« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Boys  (Read 59411 times)

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,879
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
« Reply #760 on: June 23, 2024, 07:20:44 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 23, 2024, 05:30:12 am
I absolutely hate what streaming's become. 8 episodes of a show every 2 years is bullshit.

I imagine that was a lot down to COVID then the writers strike I'm sure things will get faster

Like Sweet tooth it felt like 3 years between series 1 and 2 but less than 12 months between  series 2 and 3.

And slow horses seem to have it sorted they must film 2 series at the same time
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,767
Re: The Boys
« Reply #761 on: June 23, 2024, 11:34:25 am »
Quote from: Trada on June 23, 2024, 07:20:44 am
I imagine that was a lot down to COVID then the writers strike I'm sure things will get faster

Like Sweet tooth it felt like 3 years between series 1 and 2 but less than 12 months between  series 2 and 3.

And slow horses seem to have it sorted they must film 2 series at the same time

Gen V too, that got delayed and had to be aired before season 4 because of the tie ins.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,879
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
« Reply #762 on: June 27, 2024, 05:09:35 am »
People saying be careful of spoilers for the episode released today lots of surprises in it.


I'm intrigued now better be good
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,977
Re: The Boys
« Reply #763 on: June 27, 2024, 11:26:57 pm »
Episode 5 spoilers

Spoiler
How does a show that has so many (and I mean SO MANY) violent, bizarre, gory and comedic deaths manage to also have one of the most emotional deaths I've seen on TV for a while. Fair play to Simon Pegg and Jack Quaid.
[close]
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,197
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Boys
« Reply #764 on: June 28, 2024, 02:08:58 pm »
Episode 4 was good and episode 5 was easily the best of the season yet, some properly mad shit going on. Hoping for a good final few episodes to what's been a strong season so far IMO.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,879
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
« Reply #765 on: June 28, 2024, 10:22:10 pm »
I enjoyed the latest episode, had to laugh at the Marvel pisstake with the mapping out the different phases of films releases.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #766 on: June 28, 2024, 10:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Trada on June 28, 2024, 10:22:10 pm
I enjoyed the latest episode, had to laugh at the Marvel pisstake with the mapping out the different phases of films releases.

And the Amazon diss, about reshoots of reshoots making it the most expensive tv series ever.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,767
Re: The Boys
« Reply #767 on: June 29, 2024, 12:05:36 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 28, 2024, 10:56:31 pm
And the Amazon diss, about reshoots of reshoots making it the most expensive tv series ever.

I figured it was more of a DC joke.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #768 on: June 29, 2024, 06:58:07 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 29, 2024, 12:05:36 am
I figured it was more of a DC joke.

Maybe but their tv shows have all been pretty good and low budget.

Had me thinking about The Rings of Power.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,058
Re: The Boys
« Reply #769 on: June 29, 2024, 09:25:28 am »
Late to the party on this. Its my new watching on the treadmill show.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,172
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Boys
« Reply #770 on: July 2, 2024, 03:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 20, 2024, 08:37:52 pm
It's all popping off!

Spoiler
I'm not sure what Starlight did was all that damaging honestly, having someone steal your medical records and read them out live on TV makes them fair game, plus she made the newest member of The Seven look like a weak little turd.

I was assuming/hoping Butcher would get his hands on some V soon so he can finally stop being a useless muppet, but I guess we'll have to wait a bit still.
[close]


Spoiler
Annie could have killed that MTG bitch and they wouldn't have hated her more than they do for daring to have an abortion.

I watch this with my eldest (20) and we were commenting about how this perfectly illustrates the massive difference in attitudes to abortion in the UK (next to nobody is arsed and there's zero social stigma) and the US (half the population think you're Beelzebub incarnate and should be tortured for all eternity). The US is such a fucked-up place
[close]
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,038
Re: The Boys
« Reply #771 on: July 3, 2024, 03:24:39 pm »
Enjoying the new season but Hugie's dad storyline is just not adding anything unless it is a set up for something else.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,358
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #772 on: July 4, 2024, 12:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on July  3, 2024, 03:24:39 pm
Enjoying the new season but Hugie's dad storyline is just not adding anything unless it is a set up for something else.

I was just coming in to post how good all the Hughie and his Dad stuff was in the fifth episode. This is what they were setting up.  Proper nightmare fuel that hit like a tonne of bricks for me, all very tastefully wrapped up by the end too. 
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,767
Re: The Boys
« Reply #773 on: July 4, 2024, 07:14:44 pm »
Spoiler
I know MM is no Butcher but surely a bullet between the tits for Sage is too good of an opportunity to pass up?
[close]
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,197
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Boys
« Reply #774 on: July 7, 2024, 12:20:06 pm »
Episode 6 didn't really move too much along so I'm hoping for a mental last couple which leaves things nicely poised for the final season.

Also found the time to get through Gen V finally. Thought it was quite strong actually, though I'd agree with some posters from the last page that the ending was a little weak.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,790
Re: The Boys
« Reply #775 on: July 7, 2024, 09:39:22 pm »
anyone else just watching this more out of obligation? i think i'm finding it so boring (definitely not able to focus on it).

seem to spend most of the episodes on my phone finding anything to distract me. and that's not what i usually do for things i'm watching.

think i'll see the rest of the season, slowly. maybe break up the episodes a bit cos an hour is a slog.

just seems like the story is either the same as when it started, or just random unlinked bits - couldn't say i know what the overarching point of half of it is
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
  • Never Forget
Re: The Boys
« Reply #776 on: July 8, 2024, 12:04:06 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 23, 2024, 05:30:12 am
I absolutely hate what streaming's become. 8 episodes of a show every 2 years is bullshit.

I read somewhere that the viewing figures for The Boys S4 were unexpectedly low.

I think a lot of people just wait now untill 8 episodes are out and then watch them all at once.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #777 on: July 9, 2024, 03:37:04 pm »
I think overall S4 has been the weakest so far (I have only watched Ep5, which is both batshit mental and also very poignant), but it's still good. The big problem is the Frenchie storyline - I could not give one flying fuck about it. It's as if they thought we have too many chars and need him to side-bar into something completely irrelevant.

The slower pace of TV seasons in general is becoming a problem though. At least this year they have the excuse of the strikes in 2023 but it had been getting worse steadily regardless. I guess the counter is that at least there are far more good things to watch these days. eg if anyone needs a hit of dysfunctional super-heroes, try Invincible.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,767
Re: The Boys
« Reply #778 on: July 9, 2024, 05:17:12 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on July  9, 2024, 03:37:04 pm
I think overall S4 has been the weakest so far (I have only watched Ep5, which is both batshit mental and also very poignant), but it's still good. The big problem is the Frenchie storyline - I could not give one flying fuck about it. It's as if they thought we have too many chars and need him to side-bar into something completely irrelevant.

The slower pace of TV seasons in general is becoming a problem though. At least this year they have the excuse of the strikes in 2023 but it had been getting worse steadily regardless. I guess the counter is that at least there are far more good things to watch these days. eg if anyone needs a hit of dysfunctional super-heroes, try Invincible.

Invincible had it's own share of annoying bullshit when it took a break in the middle of season 2. I wouldn't mind if it was 24 episodes like the old days but it was 8!
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
Re: The Boys
« Reply #779 on: Today at 10:56:11 am »
Another great episode, in 4 seasons you cant expect it to be 200mph all the way.

This episode certainly seemed to move the storyline along nicely!
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,977
Re: The Boys
« Reply #780 on: Today at 06:16:02 pm »
Excellent episode to tee up the season finale. A lot of different plot threads all perfectly poised now.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,220
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #781 on: Today at 09:56:27 pm »
Given up officially now.

After being pissed off with shithouse ads int he middle, I fucked it off.

I gave it a go again and two episodes, just bollocks at the start and no shite in the middle.


So watched todays. Bollocks at the start. Shite in the middle. As I pay for streaming services, I'm no longer prepared to watch shite in the middle of the program. When the bollocks came on, just powered the TV off. Already cancelled Prime and I won't bother watching anything on it ever again. Fucking waste of time. Totally takes you out of the episode - I've spent years without this shite and not prepared to put up with it now.


Fuck Amazon. Wankers.


Apparantly the viewing figures are way down - perhaps it's because loads of people have fucked this shite off?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:58:27 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,767
Re: The Boys
« Reply #782 on: Today at 11:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:56:27 pm
Given up officially now.

After being pissed off with shithouse ads int he middle, I fucked it off.

I gave it a go again and two episodes, just bollocks at the start and no shite in the middle.


So watched todays. Bollocks at the start. Shite in the middle. As I pay for streaming services, I'm no longer prepared to watch shite in the middle of the program. When the bollocks came on, just powered the TV off. Already cancelled Prime and I won't bother watching anything on it ever again. Fucking waste of time. Totally takes you out of the episode - I've spent years without this shite and not prepared to put up with it now.


Fuck Amazon. Wankers.


Apparantly the viewing figures are way down - perhaps it's because loads of people have fucked this shite off?

Huge delay between seasons, people waiting until they've seen Gen V first but can't be arsed to watch Gen V, right wingers pissed off that they're being made fun of even though they've been getting made fun of every season, Frenchie's character going around in circles, and probably the ads a bit too.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,891
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: The Boys
« Reply #783 on: Today at 11:36:29 pm »
If you see something, say something!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 