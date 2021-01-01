Spoiler

someone once said it's easier to die for someone than live for someone. like dudes who say they'll die for their missus or kid, then ask them would you do [insert everyday mundane shit] and they're like hell no, and im like 'i thought you said you'd die for them?'so butcher has no regard for his own life (his life is pathetic reallly and he knows that, nothing to lose for him until his old flame shows up, and then the kid cos of a promise), so him physically putting his life on the line isn't a biggie for me cos it's no real loss to him, when i call him a pussy im not refering to him being scared of being hurt physically, just to make it completely clearand his actions we're discussing i think makes him an even bigger c*nt but in a pussy kind of way. what it showed us is that when it was something of meaning to him, oh now 'you blink', now you pussy out, but he has continually expected everyone else to lay their shit on the line, or if they didn't want to, he was all over that shit calling them a pussy and whimp and they can just fuck off. that scenario has been a staple thru all three seasons. how many times has the scenario of putting starlight in continual jeopardy come up between him and hugie alone? and if it doesn't go the way he wants he immediately is oh fuck off c*nt i'll do it myself. he's continually done that with every character on his team.so for me he's the biggest kind of c*nt of all now - a total hypocrite, exacting and expecting everything from everyone else but when it comes to him, he's all in as long there's nothing that really matters to him. btw, dropping in the odd little scene, like keeping hugie out of the final fight, to 'justify' the whimp out later as 'see, he does care', doesn't cut it for me.so i understand for you it's character growth, and arguably it is, but what did he grow into? well, he's been a c*nt start to finish but he didn't ask of anyone else what he wasn't prepared to do himself. fine. but now he's crossed that line into total hypocrite cos he is asking others to do what he wouldn't do, put someone/something (depending how you look at it) in the line of fire. which, as i said, reduces him to bluster, not that he wont put himself in the line of fire but that he wont sacrifice what he cares about, the very thing he has been asking of others from the start.all that said, that kid is gonna be a problem, so we'll see how they deal with that.i would add the kid thing makes me nervous regarding the quality of the show, when kid's are introduced and central in a very adult show, it's rarely a good thing - Dexter anyone?