk like Nadine Dorries is trying her utmost to do it in (at the behest of the Tory party's puppetmasters) should be all the proof you need that we need to protect it...

Couldnt have put it better meself!

Its not perfect, but fuck me Id miss it if it were gone.

6 music would prob be replaced by more Love Island shite to keep the young ignorant dopey hipster c*nts happy.
Offline Sangria

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #503 on: Today at 12:41:01 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm
While I am in no way in favour of any attack on the BBC (as I said on here many years ago the NHS and BBC are  the two greatest institutions this country has) but I also think the Tories are quite frankly pissing in the wind. Occasionally I watch Sky News (usually when the BBC News is spending all day talking about Strictly) and I dont think its any less woke, lefty, snowflaky or whatever you want to call it then the BBC, and Channel 4 News probably more critical of the government then the BBC.

They think each of these measures will get them net votes, and enough of them can keep enough votes to keep them in power.
Offline scatman

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #504 on: Today at 01:40:36 am »
We arent the only ones that pay a license fee. Its common in many European countries. In addition its pretty annoying when people think BBC News is the BBC. Theres a lot more to the BBC then just the news for god sake.
BBC World Service is one the most important radio services in the world. Over 200m people a week listen to it.

The soft power that the BBC provides the country around the world is amazing. BBC News is the biggest news organisation in the world, the bbc website is brilliant too, I use it daily and not just for news and sports, theres all sorts of articles on there and things to do (even for non UK users who get an ad version earning money for the BBC)

Most people like to sit on their arses and watch shit these days, except dickheads above who apparently never watch BBC shows. Doctor Who, Line of Duty, Top Gear are just examples of shows that have made BBC studios around £200m a year by selling them around the world. Thats just 3 popular shows nevermind all the stuff on the UKTV group of channels too that is also sold worldwide. Some of its catalogue from the 80s and 90s such as Only Fools and Horses still generates income.

In 2008 a certain man masquerading as a journalist wrote an article for a magazine wrote an article defending the BBC.
Online carling

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #505 on: Today at 07:21:40 am »
They need to separate BBC news services from stuff like Eastenders and Gary Lineker as soon as possible.  A license paying for TV and radio shows is looking more unnecessary (and prehistoric) by the day and will inevitably sink.  Just hope it doesn't take BBC news down with it.
Online Wild Romany Boy

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #506 on: Today at 07:26:12 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:08:22 pm
I agree.  I'm against defunding the BBC, but lets not pretend that their news coverage hasn't been poor for a while now!

This is exactly it for me. I am not a fan of the news and I think there are very specific criticisms that are going unaddressed as we speak.

That said, I think everything else is of the highest quality. The BBC has been entertaining and educating me since I was 2, and I will seldom get a better return on my investment. It is the only outlet than can do international, national, regional, local etc. I simply do not want to imagine a world without it.
Offline thejbs

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #507 on: Today at 07:31:50 am »
Tory tactics with bbc are the same as the nhs. Run it into the ground with poor management, undermine it with propaganda. Then take away its funding because its broken.
Offline thejbs

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #508 on: Today at 07:33:44 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:40:36 am
We arent the only ones that pay a license fee. Its common in many European countries. In addition its pretty annoying when people think BBC News is the BBC. Theres a lot more to the BBC then just the news for god sake.
BBC World Service is one the most important radio services in the world. Over 200m people a week listen to it.

The soft power that the BBC provides the country around the world is amazing. BBC News is the biggest news organisation in the world, the bbc website is brilliant too, I use it daily and not just for news and sports, theres all sorts of articles on there and things to do (even for non UK users who get an ad version earning money for the BBC)

Most people like to sit on their arses and watch shit these days, except dickheads above who apparently never watch BBC shows. Doctor Who, Line of Duty, Top Gear are just examples of shows that have made BBC studios around £200m a year by selling them around the world. Thats just 3 popular shows nevermind all the stuff on the UKTV group of channels too that is also sold worldwide. Some of its catalogue from the 80s and 90s such as Only Fools and Horses still generates income.

In 2008 a certain man masquerading as a journalist wrote an article for a magazine wrote an article defending the BBC.

Exactly! Not to mention the education tools on there. Teacher friends have said how vital it was when lockdown happened.
