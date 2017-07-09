Spoiler

I was wondering whether Marie could just rip people apart by pulling their blood out of them, I guess now we know the answer! Interesting that she's being talked up as extremely powerful, though since there's a second season coming I'm assuming she won't be transitioning to the main show soon.



I wonder what this means for the length of the main show too, it has already run longer than the comics, albeit both follow a very different path, and the two intertwining suggests we have a few more seasons to go.