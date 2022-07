This bugged me a little at first, it all felt like we were back where we started. Lots of little things have changed though, a lot of the world have seen Homelander for what he is, he's gone deeper down the Trump route and seemingly taken Ryan with him, meanwhile the circle of allies is shrinking. Annie is with the boys who finally seem to be a quite functional group, Butcher is potentially on the way to getting permanent powers and they've got a new threat in Newman to deal with

Homelander didn't take her seriously at all until she made him bleed, then he fucked her up before getting caught off guard by the straw. I don't think we've really seen what Homelander is made of yet, every fight he's either been sucker punched or been playing around.

but does anyone care what butcher has to say anymore? i fucking dont, that's for sure, all fucking talk and when it comes down to it he pussied out, the one fucking guy that has railroaded every.fucking.one in the finale becomes a bitch.



in the aftermath he walks in sucking on a slurpy and then just blurts out his line with the same bravado and im thinking, just fuck off dude, i've seen this all before (for three seasons in fact) and when push comes to shove, you're a no show, get the fuck out of here, can't take him seriously now