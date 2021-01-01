Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
The Boys
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
9
10
11
12
13
[
14
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Boys (Read 31933 times)
zamagiure
tujenkins
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,712
Re: The Boys
«
Reply #520 on:
Today
at 08:39:48 am »
The love sausage
Logged
mines a pint
kopite321
Bi-polar skyscraper
Kopite
Posts: 602
Re: The Boys
«
Reply #521 on:
Today
at 09:05:42 am »
Just watched it ffs 😂😳
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.
Print
Pages:
1
...
9
10
11
12
13
[
14
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
The Boys
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2