I absolutely hate what streaming's become. 8 episodes of a show every 2 years is bullshit.
I imagine that was a lot down to COVID then the writers strike I'm sure things will get fasterLike Sweet tooth it felt like 3 years between series 1 and 2 but less than 12 months between series 2 and 3.And slow horses seem to have it sorted they must film 2 series at the same time
I enjoyed the latest episode, had to laugh at the Marvel pisstake with the mapping out the different phases of films releases.
And the Amazon diss, about reshoots of reshoots making it the most expensive tv series ever.
I figured it was more of a DC joke.
Page created in 0.062 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]