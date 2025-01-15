I have to be honest, I'm not sure how often I've seen Elliot "unlock defenses with intricate passes". Its more cut inside onto his left foot and dink an in-swinger towards the back post. He retains the ball well. He's busy with his movement, and he gets himself in decent shooting positions. But I don't think he's actually that creative. What I should be doing is looking up his assist numbers to corroborate this. Alas, I cant be bothered.



I always think his creative abilities are really overstated when I watch him but to be fair when you look at the numbers he comes out very well. But then again, how much of that is heavily skewed I dont know - hes never really been a regular starter for us in a midfield role and a huge amount of his minutes in the past 2 years have been in cup competitions and substitute appearances, where game state and level of opposition will play a part. Different coming on if were 3-0 up already, and different again coming on when we need a goal and your whole brief is take risks and make something happen. A chunk of those minutes have also come in the attacking three.Hes only actually played about 1400 mins in the PL in the past 18 months, and about 550 of those were as a substitute. His role has largely always been a squad player the difference this season seems to be him not being trusted to play minutes in the league but to be fair, Klopp loved him and only started him 11 times in the league last season, and about half of those were forced because we were decimated by injuries, so Im not sure its that much of a departure. Its the lack of substitute minutes that probably stands out more.