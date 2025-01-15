For me, both Elliott's off the ball movements and dribbles with the ball are better horizontally as opposed to vertically. He's much better at shifting the ball sideways and cutting inside than he is penetrating forward from the number ten position. Szoboszlai on the other hand is better breaking forward in straight vertical lines, both with and without the ball... And as for the most creative, penetrative passer in the number ten position, well that's our actual number ten, Alexis MacAllister.
Intrestingly, I think Jones is the most balanced and has the most qualities as a number ten, but he's not a better passer than MacAllister, he's not a better runner than Szoboszlai, and he isn't significantly better than Elliot at retaining possession of the ball. He's the most 'Jack-of-all-trades' number ten in the squad.