Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)

JP!

  Legacy Fan
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
March 17, 2024, 07:34:26 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 17, 2024, 07:34:01 pm
What set up guarantees you wont turn it over?!

Short corner? :D
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
March 17, 2024, 07:34:40 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on March 17, 2024, 07:33:02 pm
This came up at Luton. It basically the same set up. The issue is turning the ball over there not the set up. You just cant turn it over there. Normally your smaller player cover deeper there.
You'll eventually turn it over there though so we should have more men back. We shouldn't be getting done like that in the last minute.
RedG13

  Legacy Fan
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
March 17, 2024, 07:39:33 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 17, 2024, 07:34:01 pm
What set up guarantees you wont turn it over?!
BAsically when the ball comes back out of the box normally that when you shot a long shot(even though it bad % wise to reset your defense). The bouncing ball and confusing with Endo more the issue.
There was no player by Bradley, Endo and Elliott going for the same ball what allowed numbers along with the bad touch by Elliott. United had 11 players in their own box.
It was Bradley at the halfway line and Mac, Endo, Elliott on the edge of the box to send the ball back into the box.
It just bad execution in the 120th minute
killer-heels

  Legacy Fan
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
March 17, 2024, 07:51:48 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on March 17, 2024, 07:39:33 pm
BAsically when the ball comes back out of the box normally that when you shot a long shot(even though it bad % wise to reset your defense). The bouncing ball and confusing with Endo more the issue.
There was no player by Bradley, Endo and Elliott going for the same ball what allowed numbers along with the bad touch by Elliott. United had 11 players in their own box.
It was Bradley at the halfway line and Mac, Endo, Elliott on the edge of the box to send the ball back into the box.
It just bad execution in the 120th minute


Again it highlights some future improvement. Personally i think we are heavy on midfield technical ability and a player light in terms of power and physicality. None of those players are ever getting back.
RedG13

  Legacy Fan
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
March 17, 2024, 08:09:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on March 17, 2024, 07:51:48 pm
Again it highlights some future improvement. Personally i think we are heavy on midfield technical ability and a player light in terms of power and physicality. None of those players are ever getting back.
Every Midfielder in the squad is very technically even if they have more physical traits. Jones, Gravenberch and Szoboszlai where not on at that time. Clark  seems over 5'10.
Mac Allister seemed gassed at that point also.
It just more the technical ability failed at the end of the game.
Regardless It always the smaller player back and Bigger players in the box on corners(this is true other team too not just Liverpool)
kennedy81

  Legacy Fan
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
March 17, 2024, 09:02:48 pm
I can't blame him for that last goal. It's a miscontrol that can happen any time, it just cost us more today. The way we approached that corner was a bit brainless.
I think maybe they might have been thinking of the league cup final where we score at the death from a corner. That's what I was thinking anyway. I wonder had we not done that, might we have taken a short one today. We'll never know.
newterp

  Legacy Fan
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
March 17, 2024, 09:07:16 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on March 17, 2024, 06:27:15 pm
Thought Mainoo for them showed what a top young prospect actually looks like.

And I thought Bradley and Quansah and Elliot did the same for us.
Bastion Of Invincibility

  Anny Roader
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 11:16:07 am
Quote from: Coolie High on March 17, 2024, 06:30:20 pm
Mainoo is a top prospect, but doesn't mean Elliott isn't one too.

Any young player can make mistakes but he just doesn't offer enough in 1 v 1 duels for the Premier League. Some people compare him to Curtis but Jones was always great 1v1 and could help out his teammates and relieve pressure. Still, he's a decent passer and so were Jay Spearing, Luis Alberto, Suso, Pacheco, Joe Allen et al. so he has the potential to have a decent professional career at a good level.
