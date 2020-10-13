« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Boys  (Read 19084 times)

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #360 on: October 13, 2020, 09:50:56 AM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 13, 2020, 09:31:08 AM
They definitely weren't there as a default option as it really annoyed me how utterly pointless the entire scene was, unless you went back. Switched subtitles on and then switched them off. Thought they massively let themselves down with this
Yeah, I don't know why these scenes require you to specifically turn subtitles on for them. I've got them on all the time so I didn't really notice.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,764
Re: The Boys
« Reply #361 on: October 13, 2020, 10:39:14 AM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 13, 2020, 09:31:08 AM
They definitely weren't there as a default option as it really annoyed me how utterly pointless the entire scene was, unless you went back. Switched subtitles on and then switched them off. Thought they massively let themselves down with this

To be fair though most of what you've said in here about the show has been moaning about it anyway, so probably not a big deal in the grand scheme of things.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,530
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Boys
« Reply #362 on: October 13, 2020, 10:59:01 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 13, 2020, 10:39:14 AM
To be fair though most of what you've said in here about the show has been moaning about it anyway, so probably not a big deal in the grand scheme of things.

Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,764
Re: The Boys
« Reply #363 on: October 13, 2020, 11:26:15 AM »
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,918
Re: The Boys
« Reply #364 on: October 13, 2020, 05:37:21 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on October 12, 2020, 02:39:19 PM
That sucks they aren't doing the comic book version of BN as the comic book version of him is fucking awesome.
Some people hated that, or thought it was daft. I personally thought it was great and made sense. There still might be something similar going on with him, as the writers of the show are doing a similar thing to what The Walking Dead does by taking some things that happen in the comic and then switch them about. For an example
This show needs more episodes than 8 per series. I mean, it's just not enough, is it? It'd be different if it were 8 episodes every 6 months or so, like how the Walking Dead does it. Waiting a year for 8 episodes, then its over and you've to wait another year. At least make it 13.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,764
Re: The Boys
« Reply #365 on: October 13, 2020, 06:15:37 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 13, 2020, 05:37:21 PM
Some people hated that, or thought it was daft. I personally thought it was great and made sense. There still might be something similar going on with him, as the writers of the show are doing a similar thing to what The Walking Dead does by taking some things that happen in the comic and then switch them about. For an example
This show needs more episodes than 8 per series. I mean, it's just not enough, is it? It'd be different if it were 8 episodes every 6 months or so, like how the Walking Dead does it. Waiting a year for 8 episodes, then its over and you've to wait another year. At least make it 13.

Even 10 would flesh it out a bit more but I suppose its quality over quantity.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,235
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Boys
« Reply #366 on: October 13, 2020, 06:17:45 PM »
Quick question. Did the fly show up in this series? I don't remember seeing or hearing it.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,530
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Boys
« Reply #367 on: October 13, 2020, 06:42:27 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October 13, 2020, 06:17:45 PM
Quick question. Did the fly show up in this series? I don't remember seeing or hearing it.

From the god festival? Not again as far as I remember
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #368 on: October 14, 2020, 10:42:15 AM »
I think by the time it finishes it will be best superhero series of all time

Edit: IMO
« Last Edit: October 14, 2020, 11:12:05 AM by Clayton Bigsby »
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,530
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Boys
« Reply #369 on: October 14, 2020, 11:00:30 AM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 14, 2020, 10:42:15 AM
I think by the time it finishes it will be best superhero series of all time

Better than Lois and Clark?

That is a high bar my friend  ;)
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline Stevie-A

  • Castration Obsessed Latin Grammar Pedant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,705
  • The Bronte ten bob eyes boxing club.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #370 on: October 15, 2020, 07:38:56 AM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 14, 2020, 10:42:15 AM
I think by the time it finishes it will be best superhero series of all time

Edit: IMO

Fingers crossed. Its certainly on track. Then again, I just think back to how much of a let down series 2, and onwards, were of Daredevil and Heroes!
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,847
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
« Reply #371 on: October 15, 2020, 02:17:44 PM »
Surely Stormfront will be back if she married Vought, she must be the real boss of the company
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #372 on: October 15, 2020, 02:48:55 PM »
Quote from: Stevie-A on October 15, 2020, 07:38:56 AM
Fingers crossed. Its certainly on track. Then again, I just think back to how much of a let down series 2, and onwards, were of Daredevil and Heroes!
Series 2 of Daredevil was a dip from S1 but the final series was excellent.
Logged

Offline Stevie-A

  • Castration Obsessed Latin Grammar Pedant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,705
  • The Bronte ten bob eyes boxing club.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #373 on: October 15, 2020, 07:07:21 PM »
Quote from: Garrus on October 15, 2020, 02:48:55 PM
Series 2 of Daredevil was a dip from S1 but the final series was excellent.
In hindsight, you are right. Being a bit harsh there.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,075
  • ....mmm
Re: The Boys
« Reply #374 on: October 16, 2020, 01:58:55 AM »
I thought season 3 of Daredevil was the best of the lot, loved it.

My most hated cancellation in history.
Logged
:D

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,893
Re: The Boys
« Reply #375 on: October 16, 2020, 03:33:33 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 16, 2020, 01:58:55 AM
I thought season 3 of Daredevil was the best of the lot, loved it.

My most hated cancellation in history.

That's a charmed life you've led.

Fucking Deadwood!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,918
Re: The Boys
« Reply #376 on: October 16, 2020, 05:46:41 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on October 16, 2020, 03:33:33 AM
That's a charmed life you've led.

Fucking Deadwood!
I'll take your Deadwood and raise you a Firefly.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
Re: The Boys
« Reply #377 on: October 17, 2020, 02:55:04 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 16, 2020, 05:46:41 AM
I'll take your Deadwood and raise you a Firefly.

Bloody fantastic show and utterly arse-fucked by Fox, who didn't even play the episodes in the correct order. Was beyond gutted when that got axed.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #378 on: October 17, 2020, 06:00:39 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 16, 2020, 05:46:41 AM
I'll take your Deadwood and raise you a Firefly.


I'll take your Firefly and raise you a Hannibal.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,893
Re: The Boys
« Reply #379 on: October 17, 2020, 06:03:54 PM »
It's still Deadwood by miles
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,918
Re: The Boys
« Reply #380 on: October 17, 2020, 08:06:50 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 17, 2020, 06:00:39 PM

I'll take your Firefly and raise you a Hannibal.
Hannibal had a few series at least. Firely got canned after 14 episodes. :(

Worst decision in TV history, surely.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,075
  • ....mmm
Re: The Boys
« Reply #381 on: October 19, 2020, 02:58:02 AM »
Channel 4 cancelling Utopia tops the lot.

At least with Firefly you had the movie.
Logged
:D

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,119
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Boys
« Reply #382 on: October 19, 2020, 01:28:08 PM »
Season finale was absolutely brilliant.
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,130
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #383 on: October 19, 2020, 03:12:24 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October 13, 2020, 06:17:45 PM
Quick question. Did the fly show up in this series? I don't remember seeing or hearing it.

There was a fly annoying Homelander once or twice.

I wondered what it was?

Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,649
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Boys
« Reply #384 on: October 19, 2020, 03:38:47 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on October 19, 2020, 03:12:24 PM
There was a fly annoying Homelander once or twice.

I wondered what it was?



Finally got re-hired after shooting the Breaking Bad episode, a lot of buzz about a bottle episode then nothing for 10 years...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,764
Re: The Boys
« Reply #385 on: October 21, 2020, 01:59:43 PM »
Friday nights aren't the same now this is over. Roll on season 3.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #386 on: October 23, 2020, 06:42:09 PM »
Powers is helping me fill the void of The Boys. Similar concept re Superheros, nowhere near as good but perfectly passable entertainment
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #387 on: October 23, 2020, 06:43:32 PM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 23, 2020, 06:42:09 PM
Powers is helping me fill the void of The Boys. Similar concept re Superheros, nowhere near as good but perfectly passable entertainment

It's a shame that ended,really enjoyable show.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
Re: The Boys
« Reply #388 on: October 23, 2020, 11:55:04 PM »
Did black noir die when he ate the peanuts?
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,893
Re: The Boys
« Reply #389 on: October 24, 2020, 12:17:13 AM »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on October 23, 2020, 11:55:04 PM
Did black noir die when he ate the peanuts?

No he was just fucked up, I assume keeping him off the table for the finale
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #390 on: October 24, 2020, 01:16:21 PM »
I hope Stormfront is in Season 3.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,849
Re: The Boys
« Reply #391 on: October 26, 2020, 03:40:42 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 13, 2020, 06:15:37 PM
Even 10 would flesh it out a bit more but I suppose its quality over quantity.

You could end up with the netflix dip around 6-8 if the seasons were longer, instead it'd be nicer if they could get the new seasons out in 9 months rather than yearly.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Boys
« Reply #392 on: Today at 10:00:48 AM »
Just started watching this last week and love it, powered through the first season and now about to watch ep 2 of the second.

Dark, sometimes morbid but often very funny. The baby laser scene in the first season was absolute gold! Diabolical!

Karl Urban is eminently watchable despite the much touched-upon accent issues, he kills it as Billy Butcher. Anthony Starr too has turned Homelander into a thing of twisted beauty.

Massively enjoyed it, looking forward to powering through S2. Is it confirmed for a third season?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,764
Re: The Boys
« Reply #393 on: Today at 10:57:25 AM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:00:48 AM
Just started watching this last week and love it, powered through the first season and now about to watch ep 2 of the second.

Dark, sometimes morbid but often very funny. The baby laser scene in the first season was absolute gold! Diabolical!

Karl Urban is eminently watchable despite the much touched-upon accent issues, he kills it as Billy Butcher. Anthony Starr too has turned Homelander into a thing of twisted beauty.

Massively enjoyed it, looking forward to powering through S2. Is it confirmed for a third season?

3 and 4 mate. Its Amazons biggest show easily.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 