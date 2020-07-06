Marr to leave the BBC and says he's going to 'get his own voice back'



I used to think he was a decent an impartial interviewer but, since the early 2010's he's frustrated me by noticeably going harder at non-Tories than he does at Tory figures and Brexit wankers like Frottage. And he's been depressingly easy on Brexit. But now he's going I fear what actual Tory stooge the Tory-controlled senior BBC management will bring in.



No doubt nobbled by the Tory Party heavies seeking to make the BBC a Tory propaganda mouthpiece. I think it's already swung markedly that way, but that's still not enough for the hard-rightists of the Tory Party.



That horrible, deranged cow Dorries had a dig at Marr for daring to ask Bozo some questions that weren't 'so, on a scale of 1-10, just how wonderful are you?'. Like their political allies in the far-right Trump bubble in the US, they just keep pushing and pushing and pushing with their own 'fake news' to seek to portray anything that isn't fawning over them as 'fake news'.



The future of the BBC is a quandary. I fervently believe that there should be an independent state broadcaster that is funded by the public. But when the government exerts strong political pressure to make it more receptive to merely announcing government policy in a government-friendly way, instead of being a vital part of holding the government to account, then I find myself cruelly supporting a media vehicle that's being used against those who aren't right-of-centre and/or Brexiteers