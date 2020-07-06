Poll

Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?

Yes
109 (41.4%)
No
93 (35.4%)
Don't care
8 (3%)
Don't currently pay the fee
20 (7.6%)
Retain licence fee but look to reform
33 (12.5%)

Total Members Voted: 263

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?  (Read 33107 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,582
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #440 on: May 24, 2021, 12:12:11 pm »
Yeah feel like everyone is lining to pin everting all on one rogue reporter. What were the false documents/statements about? How did that get the interview sealed?

The faux outrage from the tabloid media, politicians, that c*nt Earl Spencer and many others takes the piss a bit.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,120
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #441 on: May 24, 2021, 12:36:31 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 24, 2021, 12:12:11 pm
Yeah feel like everyone is lining to pin everting all on one rogue reporter. What were the false documents/statements about? How did that get the interview sealed?

The faux outrage from the tabloid media, politicians, that c*nt Earl Spencer and many others takes the piss a bit.

Not excusing Bashir or the BBC but the tabloids were bang at it then.

And the British muck rakers would have been first in line to buy the paparazzi photos taken in Paris if the car hadn't have crashed.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,910
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #442 on: May 24, 2021, 04:35:54 pm »
As bad as faking bank statements is, its not as bad as hacking a dead 13 year old girls phone. Not even close, so the tabloids can all fuck off from their high horses.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,904
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #443 on: May 25, 2021, 09:19:44 am »
Quote
Nick Reeves #FBPA #FBPE #ProgressiveAlliance
@nickreeves9876
·
19h
Minister tells BBC to 'project British values' or lose licence fee

This is terrifying. It is an instruction to the BBC to take the Tory side in the culture war they are imposing on this country as a tool of political manipulation. This is overt Putinism.

https://twitter.com/nickreeves9876/status/1396814600755163136


Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,197
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #444 on: May 26, 2021, 03:52:07 pm »
https://twitter.com/DavidEasson/status/1397530787113840644

They can shove their licence fee and their half arsed apology.
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,659
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #445 on: June 22, 2021, 09:57:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on May 24, 2021, 04:35:54 pm
As bad as faking bank statements is, its not as bad as hacking a dead 13 year old girls phone. Not even close, so the tabloids can all fuck off from their high horses.
This
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #446 on: June 23, 2021, 06:47:32 am »
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/attenborough-calls-for-govt-to-stop-attack-on-broadcasting/ar-AALk2M7


https://uk.news.yahoo.com/sir-david-attenborough-accuses-ministers-223249498.html

Prompted by potential moves to privatise Ch4 but is a general criticism of government and its politicising of television channels.


Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,351
  • Indefatigability
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #447 on: July 9, 2021, 02:57:27 pm »
Given the hellish alternative to the BBC, I find this poll utterly depressing.

I often find objections to the BBC to be incredibly 'narrow' in their scope - cherry pick an interview or news coverage of something that triggers their own political leanings and it's: "biased", "not fit for purpose", "instrument of the state" etc.

The mad thing is that both sides of the political aisle say this sort of stuff.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #448 on: July 9, 2021, 03:09:48 pm »
Ill gladly pay the licence fee for Storyville.
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,178
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #449 on: July 9, 2021, 04:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on July  9, 2021, 02:57:27 pm
Given the hellish alternative to the BBC, I find this poll utterly depressing.

I often find objections to the BBC to be incredibly 'narrow' in their scope - cherry pick an interview or news coverage of something that triggers their own political leanings and it's: "biased", "not fit for purpose", "instrument of the state" etc.

The mad thing is that both sides of the political aisle say this sort of stuff.

Outside the 6 and 10 o'clock news, there are some fantastic radio programs and BBC podcasts.

My go to every morning is BBC World Service while working, you get some fantastic interviews and reporting from people over the world. Stories that have opened my mind and made me think about things differently. Never thought I'd listen to the radio in the world of streaming and TV, but here I am.  ;D
« Last Edit: July 9, 2021, 07:31:51 pm by OOS »
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,508
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #450 on: July 9, 2021, 05:05:38 pm »
Still firmly in the No camp, but FFS, stop paying pricks like Lineker a fortune :no
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,904
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #451 on: July 9, 2021, 10:27:11 pm »
The Torification of the once-impartial broadcaster continues.

A diehard Tory and Brexit fundamentalist, given a non-Exec directorship on the BBC Board as a political appointment, has tried to block a senior appointment to a role overseeing news content because the preferred candidate isn't a Tory stooge.

Quote
BBC News is facing a test of its independence after an intervention by a BBC board member with close ties to Downing Street stalled a senior editorial appointment on political grounds.

Sir Robbie Gibb, communications director to Theresa May when she was prime minister, tried to block the preferred candidate to oversee the BBCs news channels because the appointment would shatter relations with the government

https://amp.ft.com/content/82a54037-501d-457b-b8f4-35744c85ec9b?__twitter_impression=true


They're not even trying to hide the putsch now. We're sleepwalking into a totalitarian state.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,850
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #452 on: July 9, 2021, 10:30:15 pm »
Quote from: OOS on July  9, 2021, 04:40:21 pm
Outside the 6 and 10 o'clock news, there are some fantastic radio programs and BBC podcasts.

My go to every morning is BBC World Service while working, you get some fantastic interviews and reporting from people over the world. Stories that have opened my mind and made me think about things differently. Never thought I'd listen to the radio in the world of streaming and TV, but here I am.  ;D

The world service is an incredible institution.  Over 200 million listeners a week.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,351
  • Indefatigability
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #453 on: July 9, 2021, 10:59:54 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July  9, 2021, 10:30:15 pm
The world service is an incredible institution.  Over 200 million listeners a week.
Yep.

But people frame their BBC through a prism of their own specific preferences and persuasions. A disappointing state of affairs when you realise that the BBC is an incredible institution with amazing global reach and global reputation.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,904
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #454 on: July 9, 2021, 11:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on July  9, 2021, 10:59:54 pm
Yep.

But people frame their BBC through a prism of their own specific preferences and persuasions. A disappointing state of affairs when you realise that the BBC is an incredible institution with amazing global reach and global reputation.


Technically, yes - but since 2010 the Tory Party has been trying to politicise it, first by threatening it then by replacing key senior management with partisan Tory loyalists who are increasingly turning the news editorial into a Tory government propaganda mouthpiece.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,643
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #455 on: July 9, 2021, 11:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on July  9, 2021, 10:59:54 pm
Yep.

But people frame their BBC through a prism of their own specific preferences and persuasions. A disappointing state of affairs when you realise that the BBC is an incredible institution with amazing global reach and global reputation.

I don't doubt you are partly right but is it not possible that this is partly due to the fact people are more likely to spot bias in something they are interested in - and therefore knowledgeable?

It reminds me of Andrew Neils leaders interview of Sturgeon pre-2019 election. He was doing one for all the party leaders. I noticed something like 5 actual factual errors from Neil, without googling anythign or even paying that close attention. Most people wouldn't have been clued up to notice and it would have come across like good hard hitting questions but I'm a bit of a Scottish politics nerd and could quite easily tell it was absolute horseshit coming out of his mouth.

Conversely, when the BBC are talking about a different subject I'm not going to know so much about it and therefore less likely to spot bias.
Logged

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #456 on: July 10, 2021, 12:12:13 am »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on May 26, 2021, 03:52:07 pm
https://twitter.com/DavidEasson/status/1397530787113840644

They can shove their licence fee and their half arsed apology.

I hadn't heard that before, in truth I didn't seek it out but my word that's so dreadful its nearly unbelievable, well if you don't consider the british government.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,904
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #457 on: November 19, 2021, 02:12:40 pm »
Marr to leave the BBC and says he's going to 'get his own voice back'

I used to think he was a decent an impartial interviewer but, since the early 2010's he's frustrated me by noticeably going harder at non-Tories than he does at Tory figures and Brexit wankers like Frottage. And he's been depressingly easy on Brexit. But now he's going I fear what actual Tory stooge the Tory-controlled senior BBC management will bring in.

No doubt nobbled by the Tory Party heavies seeking to make the BBC a Tory propaganda mouthpiece. I think it's already swung markedly that way, but that's still not enough for the hard-rightists of the Tory Party.

That horrible, deranged cow Dorries had a dig at Marr for daring to ask Bozo some questions that weren't 'so, on a scale of 1-10, just how wonderful are you?'. Like their political allies in the far-right Trump bubble in the US, they just keep pushing and pushing and pushing with their own 'fake news' to seek to portray anything that isn't fawning over them as 'fake news'.

The future of the BBC is a quandary. I fervently believe that there should be an independent state broadcaster that is funded by the public. But when the government exerts strong political pressure to make it more receptive to merely announcing government policy in a government-friendly way, instead of being a vital part of holding the government to account, then I find myself cruelly supporting a media vehicle that's being used against those who aren't right-of-centre and/or Brexiteers
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,818
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #458 on: January 11, 2022, 07:02:45 pm »
Umm did I just help pay £89 Million for a fucking Eastenders set?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,915
  • The first five yards........
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #459 on: January 11, 2022, 09:10:21 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 11, 2022, 07:02:45 pm
Umm did I just help pay £89 Million for a fucking Eastenders set?

Two and half pence apparently. That's one pound fifty less than you paid to the Daily Mail for finding out.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,495
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #460 on: January 12, 2022, 01:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 11, 2022, 09:10:21 pm
Two and half pence apparently. That's one pound fifty less than you paid to the Daily Mail for finding out.

Still not worth it.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,915
  • The first five yards........
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #461 on: Today at 01:28:14 pm »
So the great privatisation will take place in 2027. 

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/jan/16/bbc-licence-fee-to-be-abolished-in-2027-and-funding-frozen

The Tories will remove one of the great cornerstones of British social democracy. The Far Left will think the victory is theirs of course.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,939
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #462 on: Today at 01:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:28:14 pm
So the great privatisation will take place in 2027. 

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/jan/16/bbc-licence-fee-to-be-abolished-in-2027-and-funding-frozen

The Tories will remove one of the great cornerstones of British social democracy. The Far Left will think the victory is theirs of course.

c*nts.
Logged
Believer

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,792
  • ....mmm
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #463 on: Today at 04:32:58 pm »
Bet plenty on here will be made up with this.
Logged
:D

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #464 on: Today at 04:38:04 pm »
The BBC costs around 43p a day for a huge amount of content. Its arguably one of our greatest exports.  What a crying shame.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,915
  • The first five yards........
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #465 on: Today at 04:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:38:04 pm
The BBC costs around 43p a day for a huge amount of content. Its arguably one of our greatest exports.  What a crying shame.

It's amazing value. Like the NHS. Not without flaws perhaps, but the privatisation of both would be an utter disaster.

It holds the ring too. Populist politicians find it difficult to thrive in an environment where the BBC keeps things honest and the mass of the population isn't driven to their own little silos.

The Left think it's Right. And the Right thinks it's Left. In other words it's impartial.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,001
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #466 on: Today at 04:42:08 pm »
The biggest problem there for me is the frozen funding. I'd be all for replacing the fixed license fee with a percentage of income tax, or, if it has to be that way, just general tax.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Darkness

  • WUM, loves betting on Man U
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #467 on: Today at 04:44:04 pm »
Thank god some absolute shite on this who even watches the BBC in 2022.

I have IPTV with a million channels and 100's of things to watch and it cost less than the bloody license fee to watch Eastenders and the other crap dramas they show.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,001
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #468 on: Today at 04:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:38:04 pm
The BBC costs around 43p a day for a huge amount of content. Its arguably one of our greatest exports.  What a crying shame.

From someone who grew up abroad... THE best known, an trusted, British institution.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,792
  • ....mmm
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #469 on: Today at 04:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 04:44:04 pm
Thank god some absolute shite on this who even watches the BBC in 2022.

I have IPTV with a million channels and 100's of things to watch and it cost less than the bloody license fee to watch Eastenders and the other crap dramas they show.

:lmao :lmao
Logged
:D

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #470 on: Today at 04:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 04:44:04 pm
Thank god some absolute shite on this who even watches the BBC in 2022.

I have IPTV with a million channels and 100's of things to watch and it cost less than the bloody license fee to watch Eastenders and the other crap dramas they show.

I listen to BBC radio at least a couple of hours a day, I dont watch much live TV but I watch iPlayer much more than Netflix or the like.  The BBC is an institution, as Yorkie said, its news and current affairs programs are impartial, hence both the left and right having issue with it.

Enjoy your million channels, maybe youll accidentally catch something educational.

Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,915
  • The first five yards........
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #471 on: Today at 04:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 04:44:04 pm
Thank god some absolute shite on this who even watches the BBC in 2022.

I have IPTV with a million channels and 100's of things to watch and it cost less than the bloody license fee to watch Eastenders and the other crap dramas they show.

My health is fine at the moment. And if it isn't I can always get private insurance. Why the fuck should I pay any tax to the NHS?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,643
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #472 on: Today at 05:11:56 pm »
I've got loads of issues with the BBC but I've always felt that realistically the likely alternatives are just worse. On balance as well the license fee is well worth it for all the great content they produce.

It's a difficult position because the BBC should be open to criticism where it deserves it but piling in on it just plays into the hands of those who would scrap it altogether.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #473 on: Today at 05:23:20 pm »
I'm starting to hate this fucking Country
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #474 on: Today at 05:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:41:28 pm
It's amazing value. Like the NHS. Not without flaws perhaps, but the privatisation of both would be an utter disaster.

It holds the ring too. Populist politicians find it difficult to thrive in an environment where the BBC keeps things honest and the mass of the population isn't driven to their own little silos.

The Left think it's Right. And the Right thinks it's Left. In other words it's impartial.

The same stupid logic as "Everyone hates me, therefore I must be a good person"
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,915
  • The first five yards........
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #475 on: Today at 05:41:29 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:26:49 pm
The same stupid logic as "Everyone hates me, therefore I must be a good person"

Not really. The criticisms are very specific and contradict each other. ("Too Left! Too Right!).

So it would be like half your neighbours saying "I hate Shaka Hislop he's a miser" and the other half saying "I hate Shaka Hislop he's a spendthrift". An impartial witness would have to conclude that he was probably neither and that both sides were wrong.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #476 on: Today at 05:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:41:29 pm
Not really. The criticisms are very specific and contradict each other. ("Too Left! Too Right!).

So it would be like half your neighbours saying "I hate Shaka Hislop he's a miser" and the other half saying "I hate Shaka Hislop he's a spendthrift". An impartial witness would have to conclude that he was probably neither and that both sides were wrong.

Or I could be a miser in some contexts, and spendthrift in others meaning both can be true at the same time.

Likewise, someone on the left could accuse the BBC of being notably hostile to Corbyn while at the same time, a conservative could take issue with its pro gay stance. Neither of those contradict each other.

Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,063
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #477 on: Today at 05:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 04:44:04 pm
Thank god some absolute shite on this who even watches the BBC in 2022.

I have IPTV with a million channels and 100's of things to watch and it cost less than the bloody license fee to watch Eastenders and the other crap dramas they show.

Broken Britain in the shell of a nut...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 