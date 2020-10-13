Just started watching this last week and love it, powered through the first season and now about to watch ep 2 of the second.
Dark, sometimes morbid but often very funny. The baby laser scene in the first season was absolute gold! Diabolical!
Karl Urban is eminently watchable despite the much touched-upon accent issues, he kills it as Billy Butcher. Anthony Starr too has turned Homelander into a thing of twisted beauty.
Massively enjoyed it, looking forward to powering through S2. Is it confirmed for a third season?