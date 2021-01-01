« previous next »
stewy17

  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 11:45:23 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:17:20 am
Slot's comments in today's presser are a bit telling.

I'm only lifting from the BBC so appreciate that I can't gauge tone - also I'm not sure if they're correct to say Slot was referring to the Spurs game rather than the Accrington game as Elliot didn't play against Spurs at all:

On Wataru Endo, who has been playing out of position: "I asked Harvey to come into the room before that game [against Tottenham] and he wants to play in that number 10 position. But because of injures I had to play him on the right.

"I didn't even invite Endo in [to the office] because I know he is a 'wherever you play me Ill do my best' player. That might be normal for a lot of fans to hear but as someone has been around for a while its not.

"I know wherever he plays, he gives everything he has. He is a very important player in our team."

Obviously he's mainly trying to big up Endo but it's a slight dig at Elliot. Not sure what injuries he meant either - has been rumoured that Chiesa was due to start against Accrington but dropped to the bench due to illness. Maybe the original plan was to start Elliot at 10 and bring Jota off the bench.

I am really surprised how little he's played, even as a sub.

I don't think it was a dig at Elliott, really. I think as Zlen said above it's a lot to do with how Slot has the number 10 playing. They have to cover a lot of ground and be physical as well as showing the guile. At the moment I think Slot just thinks Jones and Szoboszlai are doing a better job that and better suited? Interesting though that he's put Jota there instead of Elliott on a few occasions.

Might also be due to the more patient style preferred by Slot, Elliott was a great Klopp player because he was constantly trying to find the killer ball and probing forward passes but we know Slot wants it more considered. Perhaps he thinks he's forcing it too much, which would be ironic as that was Elliott's big strength last season when coming on as sub.
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 01:12:19 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 11:45:23 am
Might also be due to the more patient style preferred by Slot, Elliott was a great Klopp player because he was constantly trying to find the killer ball and probing forward passes but we know Slot wants it more considered. Perhaps he thinks he's forcing it too much, which would be ironic as that was Elliott's big strength last season when coming on as sub.

Disagree.  Elliott's technical ability and cleverness on the ball is perfect for the way Slot wants to play.  He's just not getting a look in at the moment in the 10 position because whoever is there needs speed and power to cover the lack of pressing from Salah.

Elliott will run all day, but just not very quickly and can't shut lanes down quick enough.

I think he'll get starts as a 10 in the upcoming matches, and he needs to really produce.  Looked good there in pre-season and he's a proper lock picker, so there's definitely a place in the squad for him.  It's just that lack of speed and strength which hinders him.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 01:28:58 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 11:45:23 am
I don't think it was a dig at Elliott, really.
I agree - I read it as Arne complimenting Harvey's professionalism as he did with Endo.
xbugawugax

  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 02:59:31 pm
think it doesnt help that our midfield is missing a runner. and it does seem that we are going for a more technical midfield instead of the previous version of milly, hendo and gini that does all the running.

a tchoo tchoo, ceicedo, gini or even a momo would give some protection and give elliot a bit of leeway to play a bit more of freedom if he has those legs covering for him.
blamski

  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 03:56:08 pm
I think Harvey's 'problem' is similar to Shakiri's for our style of play. Both fantastic technical players, hard working with bags of game intelligence. But maybe lacking slightly in that hyper athleticism that is ever more important in modern football. I love him as a player, but wonder how he'll ever nail down a starting spot.
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 04:11:39 pm
He doesn't need to 'nail down a starting spot', he just needs to be a valuable contributor - like everyone else.

It's so bizarre, one the one hand people want a strong squad, on the other anyone not 'nailing down a starting spot' is superfluous
blamski

  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 04:48:58 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:11:39 pm
He doesn't need to 'nail down a starting spot', he just needs to be a valuable contributor - like everyone else.

It's so bizarre, one the one hand people want a strong squad, on the other anyone not 'nailing down a starting spot' is superfluous

I never meant I thought he was superfluous. But I do mean that I think he's good enough to be a more regular starter. Nothing bizarre about that.
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 06:02:30 pm
Quote from: blamski on Yesterday at 04:48:58 pm
I never meant I thought he was superfluous. But I do mean that I think he's good enough to be a more regular starter. Nothing bizarre about that.

Right, fair enough, I misunderstood and retract the 'bizarre' ;)

As for whether he is good enough to start regularly I agree that he is but really it's not about that individual ability so much as the team strategy and style the manager wants to employ and where any individual player fits into that at a given time.

My hope is that as Slot gets more used to the club, the squad and the league he will start selecting starting line-ups based upon the nature of the opposition, rather than just sticking to a first choice XI or what has worked so far. Maybe he'll think that there are games where Harvey will be a better 10 than Dom because lock-picking is much more important than athleticism.

Alternatively he may use certain players as a sub to bring on, strategically, and that's OK, too. It shouldn't be seen as a 'lesser' role, just as middle order batsmen aren't 'less' than openers. Just a different role but equally valuable in winning the prizes we contest.

Or it may end being that Salot doesn't want to keep him, which would be a real shame, but he's the boss and we have to expect, and accept, that there will be some things he does that maybe we don't like, or another manager wouldn't.
afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 07:01:28 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:02:30 pm

Or it may end being that Salot doesn't want to keep him, which would be a real shame

Salot got sent off against Arsenal
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 12:08:35 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:01:28 pm
Salot got sent off against Arsenal
Thanks salot, mate ;)
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:01:56 pm
Packed defence, knackered opposition, all of the ball... and still not used.  Doesn't bode well at all.
JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:02:40 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:01:56 pm
Packed defence, knackered opposition, all of the ball... and still not used.  Doesn't bode well at all.

His lack of usage is just fucking weird at this point. I've given up trying to understand it, can only assume he's not rated.
MJD-L4

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:03:34 pm
No idea what the lad needs to do to get some minutes!

Seemed the obvious choice to bring on when Curtis came on imo
elkun

  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:04:45 pm
Should have came on instead of Curtis. Am at a point now like or use him or sell him. Doesnt make sense having him and not using him at all
HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:06:43 pm
Looked our best player in pre season in that number 10 spot. Games like today when you need someone to unlock a defence, youd hope he got on but jones came on instead of him. Think hell probably be off in the summer if his limited minutes persists. We only used 3 subs today.
SMASHerano

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:09:34 pm
Just annoying the way he is being treated. He's a quality player and doesn't deserve this sort of treatment.
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:12:14 pm
Really really hard to understand why you wouldnt use him in the second half tonight
Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:15:58 pm
Felt like the kind of game where he would have been useful and Szobo should have been playing deeper.
Bread

  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:16:41 pm
It's starting to feel more and more like Slot doesn't rate him. Starting to become concerned that his future may ultimately lie elsewhere.
sonnyred

  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:26:13 pm
In a game like that were you need someone cute who can open a defence he doesn't get on. Don't know what to say to be honest, it speaks for itself.
OOS

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:26:20 pm
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 10:09:34 pm
Just annoying the way he is being treated. He's a quality player and doesn't deserve this sort of treatment.

Salah position is Salahs obvs. Macca and Grav have cemented to two deeper CM positions, and Dom and Jones have nailed position ahead of those two. He doesn't fit into this set up.
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:28:58 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 10:26:20 pm
Salah position is Salahs obvs. Macca and Grav have cemented to two deeper CM positions, and Dom and Jones have nailed position ahead of those two. He doesn't fit into this set up.

Jones came on to play centre mid today though.  Why not give Elliott 10 minutes in the 10 spot after Dom had been running his bollocks off all day?

The second half was perfect for a player like Elliott.
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:30:41 pm
Just dont get it, hes brilliant and whats more hes alwayssss a goal threat
lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:42:29 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:16:41 pm
It's starting to feel more and more like Slot doesn't rate him. Starting to become concerned that his future may ultimately lie elsewhere.

This is probably true, Harvey will have wanted to come on this evening and try to effect the game for us.

He'll now be looking at those two CL games and Plymouth but he is not trusted by Slot in league fixtures...
Haggis36

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:49:35 pm
I think the risk is that for as much as Forest wanted to sit deep and frustrate (Elliott good), they are also capable of hitting you hard and fast on the counter attack (Elliott bad).

I'm just not sure he has the required physicality, and I think he's looked a touch slower than normal since his last injury. There was a moment in the second half of the Accrington Stanley match where he was bursting forward to support the attack and the Accrington player covering was just about keeping up with him - running backwards. I think it would be fine if he was playing in front of an athletic midfield pairing and flanked by two hard running wingers but that's not how we're set up. Any combination of Mac/Elliott in midfield is basically redundant defensively when the opposition breaks through the first challenge, and we know Salah isn't tracking back so he's expected to get back and support and then hit the box in attack seconds later - he can't do that.

He's a cute little player, and he's still super young, but I just sense he'll always be held back by the physical limitations at the very highest level. Reminds me a bit of Harry Wilson in that sense (who I think may even be quicker). In a different set-up maybe, but not this one. And I don't think he's ultimately on the level that you tweak/build a side around him to mitigate those weaknesses.
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:50:59 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:49:35 pm
I think the risk is that for as much as Forest wanted to sit deep and frustrate (Elliott good), they are also capable of hitting you hard and fast on the counter attack (Elliott bad).

I'm just not sure he has the required physicality, and I think he's looked a touch slower than normal since his last injury. There was a moment in the second half of the Accrington Stanley match where he was bursting forward to support the attack and the Accrington player covering was just about keeping up with him - running backwards. I think it would be fine if he was playing in front of an athletic midfield pairing and flanked by two hard running wingers but that's not how we're set up. Any combination of Mac/Elliott in midfield is basically redundant defensively when the opposition breaks through the first challenge, and we know Salah isn't tracking back so he's expected to get back and support and then hit the box in attack seconds later - he can't do that.

He's a cute little player, and he's still super young, but I just sense he'll always be held back by the physical limitations at the very highest level. Reminds me a bit of Harry Wilson in that sense (who I think may even be quicker). In a different set-up maybe, but not this one. And I don't think he's ultimately on the level that you tweak/build a side around him to mitigate those weaknesses.

Yeah. He's really, really slow. And whilst he's a great passer I don't think he's got the elite levels of technical wizardry he'd need to make up for it.
robertobaggio37

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:53:14 pm
I think the disappointment is people would rather had seen Elliot on instead of Jones, for a change. And Im inclined to agree. Hes left footed for one, which is something that helps change the dynamics of the game.
afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 10:59:19 pm
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 10:09:34 pm
Just annoying the way he is being treated. He's a quality player and doesn't deserve this sort of treatment.

It wasn't as though he was denied a play date with his Year 2 classmate...

He's a young, professional football player, fighting for playing time at one of the best teams in the world.

His "not deserving this sort of treatment" is an incrediubly precious comment...
RedEire

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 11:02:12 pm
I felt it was a perfect game for Elliott to come on and try unlock their defence, a bit baffling to be honest.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 11:05:52 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:53:14 pm
I think the disappointment is people would rather had seen Elliot on instead of Jones, for a change. And Im inclined to agree. Hes left footed for one, which is something that helps change the dynamics of the game.

I thought the Jones sub made sense. Needed more in the middle of the pitch after Grav had to stay back more after the Konate sub, we were a bit top heavy in attack and that sub balanced things more.

I'd have been inclined to bring him on for Dom at some stage of the game but he's just not really being trusted.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 11:06:45 pm
Quote from: RedEire on Today at 11:02:12 pm
I felt it was a perfect game for Elliott to come on and try unlock their defence, a bit baffling to be honest.

I thought the same at half time and when he was warming up, but to be fair we've created a shit ton in that second half after the subs we did make.
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 11:
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:30:41 pm
Just dont get it, hes brilliant and whats more hes alwayssss a goal threat

yeah, struggling to see why Elliott isnt getting any more looks.  Slot has got most things right of course, but this is one of just a very few things I am a little puzzled by.

Is he a pace thing? I know he isnt the fastest! But hes a tricky, intelligent player.  Hopefully hell get starts in a couple CL/FA cup games at least soon.
Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6512 on: Today at 11:10:48 pm »
Was crying out for him tonight.

Dont understand why he isnt getting more minutes and certainly against teams with a low block.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6513 on: Today at 11:13:57 pm »
He's one of those players that don't seem to be trusted to play in the league. It's as simple as that.
Online JG6

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6514 on: Today at 11:18:55 pm »
I am an Elliott fan but I dont actually agree that the game was calling for him there. It was chaotic and end-to-end for a while and Szoboszlais physicality was vital in defending transitions, I actually thought Dom was pretty superb. We picked the lock plenty of times in that second half, just couldnt quite finish it off.

Hope he does get more opportunities because there will be plenty of games he can make a difference, just not sure today was one.
Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,350
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6515 on: Today at 11:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:10:48 pm
Was crying out for him tonight.

Dont understand why he isnt getting more minutes and certainly against teams with a low block.

Yep.

I think anyone who has watched him closely for us and knows what he does best could see how damaging he might have been late in the game.  There was a giant pocket of space that we were intermittently exploiting on the right behind Williams that Harvey would have absolutely thrived on.  It's what he does.  I can remember games last season against Crystal P away, Man Utd away where it was in that exact area where his low centre of gravity and ability to carry the ball with close control was so damaging against tiring defenders who are afraid to stick a leg in. 

A lot of 10's and other midfielders just don't carry the ball as tightly as Elliott is able to and it restricts their ability to unlock defenses with intricate passes.  So frustrating that this part of Eliott's game is being overlooked.  Slot also seems absolutely allergic to taking Salah off ever to let Harvey play that wide right position later in games or alternatively switch Salah up front if he doesn't want to take him off.  Tactics that Klopp seemed to achieve good results with.

I think as the season progresses and Salah's incredible scoring/assist levels start waning - as they always do the deeper we go - we'll see Slot feel the need to try different things and fresher players.  Potentially a big opportunity awaits Elliott.
Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,811
  • YNWA
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6516 on: Today at 11:31:34 pm »
Diaz and Szoboszlai provide a lot of what Slot wants off the ball, especially away from home especially against a physical well coached team like Forest. So I don't blame the manager for going with and sticking with them. The methodology is clearly there.

But they're a bad combination through the centre of the pitch when you have so much of the ball and space is at such a premium. They do not thrive in those situations ever.

Elliot doesn't seem to have the faith in the manager at this point in time to convince him that what he lacks in physical attributes he more than makes up for in technical ones, which for me is a big shame and perhaps increasingly a criticism which can be levelled at a coach who has thus far been nigh on impossible to criticise.

If Elliot can't convince the manager in the next 5 months he can be the guy, I expect a no10 with better technical qualities and traditional no10 traits than Szoboszlai whilst also having a lot of his physical gifts to be right at the top of our wishlist.

Worth giving Elliot his look first though, in my opinion. And I like that he's knocking on the managers door to ask for it too.
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,924
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6517 on: Today at 11:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:16:41 pm
It's starting to feel more and more like Slot doesn't rate him. Starting to become concerned that his future may ultimately lie elsewhere.
I'm hoping it's still a case of easing him back, but if not I'll be concerned. He's a genuinely excellent player, not the full package yet but he's still only 21. Slot's obviously been excellent, but seeing Bajcetic cast aside, Quansah regress, Elliott struggle for minutes and - to a degree - Nunez look shot of confidence is a worrying pattern. These are (mostly) young fringe players who you have to be able to count on and he needs to put his faith in them.

He looked pretty frustrated against Spurs.
