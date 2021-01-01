I never meant I thought he was superfluous. But I do mean that I think he's good enough to be a more regular starter. Nothing bizarre about that.





Right, fair enough, I misunderstood and retract the 'bizarre'As for whether he is good enough to start regularly I agree that he is but really it's not about that individual ability so much as the team strategy and style the manager wants to employ and where any individual player fits into that at a given time.My hope is that as Slot gets more used to the club, the squad and the league he will start selecting starting line-ups based upon the nature of the opposition, rather than just sticking to a first choice XI or what has worked so far. Maybe he'll think that there are games where Harvey will be a better 10 than Dom because lock-picking is much more important than athleticism.Alternatively he may use certain players as a sub to bring on, strategically, and that's OK, too. It shouldn't be seen as a 'lesser' role, just as middle order batsmen aren't 'less' than openers. Just a different role but equally valuable in winning the prizes we contest.Or it may end being that Salot doesn't want to keep him, which would be a real shame, but he's the boss and we have to expect, and accept, that there will be some things he does that maybe we don't like, or another manager wouldn't.