« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Boys  (Read 31933 times)

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
Re: The Boys
« Reply #520 on: Today at 08:39:48 am »
The love sausage
Logged
mines a pint

Online kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 602
Re: The Boys
« Reply #521 on: Today at 09:05:42 am »
Just watched it ffs 😂😳
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 