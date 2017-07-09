We will, they'll release Gen V next year and Boys in 26
I liked it whenSpoilerthe whole season turned out to be killing time before stuff actually happens. And look - it's Soldier Boy again! Anything can happen when nothing really matters. Had a feeling Sage would turn up after an absurd run of events and say "aha, my plan all along". If she is that omniscient then there's no way The Boys can win, unless she turns out to be good because ahaaaaa maybe that's her plan all along.[close]
I enjoyed the whole series, apart from a few story lines that added little and felt like forced filler.It does get me wound up, though, and all I'm banking on is a good ending where the scumbags get a really pain-laden ending. SpoilerI actually expected Sage to have been working all along to lead Homelander on into defeat - but turns out she's a total psychopath as wellMallory really bollocksed it up with RyanI didn't get why that bald girl from Red River was against Hughie and Annie, when it was them who effectively freed her, whilst those who'd locked her up are staging the coup. Unless Cate got to her??[close]
