Offline Bennett

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5560 on: January 26, 2024, 08:50:47 am »
Quote from: lamonti on January 26, 2024, 08:25:30 am
Love having been so wrong about this fella. Showing up big time this season.

Still very one-footed though 😂

The one-footed label is never, ever, ever thrown at right-footed footballers.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5561 on: January 26, 2024, 08:50:53 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January 25, 2024, 10:38:00 pm
Really have seen kids from the academy getting their shot across the competitions this year, fucking brilliant...

I think thats key to where we are. Some managers would have run the more experienced players into the ground but Klopp has been here long enough to see how the youngsters have been developed to fit in seemlessly and he is prepared to take risks.

Didnt he have two teenage centre backs playing together in his early days at Dortmund?
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5562 on: January 26, 2024, 08:51:51 am »
Quote from: Bennett on January 26, 2024, 08:50:47 am
The one-footed label is never, ever, ever thrown at right-footed footballers.

But right footed players are never described as having a wand of a right foot. ;D
Offline Bennett

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5563 on: January 26, 2024, 08:54:18 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January 26, 2024, 08:51:51 am
But right footed players are never described as having a wand of a right foot. ;D

;D I can't argue with this.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5564 on: Yesterday at 06:28:30 pm »
Hmm.
Offline tubby

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5565 on: Yesterday at 06:30:28 pm »
Tough game to come in to but he didn't really do anything on the ball and looked weak and slow off it.  Not sure he'll be much more than a squad player here, which is no bad thing.
Offline Caps4444

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5566 on: Yesterday at 06:31:56 pm »
Funny how he was praised when he won us the game at Palace etc
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5567 on: Yesterday at 06:32:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:30:28 pm
Tough game to come in to but he didn't really do anything on the ball and looked weak and slow off it.  Not sure he'll be much more than a squad player here, which is no bad thing.

That's an overreaction if I ever saw one. At least he showed for the ball and was tracking to cover defensively. There was none of that in the first half. Our team just felt disjointed throughout. Having Lucho on the right where he doesn't make the same runs means you can't play the passes you usually would.
Offline Cormack Snr

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5568 on: Yesterday at 06:36:28 pm »
He will only be a squad player, if he played every week we would be seriously lacking..
Long term Jones and Grav are not good enough..Need special players in mid-field to win things
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5569 on: Yesterday at 06:43:22 pm »
Overall this season off the ball his physical limitations are showing.

At times he's too easy to pass around/dribble past. Against Chelsea he did a really poor job for their goal. I think there's a reason he hardly played at all as an 8 from the start in the league this season.

On the ball he's really, really good but off the ball imo he's a long way off from making it in our first choice midfield. The desire is there but he's finding it hard to be disruptive.

Not just the game today, I'm referring to this season overall.
Offline Haggis36

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5570 on: Yesterday at 06:54:58 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 06:43:22 pm
Overall this season off the ball his physical limitations are showing.

At times he's too easy to pass around/dribble past. Against Chelsea he did a really poor job for their goal. I think there's a reason he hardly played at all as an 8 from the start in the league this season.

On the ball he's really, really good but off the ball imo he's a long way off from making it in our first choice midfield. The desire is there but he's finding it hard to be disruptive.

Not just the game today, I'm referring to this season overall.

I can't shake the feeling watching him that whilst he always looks incredibly busy off the ball, it's rarely all that effective? Like he's running about like a proper terrier constantly, and everyone is always praising what a shift he's putting in, but ultimately he's just wearing himself out without really affecting the game?

There may be games that are suited for him, but a tough away game like this against a powerful/physical side is demonstrably not it. I always got the sense Klopp absolutely loves him so the fact that he's so rarely been trusted to start in the league this season despite injuries to other players and the need for rotation is noticeable. Gravenberch seems less fit, less used to our play and the league, and plays with FAR less intensity but he's pretty much always picked ahead of Elliott.

Was doing well off the bench at the start of the season but seems to have regressed a bit - I'm sure he'll bounce back as he's young, but I have to say I'm still not really seeing it (him in midfield). For some games sure, for others absolutely not.
Offline Fromola

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5571 on: Yesterday at 07:07:31 pm »
It's just not the ideal game for him to impact. Arsenal are a strong, fast and technical side - most teams we play aren't. For similar reasons these were the kind of games Henderson struggled in, whereas his energy was vital in others.

Not that Grav offered any more in double the minutes.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5572 on: Yesterday at 07:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 06:36:28 pm
He will only be a squad player, if he played every week we would be seriously lacking..
Long term Jones and Grav are not good enough..Need special players in mid-field to win things

Our record since Jones returned late last season has been incredible. He's a very important player for us and that shows with him being one of the first names on the team sheet regardless of who else is fit.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5573 on: Yesterday at 07:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 06:54:58 pm
I can't shake the feeling watching him that whilst he always looks incredibly busy off the ball, it's rarely all that effective? Like he's running about like a proper terrier constantly, and everyone is always praising what a shift he's putting in, but ultimately he's just wearing himself out without really affecting the game?

There may be games that are suited for him, but a tough away game like this against a powerful/physical side is demonstrably not it. I always got the sense Klopp absolutely loves him so the fact that he's so rarely been trusted to start in the league this season despite injuries to other players and the need for rotation is noticeable. Gravenberch seems less fit, less used to our play and the league, and plays with FAR less intensity but he's pretty much always picked ahead of Elliott.

Was doing well off the bench at the start of the season but seems to have regressed a bit - I'm sure he'll bounce back as he's young, but I have to say I'm still not really seeing it (him in midfield). For some games sure, for others absolutely not.

I like Harvey I like his passion. Agree though he runs and harries but it's not very effective gets bye pasted easily. Probably best off the bench but not as a starter against top teams
Offline newterp

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5574 on: Yesterday at 07:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 06:36:28 pm
He will only be a squad player, if he played every week we would be seriously lacking..
Long term Jones and Grav are not good enough..Need special players in mid-field to win things

Everyone can discount this post.

Jones not good enough .... :lmao
Offline Agent99

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5575 on: Yesterday at 07:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 06:36:28 pm
He will only be a squad player, if he played every week we would be seriously lacking..
Long term Jones and Grav are not good enough..Need special players in mid-field to win things
Offline PEG2K

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5576 on: Yesterday at 09:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 06:54:58 pm
I can't shake the feeling watching him that whilst he always looks incredibly busy off the ball, it's rarely all that effective? Like he's running about like a proper terrier constantly, and everyone is always praising what a shift he's putting in, but ultimately he's just wearing himself out without really affecting the game?
Your feeling is right. I made a similar comment after the second leg against Fulham where he ran his socks off but eventually got into only 5 ground duels all game long (lowest among the front 6). Even Gravenberch got into 9 duels in that game, and Mac who looked like he barely ran got into 13. And today Elliott got into 2 duels, winning 0.

His effort is commendable but the result is not comparable to such effort. Honestly his work off the ball is a bit headless chicken. That role is just not suited to him.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5577 on: Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:29:44 pm
Your feeling is right. I made a similar comment after the second leg against Fulham where he ran his socks off but eventually got into only 5 ground duels all game long (lowest among the front 6). Even Gravenberch got into 9 duels in that game, and Mac who looked like he barely ran got into 13. And today Elliott got into 2 duels, winning 0.

His effort is commendable but the result is not comparable to such effort. Honestly his work off the ball is a bit headless chicken. That role is just not suited to him.

Im into stats and Im still not sure what duels are but see it quoted as a measure a lot - most decent numbers sites use pressures and then defensive actions are tackles and interceptions - I dont see the analytics guys using duels - so what is one?!
Online RedG13

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5578 on: Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Im into stats and Im still not sure what duels are but see it quoted as a measure a lot - most decent numbers sites use pressures and then defensive actions are tackles and interceptions - I dont see the analytics guys using duels - so what is one?!
Duels are 50/50 for loose balls. Coaches would rather you be able to contest them then not
Offline PEG2K

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5579 on: Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Im into stats and Im still not sure what duels are but see it quoted as a measure a lot - most decent numbers sites use pressures and then defensive actions are tackles and interceptions - I dont see the analytics guys using duels - so what is one?!
I mean the term speaks for itself.
From Opta:
Quote
A duel is an 50-50 contest between two players of opposing sides in the match
From Sofascore:
Quote
A ground duel is any duel over the possession of the ball where one player wins the ball, and which isn't deemed an aerial duel

Of course you're not gonna use it alone, it doesn't tell you the whole picture, and you also have to come from the eye test point of view first. But I guess it suggests to you how much a player is in the right place at the right time.
Offline Irishred1

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5580 on: Yesterday at 10:22:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:17:24 pm
Everyone can discount this post.

Jones not good enough .... :lmao
I have read some crap today but that takes the biscuit re Jones
Offline Knight

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5581 on: Yesterday at 10:36:15 pm »
Hes very, very slow. I suspect everything basically comes down to that in an on and off ball sense. Will stop him ever being a regular starter for us.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5582 on: Yesterday at 10:56:05 pm »
Having read that I dont think duels is a useful stat - theres nothing indicative about getting into 50/50s Id guess cms in relegation threatened clubs rack up a shit load of them

That said Harvey wasnt good tonight - just interested in the stat
Offline Schmidt

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5583 on: Yesterday at 11:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:36:15 pm
Hes very, very slow. I suspect everything basically comes down to that in an on and off ball sense. Will stop him ever being a regular starter for us.

He's quite slow and not too strong on the ball, and he's also extremely one-footed. I think those two issues combined are why he doesn't start much in the league for us. Plenty of top players have heavily favoured one foot but those players typically had the pace and power to blow past defenders before they knew what had happened.

I know he's popular on here and he seems like a good lad, but I do find it painful watching him sometimes. Opposition players press him knowing that he wants to get the ball on his left foot first, so if they approach from his left and close the space quickly they can easily bully him off the ball. I've also noticed him receiving the ball a lot in situations where a quick right footed pass into the channel would really open the opposition up but he absolutely refuses to play it as he just isn't comfortable on that foot.

He has games where he looks exceptional, typically those where the game is really open and the opposition don't press much, but for most games starting him is a risk if teams come at us aggressively.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5584 on: Yesterday at 11:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:36:15 pm
Hes very, very slow. I suspect everything basically comes down to that in an on and off ball sense. Will stop him ever being a regular starter for us.

Maybe you suffer from severe amnesia, but I like your style.

Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:33:19 pm
But Grav shouldnt be anywhere near a starting 11 in our hardest games right now. Elliot would have been a much better choice.
Offline wemmick

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5585 on: Today at 03:06:02 am »
He probably should have started with Grav coming off the bench. I think Harvey would have coped better during that first half hour when Arsenal nearly blew themselves out pressing. Harvey likes to battle. He is slow in transition, but he is gritty in possession and knows how to pass into the spaces behind the back line. We needed that quality to slow Arsenal down. Coming into a match surrounded by tired legs and no space in behind didn't suit him at all. He doesn't know how to unlock a good low block with tired forwards ahead of him. Still just a kid. He is not there yet.   
