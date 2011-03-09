Poll

Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?

Yes
62 (41.1%)
No
56 (37.1%)
Don't care
3 (2%)
Don't currently pay the fee
11 (7.3%)
Retain licence fee but look to reform
19 (12.6%)

Total Members Voted: 151

Author Topic: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?  (Read 6940 times)

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #200 on: October 17, 2019, 08:56:09 AM »
Quote from: No666 on October 17, 2019, 08:37:01 AM
Freeing the BBC of the licence fee might also free it from having to kowtow to the government of the day. So the unintended consequence of Patel's action may be to give us stronger critical coverage of the Tories. The BBC 'brand' will still stand for quality among the general, non-Tory population and the world at large, so that could be highly effective.
Just being devil's advocate.

Or it could become the Tories mouthpiece. Plenty of Tories work there and their content is watched more by the older generation.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #201 on: October 17, 2019, 11:19:59 AM »
Quote from: No666 on October 17, 2019, 08:37:01 AM
Freeing the BBC of the licence fee might also free it from having to kowtow to the government of the day. So the unintended consequence of Patel's action may be to give us stronger critical coverage of the Tories. The BBC 'brand' will still stand for quality among the general, non-Tory population and the world at large, so that could be highly effective.
Just being devil's advocate.

Really? Explain how that would work. The BBC still does stand for quality for most normal people. It's the constant sniping from the right and the left that are the problem. The right wing of the Tory party must be pissing themselves laughing as the Corbynites slag off the BBC and do their work for them.

Take away the universal licence fee and who pays? Subscribers? Advertisers? And the people who pay will set the agenda.

At the moment while there is pressure from Government, there is also a charter and a trust.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #202 on: October 17, 2019, 03:08:38 PM »
Absolute state of the BBC's political reporting and especially that push notification everyone in the country will have received regarding Juncker's statement today - fucking pish journalism, no critical thought applied whatsoever. I hate it.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #203 on: October 18, 2019, 12:28:35 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on October 17, 2019, 03:08:38 PM
Absolute state of the BBC's political reporting and especially that push notification everyone in the country will have received regarding Juncker's statement today - fucking pish journalism, no critical thought applied whatsoever. I hate it.

I didn't receive it.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #204 on: October 18, 2019, 12:38:51 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on October 17, 2019, 03:08:38 PM
Absolute state of the BBC's political reporting and especially that push notification everyone in the country will have received regarding Juncker's statement today - fucking pish journalism, no critical thought applied whatsoever. I hate it.

Quote from: Craig S on October 18, 2019, 12:28:35 PM
I didn't receive it.

Neither did I - any chance you could post it on here?

Was it reporting or comment?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #205 on: October 18, 2019, 01:21:48 PM »
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #206 on: October 18, 2019, 03:16:47 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on October 18, 2019, 01:21:48 PM
https://twitter.com/BobJWilliams/status/1184827284680773632

...and.....
Quote from: jillc on October 17, 2019, 02:36:36 PM
According to the Guardian Junkter has ruled out a further extension. It will be a choice between this deal and a no deal.

But yes, burn the BBC down
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #207 on: October 18, 2019, 03:27:27 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on October 18, 2019, 01:21:48 PM
https://twitter.com/BobJWilliams/status/1184827284680773632

Fuck me - is that it?

It was 'breaking news' for fucks sake. Are people so fucking thick that they think 'breaking news' is the same as political commentary, or even a full news report.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #208 on: October 18, 2019, 03:29:12 PM »
Quote from: Craig S on October 18, 2019, 03:16:47 PM
...and.....
But yes, burn the BBC down

I don't object to them reporting what was said - its they way they've pushed out the notification to everyone with the BBC News app (millions of people) as if it was some sort of breakthrough. Its a massive lie! Breaking news implies something massive, when this obviously wasn't, as you yourself noted in the next post down from Jill's. Its pure sloppiness, especially as most of those people reading won't read any follow up and take that as being true.

The BBC should analyse and inform, not just rush to repeat what has been said without any due care. That notification completely misleads anyone who reads it - what is the point of a public service broadcaster if its just repeating things being said without taking a second to verify if the information they're publishing stands up to scrutiny?

The dumbing-down, instant noodles style of journalism is making me more and more angry because it shouldn't be coming from the BBC, because the standards  - in theory - should be higher. Channel 4 and Sky News absolutely shit on the BBC's Brexit coverage, and its news coverage in general. If you took a shot every time Laura Kuenssberg mentions her fucking "number 10 sources" during her reports, you'd be pissed after 30 seconds.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #209 on: October 18, 2019, 03:31:19 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on October 18, 2019, 03:27:27 PM
Fuck me - is that it?

It was 'breaking news' for fucks sake. Are people so fucking thick that they think 'breaking news' is the same as political commentary, or even a full news report.


It was completely wrong for them to do that Alan - it was uninformed, lazy journalism and I expect more from a public broadcaster.

Also, people pay a (pretty big) monthly fee under threat of prosecution via the TV licence to read that shite - as far as I know they don't have to do that to read my shite (donations welcome) ;D
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #210 on: October 18, 2019, 03:42:34 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on October 18, 2019, 03:31:19 PM
It was completely wrong for them to do that Alan - it was uninformed, lazy journalism and I expect more from a public broadcaster.

Also, people pay a (pretty big) monthly fee under threat of prosecution via the TV licence to read that shite - as far as I know they don't have to do that to read my shite (donations welcome) ;D

It was 'breaking news' which by definition is partial information. What exactly is the relevance unless that is the only piece of information someone receives?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #211 on: October 18, 2019, 04:47:48 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on October 18, 2019, 03:29:12 PM
as you yourself noted in the next post down from Jill's..


Not me!
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #212 on: October 18, 2019, 05:34:46 PM »
Lovely of her to prove my point within an hour of that post :lmao

https://twitter.com/bbclaurak/status/1185215653877293057

He is backing the Letwin amendment ffs
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #213 on: October 18, 2019, 09:01:29 PM »
I resent paying the license fee. Always have. Wouldn't miss a thing about that great and noble institution. Well, maybe Pointless.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #214 on: October 18, 2019, 09:54:01 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on October 18, 2019, 09:01:29 PM
I resent paying the license fee. Always have. Wouldn't miss a thing about that great and noble institution. Well, maybe Pointless.
I've mostly lived abroad for the best part of decade. But I was back for about 6 months straddling the New Year. I caught Pointless a couple of times. It just made me think of this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UY_zcHjARgc
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #215 on: October 18, 2019, 10:02:47 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on October 18, 2019, 05:34:46 PM
Lovely of her to prove my point within an hour of that post :lmao

https://twitter.com/bbclaurak/status/1185215653877293057

He is backing the Letwin amendment ffs

As an insurance policy, the Benn Act needs to stay in place. Thats why Ill support the Letwin amendment.

I have some concerns about the deal. Is there a risk that at the end of 2020 we find ourselves on WTO terms with the EU? Thats a very bad outcome. But that is a matter Parliament can examine whilst scrutinising the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

Ive been making the case for a long time that resolving Brexit was going to require compromise. Tomorrow I will back the PMs compromise. I hope Parliament will back the deal.

Hes voting for the Letwin amendment as an insurance policy but hes backing the deal. 

Why are you misrepresenting what he said by quoting him out of sequence? 

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #216 on: October 18, 2019, 11:25:01 PM »
Yes
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #217 on: November 28, 2019, 10:31:14 AM »
Not one for conspiracy theories but theyre so under the Tories thumb its fucking ridiculous.

How many mistakes have they made in the last month that have made Johnson or the Tories look better?
Why are Labour assured that Johnson will also have an Andrew Neil interview when they havent even confirmed it with him?
Why is the political editor promoting Dominic Cummings blog on her Twitter feed? Why is she retweeting tweets saying that journalists should pummel Jeremy Corbyn?
The NHS/US negotiations should have received much more attention than it actualky has. Instead theyre sharing videos of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson making scones.

Theyre fronting the Tories propaganda, absolutely fuck them.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #218 on: November 28, 2019, 10:50:29 AM »
Some of you are an absolute bunch of crybabies.

Waaah the BBC is biased against us! Abolish the fee!

Careful what you wish for there as once commercial interest gets involved, anyone could take over - Murdoch for example.

The BBC is a magnificent institution but like all huge corporations has Good and Bad things about it. But its astonishing how many of the same people decrying the BBC will happily consume absolutely ludicrously biased (in their favour) media without questioning it.

We need impartiality now more than ever.

And besides all of that as a service since its inception it has been unbelievably consistent in some of the greatest television achievements around Nature programming, in depth journalism and reporting all over the world, promoting a range of music and talent through BBC2 and 6 music, providing free to air access to some of the worlds greatest sporting events.

It is respected all over the world and there is nothing like it anywhere else. And some of you want to stop supporting it because it had some people on that you object to or it doesnt promote your own political interests.

Bottom line, if youre agreeing with the Daily Mail, The Sun, The Express, the ERG, the Murdochs, and Nigel Farage, youre probably on the wrong side of this argument.
At The End Of The Storm I

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #219 on: November 28, 2019, 11:50:27 AM »
Quote from: Byrnee on November 28, 2019, 10:50:29 AM
Some of you are an absolute bunch of crybabies.

Waaah the BBC is biased against us! Abolish the fee!

Careful what you wish for there as once commercial interest gets involved, anyone could take over - Murdoch for example.

The BBC is a magnificent institution but like all huge corporations has Good and Bad things about it. But its astonishing how many of the same people decrying the BBC will happily consume absolutely ludicrously biased (in their favour) media without questioning it.

We need impartiality now more than ever.

And besides all of that as a service since its inception it has been unbelievably consistent in some of the greatest television achievements around Nature programming, in depth journalism and reporting all over the world, promoting a range of music and talent through BBC2 and 6 music, providing free to air access to some of the worlds greatest sporting events.

It is respected all over the world and there is nothing like it anywhere else. And some of you want to stop supporting it because it had some people on that you object to or it doesnt promote your own political interests.

Bottom line, if youre agreeing with the Daily Mail, The Sun, The Express, the ERG, the Murdochs, and Nigel Farage, youre probably on the wrong side of this argument.


I agree with your 'be careful what you wish for', but since 2010 its partisan pro-Government bias has been scandalous. They're not even bothering with subtlety at times now.

There were numerous reports by BBC journalists after the 2015 GE of open intimidation by Government, backed up by Milliband's strategist, to be more pro-government/Tory.

In terms of political/election topics covered, Cardiff & Loughborough universities analysed what percentage of coverage the BBC gave to different issues. In the lead-up to the 2015 election, polls had indicated the most important single topic to voters was the NHS, but this got only 3.6% of coverage, whilst the economy and taxation (the two issues the Tories polled highest on) got 12.1% and 11.5% respectively. Housing (the 5th most important issue according to polls) got 2.3%.

It's undoubtedly got worse, and whether Kuenssberg is just incompetent, easily manipulated by Tory central office, or is deliberately biased, it's pain that she gives the Tories and their politicians a far easier ride than Labour, and seems to nitpick at Labour and leftist ideals/policies relentlessly, whilst ignoring Tory indiscretions.

I don't know what the answer is but we now have a national broadcaster whose political neutrality - in their news editorial line at least - is severely compromised.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #220 on: November 28, 2019, 11:59:48 AM »
Quote from: McrRed on October 18, 2019, 09:01:29 PM
I resent paying the license fee. Always have. Wouldn't miss a thing about that great and noble institution. Well, maybe Pointless.

* Allo Allo
* Adrian Mole
* Alan Partridge
* Alas Smith and Jones
* Alexi Sayle's Stuff
* Are you Being Served?
* Big Train
* Blackadder
* Bread
* Butterflies
* Benny Hill
* Comic Strip Presents
* Dads Army
* The Day Today
* Extras
* Fawlty Towers
* French and Saunders
* Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin
* Fast Show
* Frost Report
* Gavin and Stacey
* Goodness Gracious Me
* Good Life
* Goodies
* Goon Show
* Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy
* I'm Sorry, I haven't a Clue
* Just A minute
* Doctor Who
* Blakes Seven
* Lenny Henry
* The Liver Birds
* Likely Lads
* Red Dwarf

And the list goes on and on and on..

.. without the BBC, I think this Nation wouldn't be what it was. Slag the BBC off all you like, but there has been decades of quality programming that wouldn't have been done if it had been a corporate funded playing - see US Shows for Reference.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #221 on: November 28, 2019, 12:09:49 PM »
Quote from: Byrnee on November 28, 2019, 10:50:29 AM
Some of you are an absolute bunch of crybabies.

Waaah the BBC is biased against us! Abolish the fee!

Careful what you wish for there as once commercial interest gets involved, anyone could take over - Murdoch for example.

The BBC is a magnificent institution but like all huge corporations has Good and Bad things about it. But its astonishing how many of the same people decrying the BBC will happily consume absolutely ludicrously biased (in their favour) media without questioning it.

We need impartiality now more than ever.

And besides all of that as a service since its inception it has been unbelievably consistent in some of the greatest television achievements around Nature programming, in depth journalism and reporting all over the world, promoting a range of music and talent through BBC2 and 6 music, providing free to air access to some of the worlds greatest sporting events.

It is respected all over the world and there is nothing like it anywhere else. And some of you want to stop supporting it because it had some people on that you object to or it doesnt promote your own political interests.

Bottom line, if youre agreeing with the Daily Mail, The Sun, The Express, the ERG, the Murdochs, and Nigel Farage, youre probably on the wrong side of this argument.
And the BBC are providing just that :lmao
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #222 on: November 28, 2019, 12:10:34 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on November 28, 2019, 12:09:49 PM
And the BBC are providing just that :lmao

Generally they still are. Show a more impartial broadcaster in the UK..
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #223 on: November 28, 2019, 12:12:12 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 28, 2019, 11:50:27 AM

I agree with your 'be careful what you wish for', but since 2010 its partisan pro-Government bias has been scandalous. They're not even bothering with subtlety at times now.

There were numerous reports by BBC journalists after the 2015 GE of open intimidation by Government, backed up by Milliband's strategist, to be more pro-government/Tory.

In terms of political/election topics covered, Cardiff & Loughborough universities analysed what percentage of coverage the BBC gave to different issues. In the lead-up to the 2015 election, polls had indicated the most important single topic to voters was the NHS, but this got only 3.6% of coverage, whilst the economy and taxation (the two issues the Tories polled highest on) got 12.1% and 11.5% respectively. Housing (the 5th most important issue according to polls) got 2.3%.

It's undoubtedly got worse, and whether Kuenssberg is just incompetent, easily manipulated by Tory central office, or is deliberately biased, it's pain that she gives the Tories and their politicians a far easier ride than Labour, and seems to nitpick at Labour and leftist ideals/policies relentlessly, whilst ignoring Tory indiscretions.

I don't know what the answer is but we now have a national broadcaster whose political neutrality - in their news editorial line at least - is severely compromised.

Well then I would sincerely, genuinely ask you (or any of the people who have suggested the Beeb lose its funding) to name me such an organisation with as far a reach and as varied an output.

If not, just a news organisation that fulfills the impartiality requirements you propose.

I simply dont see the same issues that you do. It is an incredibly difficult thing to judge how easy a ride politicians get, since they arent all the same. Diane Abbott is far more likely, all things being equal, to make a catastrophic mistake during interviews than her counterpart.

This is also the fault of the party- putting forward inept MPs or not having easy to defend policies, and not having everyone singing from the same hymn sheet.

The Tories are disgraceful for outright lying - especially about Brexit - but we expect more which does make Labours position undoubtedly more difficult. However you have to put forward interviewees who can handle difficult subjects and difficult interviews. Labour have more often than not recently not done that. It doesnt help when their leader is pretty woeful during interviews and allows easy gotchas to dominate the news cycle for days.

Case in point - a heartfelt apology would have meant the press looking at other issues faster. You cannot blame the interviewer when they have gold in the form of a politician obfuscating when they should be delivering very easy answers.

Anyway my main point- which broadcaster meets the criteria that many of you on here are accusing the BBC of falling short of?

If any of you answer RT then you really do need to accept your own bias is completely overruling your own critical faculties.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #224 on: November 28, 2019, 12:45:20 PM »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on November 28, 2019, 12:10:34 PM
Generally they still are. Show a more impartial broadcaster in the UK..

Channel 4 news and it's current affairs offering is far more impartial and balanced than the BBC's.

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #225 on: November 28, 2019, 12:45:24 PM »
Quote from: Byrnee on November 28, 2019, 12:12:12 PM

Case in point - a heartfelt apology would have meant the press looking at other issues faster. You cannot blame the interviewer when they have gold in the form of a politician obfuscating when they should be delivering very easy answers.

Anyway my main point- which broadcaster meets the criteria that many of you on here are accusing the BBC of falling short of?


Could be wrong but after Boris again failed to apologise for actually and directly calling people racist terms and 'bum boys' etc, I don't think the BBC followed up the entire next day with the same headline, in fact they hardly followed up in any way. Maybe I am naive but it's things like that which make people think the BBC is not exactly unbiased.

Secondly, other broadcasters are not paid by us, they can pretty much do as they like. The BBC has a job to stay impartial which they have not been doing, either that or it's just a massive coincidence.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #226 on: November 28, 2019, 01:01:38 PM »
I happily pay for my BBC licence due to the entertainment element of what they do.

Their news and politics, I believe is on a slippery slope.  And it isn't the blatant stuff, like removing laughter from soundbites or using the incorrect wreath-laying footage, its the subtle use of language when holding one side to account and the other.  To me, it feels more aggressive towards labour.  But then again I might be hearing things I want to hear.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #227 on: November 28, 2019, 01:15:43 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 28, 2019, 12:45:20 PM
Channel 4 news and it's current affairs offering is far more impartial and balanced than the BBC's.



Channel 4 news coverage and reporting thereof is excellent in my opinion.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #228 on: November 28, 2019, 01:30:12 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 28, 2019, 12:45:20 PM
Channel 4 news and it's current affairs offering is far more impartial and balanced than the BBC's.



Yes they are good. But are you discounting all the local radio stations that the BBC provides and the World Service which offer a massive range of quality reporting?

I know a lot of the Prime News items in the BBC are run by Tories - placed there by Tories- but you can bet that the people working there are railing against this.

The more complaints they get, the more pressure there is for them to change
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #229 on: December 20, 2019, 01:13:24 AM »
Ok I'll bite:

* Allo Allo - shite
* Adrian Mole - shite
* Alan Partridge - shite
* Alas Smith and Jones - shite
* Alexi Sayle's Stuff - young ones you mean???? then yes great
* Are you Being Served? - shite
* Big Train -???
* Blackadder - ok
* Bread - Liverpool but shite
* Butterflies - shite
* Benny Hill - shite except for the floppy tits
* Comic Strip Presents -???
* Dads Army - shite
* The Day Today-???
* Extras-???
* Fawlty Towers - racist but not too bad
* French and Saunders - average at best
* Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin - shite
* Fast Show - shite
* Frost Report - shite
* Gavin and Stacey - shite
* Goodness Gracious Me - ???
* Good Life - shite
* Goodies - shite
* Goon Show- ???
* Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy- nay bad
* I'm Sorry, I haven't a Clue - shite
* Just A minute - shite
* Doctor Who - shite
* Blakes Seven - really shite
* Lenny Henry - shite
* The Liver Birds - shite
* Likely Lads - shite
* Red Dwarf - great

So what about 50 years of money for about a few months of entertainment - bargain.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #230 on: December 20, 2019, 09:18:55 AM »
Quote from: BobOnATank on December 20, 2019, 01:13:24 AM
Ok I'll bite:

* Allo Allo - shite
* Adrian Mole - shite
* Alan Partridge - shite
* Alas Smith and Jones - shite
* Alexi Sayle's Stuff - young ones you mean???? then yes great
* Are you Being Served? - shite
* Big Train -???
* Blackadder - ok
* Bread - Liverpool but shite
* Butterflies - shite
* Benny Hill - shite except for the floppy tits
* Comic Strip Presents -???
* Dads Army - shite
* The Day Today-???
* Extras-???
* Fawlty Towers - racist but not too bad
* French and Saunders - average at best
* Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin - shite
* Fast Show - shite
* Frost Report - shite
* Gavin and Stacey - shite
* Goodness Gracious Me - ???
* Good Life - shite
* Goodies - shite
* Goon Show- ???
* Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy- nay bad
* I'm Sorry, I haven't a Clue - shite
* Just A minute - shite
* Doctor Who - shite
* Blakes Seven - really shite
* Lenny Henry - shite
* The Liver Birds - shite
* Likely Lads - shite
* Red Dwarf - great

So what about 50 years of money for about a few months of entertainment - bargain.

 :o

You've also missed off Only Fools & Horses and Not the Nine O'clock News, not to mention a plethora of dramas and documentaries to.  How about the Life Collection or Blue Planet etc.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #231 on: December 20, 2019, 09:26:00 AM »
Quote from: No666 on October 17, 2019, 08:37:01 AM
Freeing the BBC of the licence fee might also free it from having to kowtow to the government of the day. So the unintended consequence of Patel's action may be to give us stronger critical coverage of the Tories. The BBC 'brand' will still stand for quality among the general, non-Tory population and the world at large, so that could be highly effective.
Just being devil's advocate.
i think decriminalising the non payment is a good idea, it is a commodity just like the rest, i sometimes wonder also why they still rail against advertisements for some revenue?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #232 on: December 20, 2019, 03:47:57 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 20, 2019, 09:18:55 AM
:o

You've also missed off Only Fools & Horses and Not the Nine O'clock News, not to mention a plethora of dramas and documentaries to.  How about the Life Collection or Blue Planet etc.
To be fair to BobOnATank, he was working from a list compiled by Andy Pandy. Still, I found many of Andy Pandy's assessments odd. I suppose it just goes to show the breadth of the BBC's audience.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #233 on: December 20, 2019, 11:44:01 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 20, 2019, 09:18:55 AM
:o

You've also missed off Only Fools & Horses and Not the Nine O'clock News, not to mention a plethora of dramas and documentaries to.  How about the Life Collection or Blue Planet etc.

Couldn't stand Partridge or the fast show, was gavin & Stacey BBC? couldn't stand that either. Fawlty Towers and blackadder I was too hard on. Doctor Who, Tom Baker but other than that, nah.

Blue "done in edit" Planet, Attenborough fair enough but it feels like abuse of the elderly nowadays although if he really wants to fair play to him.

The marmite selection is Top Gear of course, huge and world wide hit, biggest thing ever for the BBC I believe.

Of course only my opinion ;)
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #234 on: Yesterday at 09:27:24 AM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on December 20, 2019, 09:26:00 AM
i think decriminalising the non payment is a good idea, it is a commodity just like the rest, i sometimes wonder also why they still rail against advertisements for some revenue?
I agree on decriminalising. And I don't see the point of BBC3 and 4*, nor Radio 1 and 2. *Channel 4 is the hybrid appealing to the younger audience. Trimming the BBC and decriminalising the licence fee might draw some of the criticism.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #235 on: Yesterday at 09:37:19 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 09:27:24 AM
I agree on decriminalising. And I don't see the point of BBC3 and 4*, nor Radio 1 and 2. *Channel 4 is the hybrid appealing to the younger audience. Trimming the BBC and decriminalising the licence fee might draw some of the criticism.
the only thing i would say for BBC 4 is i enjoy the saturday night foreign drama series like Spiral and they have some cracking music but it could be on demand or red button
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #236 on: Today at 07:38:46 AM »
Needs binning off after that shit they pulled after the final last night.

Oh and also for bringing Mrs Browns Boys to the masses.
