Topic: The Boys

Garrus

Re: The Boys
Reply #360 on: October 13, 2020, 09:50:56 AM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 13, 2020, 09:31:08 AM
They definitely weren't there as a default option as it really annoyed me how utterly pointless the entire scene was, unless you went back. Switched subtitles on and then switched them off. Thought they massively let themselves down with this
Yeah, I don't know why these scenes require you to specifically turn subtitles on for them. I've got them on all the time so I didn't really notice.
AndyMuller

Re: The Boys
Reply #361 on: October 13, 2020, 10:39:14 AM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 13, 2020, 09:31:08 AM
They definitely weren't there as a default option as it really annoyed me how utterly pointless the entire scene was, unless you went back. Switched subtitles on and then switched them off. Thought they massively let themselves down with this

To be fair though most of what you've said in here about the show has been moaning about it anyway, so probably not a big deal in the grand scheme of things.
red_Mark1980

Re: The Boys
Reply #362 on: October 13, 2020, 10:59:01 AM
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 13, 2020, 10:39:14 AM
To be fair though most of what you've said in here about the show has been moaning about it anyway, so probably not a big deal in the grand scheme of things.

AndyMuller

Re: The Boys
Reply #363 on: October 13, 2020, 11:26:15 AM
Macphisto80

Re: The Boys
Reply #364 on: October 13, 2020, 05:37:21 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on October 12, 2020, 02:39:19 PM
That sucks they aren't doing the comic book version of BN as the comic book version of him is fucking awesome.
Some people hated that, or thought it was daft. I personally thought it was great and made sense. There still might be something similar going on with him, as the writers of the show are doing a similar thing to what The Walking Dead does by taking some things that happen in the comic and then switch them about. For an example
This show needs more episodes than 8 per series. I mean, it's just not enough, is it? It'd be different if it were 8 episodes every 6 months or so, like how the Walking Dead does it. Waiting a year for 8 episodes, then its over and you've to wait another year. At least make it 13.
AndyMuller

Re: The Boys
Reply #365 on: October 13, 2020, 06:15:37 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 13, 2020, 05:37:21 PM
Some people hated that, or thought it was daft. I personally thought it was great and made sense. There still might be something similar going on with him, as the writers of the show are doing a similar thing to what The Walking Dead does by taking some things that happen in the comic and then switch them about. For an example
This show needs more episodes than 8 per series. I mean, it's just not enough, is it? It'd be different if it were 8 episodes every 6 months or so, like how the Walking Dead does it. Waiting a year for 8 episodes, then its over and you've to wait another year. At least make it 13.

Even 10 would flesh it out a bit more but I suppose its quality over quantity.
Brian Blessed

Re: The Boys
Reply #366 on: October 13, 2020, 06:17:45 PM
Quick question. Did the fly show up in this series? I don't remember seeing or hearing it.
red_Mark1980

Re: The Boys
Reply #367 on: October 13, 2020, 06:42:27 PM
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October 13, 2020, 06:17:45 PM
Quick question. Did the fly show up in this series? I don't remember seeing or hearing it.

From the god festival? Not again as far as I remember
Clayton Bigsby

Re: The Boys
Reply #368 on: October 14, 2020, 10:42:15 AM
I think by the time it finishes it will be best superhero series of all time

Edit: IMO
Last Edit: October 14, 2020, 11:12:05 AM by Clayton Bigsby
red_Mark1980

Re: The Boys
Reply #369 on: October 14, 2020, 11:00:30 AM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 14, 2020, 10:42:15 AM
I think by the time it finishes it will be best superhero series of all time

Better than Lois and Clark?

That is a high bar my friend  ;)
Stevie-A

Re: The Boys
Reply #370 on: October 15, 2020, 07:38:56 AM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 14, 2020, 10:42:15 AM
I think by the time it finishes it will be best superhero series of all time

Edit: IMO

Fingers crossed. Its certainly on track. Then again, I just think back to how much of a let down series 2, and onwards, were of Daredevil and Heroes!
Trada

Re: The Boys
Reply #371 on: October 15, 2020, 02:17:44 PM
Surely Stormfront will be back if she married Vought, she must be the real boss of the company
Garrus

Re: The Boys
Reply #372 on: October 15, 2020, 02:48:55 PM
Quote from: Stevie-A on October 15, 2020, 07:38:56 AM
Fingers crossed. Its certainly on track. Then again, I just think back to how much of a let down series 2, and onwards, were of Daredevil and Heroes!
Series 2 of Daredevil was a dip from S1 but the final series was excellent.
Stevie-A

Re: The Boys
Reply #373 on: October 15, 2020, 07:07:21 PM
Quote from: Garrus on October 15, 2020, 02:48:55 PM
Series 2 of Daredevil was a dip from S1 but the final series was excellent.
In hindsight, you are right. Being a bit harsh there.
Kashinoda

Re: The Boys
Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 01:58:55 AM
I thought season 3 of Daredevil was the best of the lot, loved it.

My most hated cancellation in history.
Something Worse

Re: The Boys
Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 03:33:33 AM
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 01:58:55 AM
I thought season 3 of Daredevil was the best of the lot, loved it.

My most hated cancellation in history.

That's a charmed life you've led.

Fucking Deadwood!
Macphisto80

Re: The Boys
Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 05:46:41 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 03:33:33 AM
That's a charmed life you've led.

Fucking Deadwood!
I'll take your Deadwood and raise you a Firefly.
Darren G

Re: The Boys
Reply #377 on: Today at 02:55:04 AM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 05:46:41 AM
I'll take your Deadwood and raise you a Firefly.

Bloody fantastic show and utterly arse-fucked by Fox, who didn't even play the episodes in the correct order. Was beyond gutted when that got axed.
