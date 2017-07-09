the whole season turned out to be killing time before stuff actually happens. And look - it's Soldier Boy again! Anything can happen when nothing really matters. Had a feeling Sage would turn up after an absurd run of events and say "aha, my plan all along". If she is that omniscient then there's no way The Boys can win, unless she turns out to be good because ahaaaaa maybe that's her plan all along.

Spoiler

I don't think the suggestion is that it went exactly to plan for Sage, she even says "there were some curveballs". I think she had multiple layers of plans for how it could have panned out, and enough components fell into place for her plan to work.



For example I don't think she expected Butcher to kill Neuman, but if he hadn't then she likely still could have used evidence to control or destroy Neuman.



Conversely, I'm not sure if she planned for Homelander to out Neuman or not, I forgot who originally planted that seed in his head so I'll need to give it a rewatch. Her plan could have worked either way though; he outs her and they destroy her, he doesn't and she becomes the puppet until such time as she can be removed.



It was pretty much what I expected with Sage, some smart moves from her combined with a bit of handwaving and it all works out.