Harvey's a small lad, in today's game if you are his size and want to play at the top in the Premier League you have to be exceptional.
Generally players his size who excel in the Premier League imo needs a few or a combination of the following attributes:
- Pace (Sterling)
- Acceleration (Coutinho, Bernado Silva)
- Close control (Coutinho, Bernado Silva)
- Core Strength (Sterling)
Harvey doesn't have the first 2. He doesn't have pace, and he isn't particularly quick over the first few yards. He needs a bum like Sterling and Wijnaldum.