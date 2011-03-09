

I agree with your 'be careful what you wish for', but since 2010 its partisan pro-Government bias has been scandalous. They're not even bothering with subtlety at times now.



There were numerous reports by BBC journalists after the 2015 GE of open intimidation by Government, backed up by Milliband's strategist, to be more pro-government/Tory.



In terms of political/election topics covered, Cardiff & Loughborough universities analysed what percentage of coverage the BBC gave to different issues. In the lead-up to the 2015 election, polls had indicated the most important single topic to voters was the NHS, but this got only 3.6% of coverage, whilst the economy and taxation (the two issues the Tories polled highest on) got 12.1% and 11.5% respectively. Housing (the 5th most important issue according to polls) got 2.3%.



It's undoubtedly got worse, and whether Kuenssberg is just incompetent, easily manipulated by Tory central office, or is deliberately biased, it's pain that she gives the Tories and their politicians a far easier ride than Labour, and seems to nitpick at Labour and leftist ideals/policies relentlessly, whilst ignoring Tory indiscretions.



I don't know what the answer is but we now have a national broadcaster whose political neutrality - in their news editorial line at least - is severely compromised.



Well then I would sincerely, genuinely ask you (or any of the people who have suggested the Beeb lose its funding) to name me such an organisation with as far a reach and as varied an output.If not, just a news organisation that fulfills the impartiality requirements you propose.I simply dont see the same issues that you do. It is an incredibly difficult thing to judge how easy a ride politicians get, since they arent all the same. Diane Abbott is far more likely, all things being equal, to make a catastrophic mistake during interviews than her counterpart.This is also the fault of the party- putting forward inept MPs or not having easy to defend policies, and not having everyone singing from the same hymn sheet.The Tories are disgraceful for outright lying - especially about Brexit - but we expect more which does make Labours position undoubtedly more difficult. However you have to put forward interviewees who can handle difficult subjects and difficult interviews. Labour have more often than not recently not done that. It doesnt help when their leader is pretty woeful during interviews and allows easy gotchas to dominate the news cycle for days.Case in point - a heartfelt apology would have meant the press looking at other issues faster. You cannot blame the interviewer when they have gold in the form of a politician obfuscating when they should be delivering very easy answers.Anyway my main point- which broadcaster meets the criteria that many of you on here are accusing the BBC of falling short of?If any of you answer RT then you really do need to accept your own bias is completely overruling your own critical faculties.