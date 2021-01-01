« previous next »
Author Topic: The Boys

Re: The Boys
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 06:04:39 pm
Is that Diabolical show worth a watch on Amazon?
Re: The Boys
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 09:55:19 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:24:20 am
Armand - fair points and yes theres definitely stories where character development is unnecessary. Most of those examples are 90 minute films though, not over-arching stories developing over seasons where theres been over 24 on-screen hours of progression in the story. I agree with some points but I think saying its all bluster from Butcher is a tad unfair, he

still went to fight and wouldve done if Homelander hadnt pulled Ryan out of his pocket. He still brawled with Soldier Boy and was committed to the death. I actually think it showcased some decent progression in his character and gave us an insight into the fact that hes not 100% c*nt.
Agreed that the finale was so-so at best, but I can forgive it because the season itself was so good.
someone once said it's easier to die for someone than live for someone. like dudes who say they'll die for their missus or kid, then ask them would you do [insert everyday mundane shit] and they're like hell no, and im like 'i thought you said you'd die for them?' ;D so butcher has no regard for his own life (his life is pathetic reallly and he knows that, nothing to lose for him until his old flame shows up, and then the kid cos of a promise), so him physically putting his life on the line isn't a biggie for me cos it's no real loss to him, when i call him a pussy im not refering to him being scared of being hurt physically, just to make it completely clear

and his actions we're discussing i think makes him an even bigger c*nt but in a pussy kind of way. what it showed us is that when it was something of meaning to him, oh now 'you blink', now you pussy out, but he has continually expected everyone else to lay their shit on the line, or if they didn't want to, he was all over that shit calling them a pussy and whimp and they can just fuck off.  that scenario has been a staple thru all three seasons. how many times has the scenario of putting starlight in continual jeopardy come up between him and hugie alone? and if it doesn't go the way he wants he immediately is oh fuck off c*nt i'll do it myself. he's continually done that with every character on his team.

so for me he's the biggest kind of c*nt of all now - a total hypocrite, exacting and expecting everything from everyone else but when it comes to him, he's all in as long there's nothing that really matters to him. btw, dropping in the odd little scene, like keeping hugie out of the final fight, to 'justify' the whimp out later as 'see, he does care', doesn't cut it for me.

so i understand for you it's character growth, and arguably it is, but what did he grow into? well, he's been a c*nt start to finish but he didn't ask of anyone else what he wasn't prepared to do himself. fine. but now he's crossed that line into total hypocrite cos he is asking others to do what he wouldn't do, put someone/something (depending how you look at it) in the line of fire. which, as i said, reduces him to bluster, not that he wont put himself in the line of fire but that he wont sacrifice what he cares about, the very thing he has been asking of others from the start.

all that said, that kid is gonna be a problem, so we'll see how they deal with that.

i would add the kid thing makes me nervous regarding the quality of the show, when kid's are introduced and central in a very adult show, it's rarely a good thing - Dexter anyone?
Re: The Boys
Reply #642 on: Today at 02:58:51 am
Quote from: NightDancer on Yesterday at 03:20:58 pm

My first thought at the killing of Black Noir was that they might use it as a way to bring in a new Black Noir and then give the new Black Noir a similar storyline to how things went with Black Noir in the comics.
Doubt that would happen. Anyway, that was a really dumb twist in the comic, and it especially wouldn't work here seeing as just before Homelander does what he does to Black Noir, he tells him he can see his scarred face behind the mask. The Homelander in the comic is also stupid as fuck. Like most of all the characters, the writers of the show have really improved him.

As for the finale, seems like that kid is this show's deus ex machina.

Whatever. I think the writers earned a bit of slack in the bank regarding stupid shit like that seeing as the overall quality of this show has been so high. I just hope it doesn't get really stupid in the next one.
