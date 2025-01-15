« previous next »
Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 688236 times)

A lot of 10's and other midfielders just don't carry the ball as tightly as Elliott is able to and it restricts their ability to unlock defenses with intricate passes.  So frustrating that this part of Eliott's game is being overlooked.  Slot also seems absolutely allergic to taking Salah off ever to let Harvey play that wide right position later in games or alternatively switch Salah up front if he doesn't want to take him off.  Tactics that Klopp seemed to achieve good results with.

I have to be honest, I'm not sure how often I've seen Elliot "unlock defenses with intricate passes". Its more cut inside onto his left foot and dink an in-swinger towards the back post. He retains the ball well. He's busy with his movement, and he gets himself in decent shooting positions. But I don't think he's actually that creative. What I should be doing is looking up his assist numbers to corroborate this. Alas, I cant be bothered.
I'll say what a lot might be thinking also but dare not to say: Slot is too stubborn in his selections. He doesn't rate Harvey, Tsimikas or Bradley, at least over Jones, Robbo and Trent. He'll keep playing the latter 3 even if they stink the place out.
I have to be honest, I'm not sure how often I've seen Elliot "unlock defenses with intricate passes". Its more cut inside onto his left foot and dink an in-swinger towards the back post. He retains the ball well. He's busy with his movement, and he gets himself in decent shooting positions. But I don't think he's actually that creative. What I should be doing is looking up his assist numbers to corroborate this. Alas, I cant be bothered.

I always think his creative abilities are really overstated when I watch him but to be fair when you look at the numbers he comes out very well. But then again, how much of that is heavily skewed I dont know - hes never really been a regular starter for us in a midfield role and a huge amount of his minutes in the past 2 years have been in cup competitions and substitute appearances, where game state and level of opposition will play a part. Different coming on if were 3-0 up already, and different again coming on when we need a goal and your whole brief is take risks and make something happen. A chunk of those minutes have also come in the attacking three.

Hes only actually played about 1400 mins in the PL in the past 18 months, and about 550 of those were as a substitute. His role has largely always been a squad player the difference this season seems to be him not being trusted to play minutes in the league but to be fair, Klopp loved him and only started him 11 times in the league last season, and about half of those were forced because we were decimated by injuries, so Im not sure its that much of a departure. Its the lack of substitute minutes that probably stands out more.
I expect a no10 with better technical qualities and traditional no10 traits than Szoboszlai whilst also having a lot of his physical gifts to be right at the top of our wishlist.
Who is this mythical creature?  ;)
Who is this mythical creature?  ;)

Steven Gerrard.
Steven Gerrard.

Who played best off the right :D
Who played best off the right :D

What, no way.  He was best as a 10.
Who is this mythical creature?  ;)

Didn't say they were growing on trees.

But Slot himself checked Szoboszlai earlier this season for his lack of production from the position. It's clearly on his mind. Someone able to do that, who's also more of an athlete than Elliot isn't an impossible find.
Dom was probably our best player last night, and was linking up nicely with Mo consistently getting in behind their left back. Harvey should be playing more for me, but don't really see the fuss that he didn't last night. I think Curtis coming on was probably a bit of pragmatism that a draw in the circumstances wasn't the worst result in the world, I honestly wouldn't have been upset to see Quansah come on for Diaz at that stage and push Grav back into midfield.
I'll say what a lot might be thinking also but dare not to say: Slot is too stubborn in his selections.

We're blessed to have you criticising the manager and every player at the club.
Didn't say they were growing on trees.

But Slot himself checked Szoboszlai earlier this season for his lack of production from the position. It's clearly on his mind. Someone able to do that, who's also more of an athlete than Elliot isn't an impossible find.

The question then becomes, what is the bare minimum level of athleticism required of a Slot #10? Based on how little he uses Elliot, Endo and Quansah, you could say Slot greatly favours athleticism and physicality.
I think the question is more along the lines of what is the bare minimum athleticism a 10 needs to play alongside a Salah that doesn't track back or press.
I think the question is more along the lines of what is the bare minimum athleticism a 10 needs to play alongside a Salah that doesn't track back or press.

Agreed, Elliott is linked to Salah and considering the latter is playing every minute of most games is the main reason Harvey doesn't get a look in.
Probably not just Salah, but Salah and Trent. He's in a tough spot but his time will come, he's still only a kid

If we play Dom in the 10, with Mo at RW and Trent at RB, I actually don't think Harvey would be a terrible choice for the false 9 we seem to be playing but it'd obviously never happen.
Szobo's role is still misunderstood in a way that reminds me of when people were frustrated with Firmino's lack of goals.

On the ball Harvey has great skills, although Szobo is better with his weaker foot. Harvey can pass and shoot very well. However, off the ball they are not at the same level. Szobos pressing, work rate, pace and movement off the ball are way better than Harvey's.

The main job of the 10 in Slot's system is not to unlock defenses with dazzling passes or spectacular shots, the main job is to press and link up between the DMs and the attack. The second half yesterday was a great example of that.
Probably not just Salah, but Salah and Trent. He's in a tough spot but his time will come, he's still only a kid

If we play Dom in the 10, with Mo at RW and Trent at RB, I actually don't think Harvey would be a terrible choice for the false 9 we seem to be playing but it'd obviously never happen.

Like Messi was with Barcelona!  Not a bad shout.  Szobo can do the running.  Mo and Gakpo cutting in to shoot.  Harvey has way better passing and football IQ than Diaz.  But would it work against the low block defences where a fox in the box is usually needed (Jota).
Like Messi was with Barcelona!  Not a bad shout.  Szobo can do the running.  Mo and Gakpo cutting in to shoot.  Harvey has way better passing and football IQ than Diaz.  But would it work against the low block defences where a fox in the box is usually needed (Jota).

It only works cos it's Messi though, who was pacey on top of his out-of-the-world dribbling.
It only works cos it's Messi though, who was pacey on top of his out-of-the-world dribbling.

And if you are looking for a Firmino type player to play the false 9 role Szobo is more similar to Bobby than Harvey.  I think Slot likes Harvey but its hard to find a place/role for him in the current setup, certainly as a starter.
What, no way.  He was best as a 10.

Correct. He was brilliant as an orthadox, traditional 4-4-2 right midfielder, but he hit new heights as a number 10 playing behind Torres.
For me, both Elliott's off the ball movements and dribbles with the ball are better horizontally as opposed to vertically. He's much better at shifting the ball sideways and cutting inside than he is penetrating forward from the number ten position. Szoboszlai on the other hand is better breaking forward in straight vertical lines, both with and without the ball... And as for the most creative, penetrative passer in the number ten position, well that's our actual number ten, Alexis MacAllister.

Intrestingly, I think Jones is the most balanced and has the most qualities as a number ten, but he's not a better passer than MacAllister, he's not a better runner than Szoboszlai, and he isn't significantly better than Elliot at retaining possession of the ball. He's the most 'Jack-of-all-trades' number ten in the squad.
Elliott is great but frankly if the manager doesnt use him then there must be a reason. And if he isnt going to use him then can we just replace him with someone he will use?

Feels like we are in this loop about one set of fans mentioning how great our squad is and using Elliott as an example and the manager not actually using him.
Elliott is great but frankly if the manager doesnt use him then there must be a reason. And if he isnt going to use him then can we just replace him with someone he will use?

Feels like we are in this loop about one set of fans mentioning how great our squad is and using Elliott as an example and the manager not actually using him.

Either the manager is getting it wrong about the level of these players, potentially in a really costly way, or the squad in certain positions really needs to be upgraded.
What, no way.  He was best as a 10.
Absolutely. Rafa played a blinder putting Gerrard as a 10.
With Elliott being a HG player, I can't see us selling him anytime soon.
With Elliott being a HG player, I can't see us selling him anytime soon.

i think personally he'd never want to leave us either, he's truly living the dream

but he's definitely too good to not be starting games consistently, same with Curtis. whether either choose to put their career over sentiment is probably something that might eventually play in their minds.
If Harvey played for another team would you want us to sign him right now?

I'd probably say no; tidy skillful player but doubt he has the speed or other physical attributes to make it at the very highest level. Difficult to see his natural position in our system.

Keeping him is a different matter, he can stay and battle for his place, seek to improve and get plenty of minutes in the cups but he's nowhere near starting in the league and crucial champions league games with Dom miles ahead and Jones a level above as well.
Didn't say they were growing on trees.

But Slot himself checked Szoboszlai earlier this season for his lack of production from the position. It's clearly on his mind. Someone able to do that, who's also more of an athlete than Elliot isn't an impossible find.
Was only kidding mate.

We have been linked with a few AMs over the last few months so it might be a position we are looking at. I've hardly seen him play but someone on Reddit is adamant we are serious about Morgan Gibbs-White.
Was only kidding mate.

We have been linked with a few AMs over the last few months so it might be a position we are looking at. I've hardly seen him play but someone on Reddit is adamant we are serious about Morgan Gibbs-White.

A very good example of the sort of profile yeah, brings a lot of that Szoboszlai physical presence Elliot is lacking but also marries it with a better end product than Dom. Cunha & Joao Pedro some others who could also be pushed in to the no9 position if/when you want to.
We're blessed to have you criticising the manager and every player at the club.

 ;D

I'm not sure its all that deep.

We've been in excellent form with Dom in the 10, even the games we've drawn we've done enough that we should have won. We've had a settled team, and unfortunately for Harvey he was injured when it was settling and he's now going to find it harder to get back in (until next season probably).
I'm not sure its all that deep.

We've been in excellent form with Dom in the 10, even the games we've drawn we've done enough that we should have won. We've had a settled team, and unfortunately for Harvey he was injured when it was settling and he's now going to find it harder to get back in (until next season probably).
Jones has also been used in the role and mostly done very well.  Had Harvey not had that injury then it's possible Jones would have been used in the deeper midfield roles and we'd instead have Harvey and Szobo rotating.  I remember Slot being demanding of Harvey during pre-season and unfortunately Harvey's not had the time to demonstrate he's taken that advice on board.

Drawing a game and with two subs in hand is the sort of scenario where I'd think Harvey might be getting his chance but it didn't happen yesterday.  Mitigating factor is that we already had a lopsided midfield out due to Grav moving into defence and Elliott doesn't offer as much without the ball as Macca or Szobo.
Elliott is great but frankly if the manager doesnt use him then there must be a reason. And if he isnt going to use him then can we just replace him with someone he will use?

Feels like we are in this loop about one set of fans mentioning how great our squad is and using Elliott as an example and the manager not actually using him.

I don't understand this. He's a bench player for us, coming back from a long injury, and it's difficult for bench players to break into a team thats top of the EPL and CL.   Bradley, Kelleher, Gomez, Nunez and Elliot are all bench players. Should we sell them too? The only difference between Bradley, Kelleher, Gomez, Nunez and Elliot is that the first four got opportunities because of injuries within the squad, Elliot didn't.

Elliot has been injured himself, and since he came back we haven't had many injuries in the RW or AM position. Hence his opportunities have been limited.  Would you be talking about selling Gomez if Konate had stayed fit all season and Gomez "wasn't being used"?

Endo is another player in a similar spot. All of our number 6s (pivots, DMs, whatever you want to call them) have stayed fit. It's not that Slot rates Kelleher and Gomez, but doesn't rate Endo. Its that Allison and Konate have had injuries. MacAllister and Gravenberch have not.

