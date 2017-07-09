« previous next »
Wow that sets things up brilliantly for the final season.

Just hope we don't have to wait 2 more years
We will, they'll release Gen V next year and Boys in 26
Its good stuff again, especially as its making Trumpers cry.
They cry it's too heavy handed but wank themselves silly if TVs shows are full of all that usual gun loving flag shagging bollocks like Reacher.
Fantastic end to the season. I enjoyed Gen V so don't mind waiting a bit longer for season 5 if season 2 of V drops in between.
 Brilliant episode. Have to agree, sets it up perfectly for the last season.
Bring on the end times.
Spoiler
RIP Neuman. I'll miss seeing Claudia Doumit on my screen
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 18, 2024, 06:37:40 pm
We will, they'll release Gen V next year and Boys in 26
wow really? i wish i hadnt bothered watching this season yet then. been a slog
I liked it when

Spoiler
the whole season turned out to be killing time before stuff actually happens. And look - it's Soldier Boy again! Anything can happen when nothing really matters. Had a feeling Sage would turn up after an absurd run of events and say "aha, my plan all along". If she is that omniscient then there's no way The Boys can win, unless she turns out to be good because ahaaaaa maybe that's her plan all along.
[close]
Quote from: Dench57 on July 19, 2024, 01:43:25 am
I liked it when

Spoiler
the whole season turned out to be killing time before stuff actually happens. And look - it's Soldier Boy again! Anything can happen when nothing really matters. Had a feeling Sage would turn up after an absurd run of events and say "aha, my plan all along". If she is that omniscient then there's no way The Boys can win, unless she turns out to be good because ahaaaaa maybe that's her plan all along.
[close]

Spoiler
Maybe what Ashley becomes maybe the game changer personally I think Soldier boy will be infected and cause a super virus
[close]
Enjoyed the series but it was easily the weakest of the four.

Also I'm getting so burnt out on the modern TV trope of "series finale that doesn't really resolve anything and actually sets up more stuff that won't be paid off for another 2 years".
Quote from: Dench57 on July 19, 2024, 01:43:25 am
I liked it when

Spoiler
the whole season turned out to be killing time before stuff actually happens. And look - it's Soldier Boy again! Anything can happen when nothing really matters. Had a feeling Sage would turn up after an absurd run of events and say "aha, my plan all along". If she is that omniscient then there's no way The Boys can win, unless she turns out to be good because ahaaaaa maybe that's her plan all along.
[close]

Spoiler
I don't think the suggestion is that it went exactly to plan for Sage, she even says "there were some curveballs". I think she had multiple layers of plans for how it could have panned out, and enough components fell into place for her plan to work.

For example I don't think she expected Butcher to kill Neuman, but if he hadn't then she likely still could have used evidence to control or destroy Neuman.

Conversely, I'm not sure if she planned for Homelander to out Neuman or not, I forgot who originally planted that seed in his head so I'll need to give it a rewatch. Her plan could have worked either way though; he outs her and they destroy her, he doesn't and she becomes the puppet until such time as she can be removed.

It was pretty much what I expected with Sage, some smart moves from her combined with a bit of handwaving and it all works out.
[close]
I enjoyed the whole series, apart from a few story lines that added little and felt like forced filler.

It does get me wound up, though, and all I'm banking on is a good ending where the scumbags get a really pain-laden ending.

Spoiler
I actually expected Sage to have been working all along to lead Homelander on into defeat - but turns out she's a total psychopath as well

Mallory really bollocksed it up with Ryan

I didn't get why that bald girl from Red River was against Hughie and Annie, when it was them who effectively freed her, whilst those who'd locked her up are staging the coup. Unless Cate got to her??

[close]
I agree it was the weakest season but always enjoyed it on the whole. The last one is gonna be nuts I reckon.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 19, 2024, 11:52:46 am
I enjoyed the whole series, apart from a few story lines that added little and felt like forced filler.

It does get me wound up, though, and all I'm banking on is a good ending where the scumbags get a really pain-laden ending.

Spoiler
I actually expected Sage to have been working all along to lead Homelander on into defeat - but turns out she's a total psychopath as well

Mallory really bollocksed it up with Ryan

I didn't get why that bald girl from Red River was against Hughie and Annie, when it was them who effectively freed her, whilst those who'd locked her up are staging the coup. Unless Cate got to her??

[close]

Spoiler
Im not sure on Sage. The look she gave at the end makes me think she is actually plotting Homelander downfall, but its a long game. It would make sense, as she is, in stereotypes, the total opposite of his blue eyed, blonde white privileged twattishness.
[close]
Finished S4 tonight. Enjoyed it. Well, barring having to look at Starlights awful surgery.
Seems like theyre making a Soldier Boy/Stormfront prequel.

Despite the main story ending, this will be wrung out to dry.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July 26, 2024, 07:22:34 pm
Seems like theyre making a Soldier Boy/Stormfront prequel.

Despite the main story ending, this will be wrung out to dry.

Good, they're both good characters.
Yeah I'd watch that, lots of scope for Nazi hijinks.

Springtime for Stormfront and Soldier Boy.
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 26, 2024, 10:37:24 pm
Yeah I'd watch that, lots of scope for Nazi hijinks.

Springtime for Stormfront and Soldier Boy.

Same.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July 26, 2024, 07:22:34 pm
Seems like theyre making a Soldier Boy/Stormfront prequel.

Despite the main story ending, this will be wrung out to dry.

Yes

Amazon Orders 'The Boys' Prequel Series
The 1950s-set show will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash.



July 26, 2024

Amazon's Prime Video announced today that a prequel series to The Boys has been ordered that will further expand the universe of the popular superhero drama. Titled 'Vought Rising,' the show will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, and will explore the early exploits of Soldier Boy and a supe fans know as Stormfront.

"We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys. It's a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V," said executive producer Eric Kripke and series showrunner and executive producer Paul Grellong.

And also

The Boys Latest Spinoff: Amazon Eyes Spanish-Language Offshoot

A Spanish-language spinoff of the gritty comic book series The Boys is in the works at Amazon, our sister site Variety reports. Not much is currently known about the plot specifics, except that the potential series would be set in Mexico City.

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle) is set to pen the project, which will be executive-produced by The Boys showrunner Erik Kripke (via his Kripke Enterprises), mothership series EPs Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver (via their Point Grey Pictures) and Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty (Original Film). Additionally, deals are being worked out for Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal to serve as EPs through their La Corriente del Golfo production company.
It's going to be awesome isn't it, what a time period to place the original Boys&Gals in
It would fit seamlessly into McCarthyism.
Can't say I don't find it amusing that The Boys spent so much of Season 4 satirising the MCU and taking the piss out of it's "universe", only to start expanding upon a universe of it's own.
I'm just about to watch Preacher again.
Maybe they could do a "The Boys UK" when they try to bring down the supervillian "The Iron Lady"
