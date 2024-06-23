« previous next »
Trada

  date 2024-06-23
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,871
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
Reply #760 on: June 23, 2024, 07:20:44 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 23, 2024, 05:30:12 am
I absolutely hate what streaming's become. 8 episodes of a show every 2 years is bullshit.

I imagine that was a lot down to COVID then the writers strike I'm sure things will get faster

Like Sweet tooth it felt like 3 years between series 1 and 2 but less than 12 months between  series 2 and 3.

And slow horses seem to have it sorted they must film 2 series at the same time
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
Re: The Boys
Reply #761 on: June 23, 2024, 11:34:25 am
Quote from: Trada on June 23, 2024, 07:20:44 am
I imagine that was a lot down to COVID then the writers strike I'm sure things will get faster

Like Sweet tooth it felt like 3 years between series 1 and 2 but less than 12 months between  series 2 and 3.

And slow horses seem to have it sorted they must film 2 series at the same time

Gen V too, that got delayed and had to be aired before season 4 because of the tie ins.
Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,871
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
Reply #762 on: June 27, 2024, 05:09:35 am
People saying be careful of spoilers for the episode released today lots of surprises in it.


I'm intrigued now better be good
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
Re: The Boys
Reply #763 on: June 27, 2024, 11:26:57 pm
Episode 5 spoilers

Spoiler
How does a show that has so many (and I mean SO MANY) violent, bizarre, gory and comedic deaths manage to also have one of the most emotional deaths I've seen on TV for a while. Fair play to Simon Pegg and Jack Quaid.
[close]
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,170
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Boys
Reply #764 on: June 28, 2024, 02:08:58 pm
Episode 4 was good and episode 5 was easily the best of the season yet, some properly mad shit going on. Hoping for a good final few episodes to what's been a strong season so far IMO.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,871
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
Reply #765 on: June 28, 2024, 10:22:10 pm
I enjoyed the latest episode, had to laugh at the Marvel pisstake with the mapping out the different phases of films releases.
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
Reply #766 on: June 28, 2024, 10:56:31 pm
Quote from: Trada on June 28, 2024, 10:22:10 pm
I enjoyed the latest episode, had to laugh at the Marvel pisstake with the mapping out the different phases of films releases.

And the Amazon diss, about reshoots of reshoots making it the most expensive tv series ever.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
Re: The Boys
Reply #767 on: June 29, 2024, 12:05:36 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 28, 2024, 10:56:31 pm
And the Amazon diss, about reshoots of reshoots making it the most expensive tv series ever.

I figured it was more of a DC joke.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
Reply #768 on: June 29, 2024, 06:58:07 am
Quote from: Schmidt on June 29, 2024, 12:05:36 am
I figured it was more of a DC joke.

Maybe but their tv shows have all been pretty good and low budget.

Had me thinking about The Rings of Power.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,040
Re: The Boys
Reply #769 on: June 29, 2024, 09:25:28 am
Late to the party on this. Its my new watching on the treadmill show.
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,156
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Boys
Reply #770 on: July 2, 2024, 03:56:45 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on June 20, 2024, 08:37:52 pm
It's all popping off!

Spoiler
I'm not sure what Starlight did was all that damaging honestly, having someone steal your medical records and read them out live on TV makes them fair game, plus she made the newest member of The Seven look like a weak little turd.

I was assuming/hoping Butcher would get his hands on some V soon so he can finally stop being a useless muppet, but I guess we'll have to wait a bit still.
[close]


Spoiler
Annie could have killed that MTG bitch and they wouldn't have hated her more than they do for daring to have an abortion.

I watch this with my eldest (20) and we were commenting about how this perfectly illustrates the massive difference in attitudes to abortion in the UK (next to nobody is arsed and there's zero social stigma) and the US (half the population think you're Beelzebub incarnate and should be tortured for all eternity). The US is such a fucked-up place
[close]
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,031
Re: The Boys
Reply #771 on: July 3, 2024, 03:24:39 pm
Enjoying the new season but Hugie's dad storyline is just not adding anything unless it is a set up for something else.
BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,358
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: The Boys
Reply #772 on: July 4, 2024, 12:15:36 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on July  3, 2024, 03:24:39 pm
Enjoying the new season but Hugie's dad storyline is just not adding anything unless it is a set up for something else.

I was just coming in to post how good all the Hughie and his Dad stuff was in the fifth episode. This is what they were setting up.  Proper nightmare fuel that hit like a tonne of bricks for me, all very tastefully wrapped up by the end too. 
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
Re: The Boys
Reply #773 on: July 4, 2024, 07:14:44 pm
Spoiler
I know MM is no Butcher but surely a bullet between the tits for Sage is too good of an opportunity to pass up?
[close]
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,170
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Boys
Reply #774 on: Today at 12:20:06 pm
Episode 6 didn't really move too much along so I'm hoping for a mental last couple which leaves things nicely poised for the final season.

Also found the time to get through Gen V finally. Thought it was quite strong actually, though I'd agree with some posters from the last page that the ending was a little weak.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,757
Re: The Boys
Reply #775 on: Today at 09:39:22 pm
anyone else just watching this more out of obligation? i think i'm finding it so boring (definitely not able to focus on it).

seem to spend most of the episodes on my phone finding anything to distract me. and that's not what i usually do for things i'm watching.

think i'll see the rest of the season, slowly. maybe break up the episodes a bit cos an hour is a slog.

just seems like the story is either the same as when it started, or just random unlinked bits - couldn't say i know what the overarching point of half of it is
