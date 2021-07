Given the hellish alternative to the BBC, I find this poll utterly depressing.



I often find objections to the BBC to be incredibly 'narrow' in their scope - cherry pick an interview or news coverage of something that triggers their own political leanings and it's: "biased", "not fit for purpose", "instrument of the state" etc.



The mad thing is that both sides of the political aisle say this sort of stuff.



Outside the 6 and 10 o'clock news, there are some fantastic radio programs and BBC podcasts.My go to every morning is BBC World Service while working, you get some fantastic interviews and reporting from people over the world. Stories that have opened my mind and made me think about things differently. Never thought I'd listen to the radio in the world of streaming and TV, but here I am.