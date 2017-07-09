« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Boys  (Read 47318 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #680 on: July 22, 2023, 04:38:08 pm »
Homelander's gonna be in the new Mortal Kombat game
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,644
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
« Reply #681 on: July 24, 2023, 06:07:01 pm »
Gen V starts on September 29th

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A5edQYSamiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A5edQYSamiQ</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • A Daily Mail plant. Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,362
Re: The Boys
« Reply #682 on: July 28, 2023, 12:08:46 pm »
Watched the first episode, meh.
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,457
  • * * * * * *
Re: The Boys
« Reply #683 on: September 29, 2023, 02:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July 24, 2023, 06:07:01 pm
Gen V starts on September 29th

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A5edQYSamiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A5edQYSamiQ</a>
Now on Prime. Will watch later.
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,501
Re: The Boys
« Reply #684 on: September 29, 2023, 05:00:48 pm »
Only three episodes out but they're all really good.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,914
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Boys
« Reply #685 on: September 29, 2023, 05:41:24 pm »
I agree. And they certainly made it very clear this is The Boys universe with that first episode, fucking hell lol
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,586
Re: The Boys
« Reply #686 on: September 29, 2023, 07:43:32 pm »
is it 3 and then one a week?

wondering whether to save them up 🤔
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #687 on: September 29, 2023, 07:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September 29, 2023, 07:43:32 pm
is it 3 and then one a week?

wondering whether to save them up 🤔

Yeah, one a week from now on.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #688 on: September 30, 2023, 11:43:40 am »
When's season 4? Any news?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #689 on: September 30, 2023, 11:46:57 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 30, 2023, 11:43:40 am
When's season 4? Any news?

It got hit hard from the strikes so probably next year now, But I haven't seen an official date yet.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,914
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Boys
« Reply #690 on: September 30, 2023, 05:10:37 pm »
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,968
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Boys
« Reply #691 on: October 1, 2023, 10:54:10 pm »
Watched all 3 episodes tonight.

Good wholesome fun
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #692 on: October 2, 2023, 02:23:38 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October  1, 2023, 10:54:10 pm
Watched all 3 episodes tonight.

Good wholesome fun


Family entertainment at it's finest.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #693 on: October 2, 2023, 08:41:35 am »
Is this set right after S3 ends in the timeline?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,847
Re: The Boys
« Reply #694 on: October 2, 2023, 09:44:43 am »
Gen V was ok. None of the characters are memorable at all though which is one of the strengths of The Boys.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,501
Re: The Boys
« Reply #695 on: October 2, 2023, 11:46:03 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October  2, 2023, 08:41:35 am
Is this set right after S3 ends in the timeline?

Yeah, it makes a couple of references to the end of S3 and mentions one or two things we haven't seen yet.

S3 spoilers and a reference to S4 that was in Gen V.
Spoiler
S3 ended with Homelander killing a protester and being cheered for it, then Gen V mentions he's apparently on trial which we haven't seen yet.
[close]
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #696 on: October 2, 2023, 02:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on October  2, 2023, 09:44:43 am
Gen V was ok. None of the characters are memorable at all though which is one of the strengths of The Boys.

I thought it was shite to be honest, A bunch of really annoying teenagers. I had zero interest in any of the characters and the lead is probably the worse one. I will wait for the Boys to come back.
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,174
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The Boys
« Reply #697 on: October 2, 2023, 04:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on October  2, 2023, 02:21:12 pm
I thought it was shite to be honest, A bunch of really annoying teenagers. I had zero interest in any of the characters and the lead is probably the worse one. I will wait for the Boys to come back.
I don't think it's shite but not a patch on, The Boys. The characters are not great and I couldn't really give a fuck about any of them.

The only vaguely interesting one is the one locked up.

Take out the violence and it feels more 90210 than it's grown up sibling.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,623
Re: The Boys
« Reply #698 on: October 2, 2023, 05:13:21 pm »
No Homelander, no party
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,644
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
« Reply #699 on: October 2, 2023, 09:36:05 pm »
I really enjoyed the first 3 episodes, really like the shrinking girl and wasnt annoyed by any of the leads the adults are the more annoying ones
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #700 on: October 2, 2023, 10:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Trada on October  2, 2023, 09:36:05 pm
I really enjoyed the first 3 episodes, really like the shrinking girl and wasnt annoyed by any of the leads the adults are the more annoying ones

She is a good actor, spent the entire time dreading her committing suicide though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,106
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Boys
« Reply #701 on: October 2, 2023, 10:04:52 pm »
I enjoyed the first 3 episodes, got absolutely nothing on the main show, but it's decent nonetheless.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,644
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
« Reply #702 on: October 2, 2023, 11:04:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  2, 2023, 10:03:16 pm
She is a good actor, spent the entire time dreading her committing suicide though.

Yes, I did as well
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #703 on: October 3, 2023, 09:02:37 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on October  2, 2023, 04:17:34 pm
I don't think it's shite but not a patch on, The Boys. The characters are not great and I couldn't really give a fuck about any of them.

The only vaguely interesting one is the one locked up.

Take out the violence and it feels more 90210 than it's grown up sibling.

That's a great comparison and as I didn't like that show neither it makes sense  ;D
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,432
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The Boys
« Reply #704 on: October 13, 2023, 10:50:04 am »
Gen V is great. It's not The Boys but it's still got the same dark humour to it.

Spoiler
This weeks ep was really good. The puppet massacre had me in stitches. ;D
[close]
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,644
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
« Reply #705 on: October 19, 2023, 09:04:09 pm »
GenV renewed for a 2nd series
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,914
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Boys
« Reply #706 on: October 20, 2023, 12:20:52 am »
Excellent
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,846
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #707 on: October 21, 2023, 10:17:21 am »
Enjoying Gen V

Off it's head, but yeah!
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,125
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Boys
« Reply #708 on: October 21, 2023, 03:46:49 pm »
Mad people can't like Gen V but like the boys
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,432
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The Boys
« Reply #709 on: October 21, 2023, 10:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Trada on October 19, 2023, 09:04:09 pm
GenV renewed for a 2nd series

Ace. Hope we get a whole puppet episode in season 2
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,846
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #710 on: October 22, 2023, 09:25:23 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 21, 2023, 03:46:49 pm
Mad people can't like Gen V but like the boys

Does seem a bit odd.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,914
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Boys
« Reply #711 on: October 25, 2023, 11:11:08 pm »
I just found out that Golden Boy is played by Schwarzeneggers son. Thats slightly meta.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,644
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
« Reply #712 on: October 28, 2023, 10:11:47 pm »
Just watched episode 7 and suddenly you can see why it may link into the next season of The Boys.

They have set out one or two storylines that have to be played out on that show.
« Last Edit: October 28, 2023, 10:15:42 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,098
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #713 on: October 29, 2023, 12:49:22 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October 25, 2023, 11:11:08 pm
I just found out that Golden Boy is played by Schwarzeneggers son. Thats slightly meta.
WOW! Wonder whos son Sam is if hes more powerful than Arnies lad. My money is on Bluto or Jón Páll Sigmarsson
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,914
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Boys
« Reply #714 on: October 29, 2023, 05:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 29, 2023, 12:49:22 am
WOW! Wonder whos son Sam is if hes more powerful than Arnies lad. My money is on Bluto or Jón Páll Sigmarsson

Haha :D

Quote from: Trada on October 28, 2023, 10:11:47 pm
Just watched episode 7 and suddenly you can see why it may link into the next season of The Boys.

They have set out one or two storylines that have to be played out on that show.

Spoiler
Yeah, really strong links now, I wonder if watching this will be essential to following everything in The Boys. Particularly with the airplane stuff the god U Dean uncovered.

Also interesting that they mentioned Homelander is going on trial for the murder he committed at the end of the last season. I suppose that tells us about one of the plots of the next season.
[close]

Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,501
Re: The Boys
« Reply #715 on: October 29, 2023, 05:18:54 pm »
Spoiler
I was wondering whether Marie could just rip people apart by pulling their blood out of them, I guess now we know the answer! Interesting that she's being talked up as extremely powerful, though since there's a second season coming I'm assuming she won't be transitioning to the main show soon.

I wonder what this means for the length of the main show too, it has already run longer than the comics, albeit both follow a very different path, and the two intertwining suggests we have a few more seasons to go.
[close]
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,098
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #716 on: Today at 01:39:55 am »
Love everything aboot this whole universe

That was Boss
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 