When watching on Prime it doesn't show me subtitles for Kimiko and Frenchie's conversations. I don't bother turning them on anymore because I'm sure I'm not missing anything, they're probably having the same conversation they've had 10 times before.



just seems like so much of this season is a rehash - oh frenchie has some guilt? oh the kimiko is confronting her past with shining light? oh hughie doesn't like a-train and hows his parents' situation? butcher is pushing them all away?



just feels like it's in some kind of holding pattern. barely have a clue what any characters even want anymore.



and how many times an episode are we going to have characters who wish each other dead walking into each other, sharing some unkind words, and then conspiring to find a way to not try to kill each other?



Are you watching on an internet browser? I think some streaming services deliberately make the experience worse on browsers; no contextual subtitles, lower resolution and worse bitrate being the main offenders.Hughie moving past his issues with A-Train, reconnecting with his mother and acknowledging that Compound V isn't something to use when it suits all seem like character development to me. Butcher has changed a lot too, he's openly bringing information to the group when he doesn't need to, and trying to focus on fixing the biggest problems before he dies.Frenchie and Kimiko feels like a bit of a blunder, their history was addressed before but in quite a shallow way, so it feels like they're backtracking to redo it. Hopefully it doesn't go on long as I agree it's a bit boring now and the characters are much more fun when they're just having a good time hanging out.I was disappointed no one died in that episode to be honest (Ambrosius aside). I get the logic of not being able to actually finish off The Deep but it does feel like we've veered too deep into plot armour territory this season, which seems pretty common with shows that are close to the end.That said, I'm really enjoying this season and I think it's more of a victim of its own high standards than anything, coupled with being a slower burn and with only one episode a week.