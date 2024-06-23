« previous next »
Author Topic: The Boys  (Read 58033 times)

Offline Trada

Re: The Boys
« Reply #760 on: June 23, 2024, 07:20:44 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 23, 2024, 05:30:12 am
I absolutely hate what streaming's become. 8 episodes of a show every 2 years is bullshit.

I imagine that was a lot down to COVID then the writers strike I'm sure things will get faster

Like Sweet tooth it felt like 3 years between series 1 and 2 but less than 12 months between  series 2 and 3.

And slow horses seem to have it sorted they must film 2 series at the same time
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Boys
« Reply #761 on: June 23, 2024, 11:34:25 am »
Quote from: Trada on June 23, 2024, 07:20:44 am
I imagine that was a lot down to COVID then the writers strike I'm sure things will get faster

Like Sweet tooth it felt like 3 years between series 1 and 2 but less than 12 months between  series 2 and 3.

And slow horses seem to have it sorted they must film 2 series at the same time

Gen V too, that got delayed and had to be aired before season 4 because of the tie ins.
Offline Trada

Re: The Boys
« Reply #762 on: June 27, 2024, 05:09:35 am »
People saying be careful of spoilers for the episode released today lots of surprises in it.


I'm intrigued now better be good
Offline Bread

Re: The Boys
« Reply #763 on: June 27, 2024, 11:26:57 pm »
Episode 5 spoilers

Spoiler
How does a show that has so many (and I mean SO MANY) violent, bizarre, gory and comedic deaths manage to also have one of the most emotional deaths I've seen on TV for a while. Fair play to Simon Pegg and Jack Quaid.
[close]
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Boys
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 02:08:58 pm »
Episode 4 was good and episode 5 was easily the best of the season yet, some properly mad shit going on. Hoping for a good final few episodes to what's been a strong season so far IMO.
Offline Trada

Re: The Boys
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 10:22:10 pm »
I enjoyed the latest episode, had to laugh at the Marvel pisstake with the mapping out the different phases of films releases.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Boys
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 10:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 10:22:10 pm
I enjoyed the latest episode, had to laugh at the Marvel pisstake with the mapping out the different phases of films releases.

And the Amazon diss, about reshoots of reshoots making it the most expensive tv series ever.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Boys
« Reply #767 on: Today at 12:05:36 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:56:31 pm
And the Amazon diss, about reshoots of reshoots making it the most expensive tv series ever.

I figured it was more of a DC joke.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Boys
« Reply #768 on: Today at 06:58:07 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:05:36 am
I figured it was more of a DC joke.

Maybe but their tv shows have all been pretty good and low budget.

Had me thinking about The Rings of Power.
