Offline Malaysian Kopite

  Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 04:06:23 am
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,017
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 04:06:23 am »
Gets criticised for his lack of strength and pace, but fuck me his stamina is ridiculous.
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline WestieRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • BELIEVER
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 05:54:04 am »
Just watching a replay of the game, havent even got to the good stuff yet (2nd half!), but Harvey is having a cracking game. His running, touch and passing in a game of this level is superb! What a player and still so young himself. Really looking forward to watching him play for us in the years ahead!
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,664
  Reply #5922 on: Yesterday at 06:04:49 am
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5922 on: Yesterday at 06:04:49 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 04:06:23 am
Gets criticised for his lack of strength and pace, but fuck me his stamina is ridiculous.

Ive criticised his pace and have worried about his physical limitations in the past but these last few weeks  hes been showing what an engine hes got on him. He may never be the quickest but there isnt half value in being able to sprint time after time after time in a game.
Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,579
Reply #5923 on: Yesterday at 07:30:21 am
« Reply #5923 on: Yesterday at 07:30:21 am »
Played an incredible number of minutes recently, his stamina and fitness is off the charts.

20 years old and only going to get better.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,940
  Reply #5924 on: Yesterday at 07:38:18 am
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5924 on: Yesterday at 07:38:18 am »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 07:30:21 am
Played an incredible number of minutes recently, his stamina and fitness is off the charts.

20 years old and only going to get better.

The lad would run through brick walls to get game time for his boyhood club. Always has his head up either with the ball at his feet or looking for someone to press against.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline fenre

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  Reply #5925 on: Yesterday at 08:26:37 am
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5925 on: Yesterday at 08:26:37 am »
It is just crazy to think that Elliott is the same age as both Bradley and Quansah. He is an absolute gem. Just look at him when we compare him to the captain of Arsenal for example:

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,656
  Reply #5926 on: Yesterday at 10:13:15 am
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5926 on: Yesterday at 10:13:15 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:04:49 am
Ive criticised his pace and have worried about his physical limitations in the past but these last few weeks  hes been showing what an engine hes got on him. He may never be the quickest but there isnt half value in being able to sprint time after time after time in a game.

I've been surprised you've been down on him when you're into numbers.. because numbers over time don't lie and his have always been outstanding - when you map them onto his age pretty much off the charts... the numbers basically describe his physical ability because if you can't get on the ball consistently you can't post great on the ball numbers
Its totally fair comment that as a general rule to well in the modern game at the top level you have to be elite athletically or you have to be really really special so I do agree with being cautious hyping youngstes who don't have the physical tools, he's just one of the special ones that can make it without a crazy top end speed or size.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  Reply #5927 on: Yesterday at 10:20:46 am
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5927 on: Yesterday at 10:20:46 am »
He deserves a song. 

Imagine the pride he'd feel to hear the Kop acknowledging him like that 🤗
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,051
  Reply #5928 on: Yesterday at 10:22:10 am
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5928 on: Yesterday at 10:22:10 am »
Some of his ball control yesterday was phenomenal. It had to be too because he was often receiving the thing under immense pressure. The team also looks to him (and Mac Allister) to play through the press. He constantly surprises me with the short passes he finds which open up space for the team. The stamina is great too, but his real qualities lie elsewhere.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,967
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5929 on: Yesterday at 10:23:29 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:04:49 am
Ive criticised his pace and have worried about his physical limitations in the past but these last few weeks  hes been showing what an engine hes got on him. He may never be the quickest but there isnt half value in being able to sprint time after time after time in a game.

I'm in the same boat, really thought his lack of speed and physical power would be an issue but he's proving me wrong.  He just doesn't stop running.

He'll always have situations where he's burned for pace or fairly easily muscled off the ball, but the tenacity and determination he's got is really making up for that and I have no problem with him starting big games.

Think it would be good to give him a little rest midweek though.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,656
  Reply #5930 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 am
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5930 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:22:10 am
Some of his ball control yesterday was phenomenal. It had to be too because he was often receiving the thing under immense pressure. The team also looks to him (and Mac Allister) to play through the press. He constantly surprises me with the short passes he finds which open up space for the team. The stamina is great too, but his real qualities lie elsewhere.

Yeah there was a moment in the second half where he was running towards the box and got closed down by 2 City players in a spot almost everyone loses it .. had zero space and somehow popped it out 3 yards to a team mate like a magic trick
Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  Reply #5931 on: Yesterday at 03:37:40 pm
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5931 on: Yesterday at 03:37:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:25:43 am
Yeah there was a moment in the second half where he was running towards the box and got closed down by 2 City players in a spot almost everyone loses it .. had zero space and somehow popped it out 3 yards to a team mate like a magic trick
That moment stuck out to me, too. Elliot will become a star if he can develop that press resistance to its fullest. Drawing in defenders and knowing the exact moment to play a last second pass defined the careers of players like Xavi, Iniesta, and Silva--that whole golden generation of Spanish midfielders. Just exceptional timing. I'm curious how he might stack up to statistically to Silva in particular? Seems like a great career trajectory for him.     
Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,241
Reply #5932 on: Yesterday at 03:42:29 pm
« Reply #5932 on: Yesterday at 03:42:29 pm »
His best game for us!   Never stopped,  was a bit unsure on him but hes proved me wrong
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,664
  Reply #5933 on: Yesterday at 04:24:32 pm
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5933 on: Yesterday at 04:24:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:13:15 am
I've been surprised you've been down on him when you're into numbers.. because numbers over time don't lie and his have always been outstanding - when you map them onto his age pretty much off the charts... the numbers basically describe his physical ability because if you can't get on the ball consistently you can't post great on the ball numbers
Its totally fair comment that as a general rule to well in the modern game at the top level you have to be elite athletically or you have to be really really special so I do agree with being cautious hyping youngstes who don't have the physical tools, he's just one of the special ones that can make it without a crazy top end speed or size.

I think Im more negative about the downsides of non elite athleticism in an off the ball sense than you are. So when I see City cut through us on the counter/ in transition yesterday (as you saw too because you mentioned it) Im partly blaming that on a somewhat one paced midfield (with the exception of Szoboslai). Its why Im a little concerned with MacAllister at 6 despite his numbers being outstanding. Because what the numbers cant show so easily is what happens in transition when you dont have the legs to get back in behind the ball. Its in that sense that I worry about Elliots pace. But I suspect youd have no issue with MacAllister cloned at 6 and 8 alongside Elliot as a midfield 3. I may just be totally scarred by witnessing a midfield which has lost its legs in a Klopp team last season of course.
Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  Reply #5934 on: Yesterday at 04:42:58 pm
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5934 on: Yesterday at 04:42:58 pm »
I do think as fans weve somehow become a little obsessed with what a players weaknesses are and sometimes allow that to cloud our judgment a little too much. Ive been watching a player over the last few weeks who looks like he could be elite. He seems to be able to step into games when other players would just settle into being a passenger, he consistently wants the ball and he tries (quite successfully) to make things happen. Im not bothered about his athleticism, I think this obsession with midfielders being able to snuff counter attacks out is bizarre when you have elite athletes ahead of them and behind them, if youre compact the spaces shouldnt be too big to regularly be exposed. My only complaint with him (and you could shelve this at quite a lot of our offensive players) is his decision making, his final ball can be outrageous, yet he shoots an awful lot, some of them are really sloppy as well, like trying to finesse one with his right foot from 25+ yards with defenders blocking most of the goal. Hes at his best when he engages defenders, when he takes a poor shot on hes giving them a free pass. I do wonder how much of this is under instruction as so many of our frustrating halves this season have been halves where weve wasted a lot of phases shooting too early from poor positions.
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,656
  Reply #5935 on: Yesterday at 04:43:35 pm
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5935 on: Yesterday at 04:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:24:32 pm
I think Im more negative about the downsides of non elite athleticism in an off the ball sense than you are. So when I see City cut through us on the counter/ in transition yesterday (as you saw too because you mentioned it) Im partly blaming that on a somewhat one paced midfield (with the exception of Szoboslai). Its why Im a little concerned with MacAllister at 6 despite his numbers being outstanding. Because what the numbers cant show so easily is what happens in transition when you dont have the legs to get back in behind the ball. Its in that sense that I worry about Elliots pace. But I suspect youd have no issue with MacAllister cloned at 6 and 8 alongside Elliot as a midfield 3. I may just be totally scarred by witnessing a midfield which has lost its legs in a Klopp team last season of course.

yeah that's fair.. its been the only negative of our team this season - we're not quite elite in terms of defensive numbers and part of that is lack of the kind of athleticism you're describing in midfield I agree. Harvey will almost always play as the most advanced midfielder with us you'd think which helps in his individual case.. then the rest is systemic - Arsenal carry Oodegard who I'd aruge is worse than Harvey defensively.. KDB last made a defensive tracking run in 2017 etc
Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
  Reply #5936 on: Yesterday at 04:48:10 pm
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5936 on: Yesterday at 04:48:10 pm »
fair play Jack yesterday was the day where i really thought Eliott looks a super talent. He was superb.
Like a young Bernado Silva
Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,816
  Reply #5937 on: Yesterday at 06:35:28 pm
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5937 on: Yesterday at 06:35:28 pm »
Thought it was brave of Klopp to have him, Bradley, Quansah, and Mac Allister all play off the right side. Curious why he took that route. Obviously it worked out brilliantly, just don't know enough about the tactical side of the game to understand why.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5938 on: Yesterday at 07:16:52 pm »
Would like to add he has crazy levels of fitness, have we ever seen anyone fitter in a red shirt? Box to box sprints from the lad and he still lasts the full 90, looking less tired than others.

City must have hated facing Endo and Mac, but just as they finally get past them... Elliot is doing a sprint into our penalty area or right back. Not a light run, a full on sprint. Even I've got to ask about inhalers!
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,228
  Reply #5939 on: Today at 04:57:19 am
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5939 on: Today at 04:57:19 am »
how the lad is still able to move amazes me.  he's played a million minutes recently, most of it at a full-out sprint.
 
I wish ppl on here would stop nitpicking the shit out of him - and other players - by constantly pointing out his weaknesses.  every player in the history of the world has had weaknesses ffs.

just support the lad, eh?
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,228
  Reply #5940 on: Today at 04:59:31 am
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5940 on: Today at 04:59:31 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 07:16:52 pm
Would like to add he has crazy levels of fitness, have we ever seen anyone fitter in a red shirt? Box to box sprints from the lad and he still lasts the full 90, looking less tired than others.

City must have hated facing Endo and Mac, but just as they finally get past them... Elliot is doing a sprint into our penalty area or right back. Not a light run, a full on sprint. Even I've got to ask about inhalers!

reminds me of Callaghan.  different style of player completely but in terms of effort and commitment, very similar.
