Absolutely sold on Elliott now. It’s easy to forget he’s younger than some of this young crop of players, such as Quansah. He’s some player now, and will be so, so good at 25.

“Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.” Rafa Benitez