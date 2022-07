I’m expecting big things from Noir in the final episode.



I loved the way they did the exposition on him. The amazing Who Framed Roger Rabbit style animation backstory instead of a boring flashback that interrupts the flow of the episode that so many other shows do. It made him look more of a sympathetic character.This episode had everything. The one thing about it is that it makes me think the next series might be the last because it's revealing a lot of things that weren't gotten to until towards the end of the comics, like Butcher's relationship connection with Hughey and his little bother.Oh, and I just realized that Legend is Burke from Aliens.