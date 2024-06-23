I think overall S4 has been the weakest so far (I have only watched Ep5, which is both batshit mental and also very poignant), but it's still good. The big problem is the Frenchie storyline - I could not give one flying fuck about it. It's as if they thought we have too many chars and need him to side-bar into something completely irrelevant.



The slower pace of TV seasons in general is becoming a problem though. At least this year they have the excuse of the strikes in 2023 but it had been getting worse steadily regardless. I guess the counter is that at least there are far more good things to watch these days. eg if anyone needs a hit of dysfunctional super-heroes, try Invincible.