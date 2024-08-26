Generally players his size who excel in the Premier League imo needs a few or a combination of the following attributes:



- Pace (Sterling)

- Acceleration (Coutinho, Bernado Silva)

- Close control (Coutinho, Bernado Silva)

- Core Strength (Sterling)



Harvey doesn't have the first 2. He doesn't have pace, and he isn't particularly quick over the first few yards. He needs a bum like Sterling and Wijnaldum.



He's adapted quite well over the past season or two by being evasive rather than combative, he's always moving and moves the ball on before a player can get close enough to challenge him, which plays to both his strengths and weaknesses really well.He's quite a good presser too but not necessarily the type to win the ball off of others individually. He's more effective when we're surrounding a player and harassing them as a group, which may be where he doesn't quite fit with Slot.