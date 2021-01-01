The thing that I find difficult with Elliott isn't that he plays badly per se, but it's what we lose by trying to accommodate him in midfield. Why do we feel the need to shift out best midfielder over to the opposite side to make room for him, instead of just having Gravenberch on the left of the three, or having Endo at 6 and Mac on the left?



He wasn't terrible by any stretch and did well for the 1-1 goal, but I always feel like there are opportunity costs to having Elliott in the team. And although he's been decent off the bench this season, I don't think he'd earned a starting place above Endo or Gravenberch either.



It depends on the setup of the midfield, if we had for example had Rice and Partey for example, Elliott would be the perfect player to play alongside them. Even in the first half although we were bad he was the one player who was constantly looking to play penetrative passes and break the lines, he is very good at all that stuff, but problem is when you surround him alongside a player like Macallister who isnt physically dominant himself and isnt a 6, it pill could have teams with more athletic midfielders just coasting through the heats of our midfield.Elliott is already good enough to play here regularly to a high level, hes just the type of player who needs the right profile of players around him to not be a net negative to our team, we can still probably get away with it for the majority of games in this league but I knew from the onset against a team like Brighton it could cost us.