Topic: The Boys

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Boys
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 06:31:41 pm »
Wow that sets things up brilliantly for the final season.

Just hope we don't have to wait 2 more years
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Boys
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 06:37:40 pm »
We will, they'll release Gen V next year and Boys in 26
Online lobsterboy

Re: The Boys
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 08:15:31 pm »
Its good stuff again, especially as its making Trumpers cry.
They cry it's too heavy handed but wank themselves silly if TVs shows are full of all that usual gun loving flag shagging bollocks like Reacher.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Boys
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 08:46:00 pm »
Fantastic end to the season. I enjoyed Gen V so don't mind waiting a bit longer for season 5 if season 2 of V drops in between.
Offline zamagiure

Re: The Boys
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 09:11:04 pm »
 Brilliant episode. Have to agree, sets it up perfectly for the last season.
Offline Phineus

Re: The Boys
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 09:36:00 pm »
Bring on the end times.
Offline Bread

Re: The Boys
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 09:40:21 pm »
RIP Neuman. I'll miss seeing Claudia Doumit on my screen
Offline classycarra

Re: The Boys
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 11:11:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay
We will, they'll release Gen V next year and Boys in 26
wow really? i wish i hadnt bothered watching this season yet then. been a slog
Offline Dench57

Re: The Boys
« Reply #808 on: Today at 01:43:25 am »
I liked it when

the whole season turned out to be killing time before stuff actually happens. And look - it's Soldier Boy again! Anything can happen when nothing really matters. Had a feeling Sage would turn up after an absurd run of events and say "aha, my plan all along". If she is that omniscient then there's no way The Boys can win, unless she turns out to be good because ahaaaaa maybe that's her plan all along.
Offline Trada

Re: The Boys
« Reply #809 on: Today at 08:07:39 am »
Quote from: Dench57
I liked it when

the whole season turned out to be killing time before stuff actually happens. And look - it's Soldier Boy again! Anything can happen when nothing really matters. Had a feeling Sage would turn up after an absurd run of events and say "aha, my plan all along". If she is that omniscient then there's no way The Boys can win, unless she turns out to be good because ahaaaaa maybe that's her plan all along.
Maybe what Ashley becomes maybe the game changer personally I think Soldier boy will be infected and cause a super virus
Offline Red Viper

Re: The Boys
« Reply #810 on: Today at 09:07:09 am »
Enjoyed the series but it was easily the weakest of the four.

Also I'm getting so burnt out on the modern TV trope of "series finale that doesn't really resolve anything and actually sets up more stuff that won't be paid off for another 2 years".
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Boys
« Reply #811 on: Today at 10:16:59 am »
Quote from: Dench57
I liked it when

the whole season turned out to be killing time before stuff actually happens. And look - it's Soldier Boy again! Anything can happen when nothing really matters. Had a feeling Sage would turn up after an absurd run of events and say "aha, my plan all along". If she is that omniscient then there's no way The Boys can win, unless she turns out to be good because ahaaaaa maybe that's her plan all along.
I don't think the suggestion is that it went exactly to plan for Sage, she even says "there were some curveballs". I think she had multiple layers of plans for how it could have panned out, and enough components fell into place for her plan to work.

For example I don't think she expected Butcher to kill Neuman, but if he hadn't then she likely still could have used evidence to control or destroy Neuman.

Conversely, I'm not sure if she planned for Homelander to out Neuman or not, I forgot who originally planted that seed in his head so I'll need to give it a rewatch. Her plan could have worked either way though; he outs her and they destroy her, he doesn't and she becomes the puppet until such time as she can be removed.

It was pretty much what I expected with Sage, some smart moves from her combined with a bit of handwaving and it all works out.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Boys
« Reply #812 on: Today at 11:52:46 am »
I enjoyed the whole series, apart from a few story lines that added little and felt like forced filler.

It does get me wound up, though, and all I'm banking on is a good ending where the scumbags get a really pain-laden ending.

I actually expected Sage to have been working all along to lead Homelander on into defeat - but turns out she's a total psychopath as well

Mallory really bollocksed it up with Ryan

I didn't get why that bald girl from Red River was against Hughie and Annie, when it was them who effectively freed her, whilst those who'd locked her up are staging the coup. Unless Cate got to her??

Online disgraced cake

Re: The Boys
« Reply #813 on: Today at 01:39:27 pm »
I agree it was the weakest season but always enjoyed it on the whole. The last one is gonna be nuts I reckon.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: The Boys
« Reply #814 on: Today at 01:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve
I enjoyed the whole series, apart from a few story lines that added little and felt like forced filler.

It does get me wound up, though, and all I'm banking on is a good ending where the scumbags get a really pain-laden ending.

I actually expected Sage to have been working all along to lead Homelander on into defeat - but turns out she's a total psychopath as well

Mallory really bollocksed it up with Ryan

I didn't get why that bald girl from Red River was against Hughie and Annie, when it was them who effectively freed her, whilst those who'd locked her up are staging the coup. Unless Cate got to her??

Im not sure on Sage. The look she gave at the end makes me think she is actually plotting Homelander downfall, but its a long game. It would make sense, as she is, in stereotypes, the total opposite of his blue eyed, blonde white privileged twattishness.
