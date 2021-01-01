« previous next »
Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 485432 times)

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 04:17:59 pm »
Good half when he was on the pitch. It's a bit unfair when you replace the supermassive Dom and get compared to him but Elliott held his own. The new formation didn't help either as positionally we weren't the best at keeping the ball.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 04:20:30 pm »
I wish he could develop into a DM, but his attacking instinct is too strong.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 06:48:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:20:30 pm
I wish he could develop into a DM, but his attacking instinct is too strong.

Its always going to be a question of the right system. I think hed make it at City, but there a chance he wont here. We dont keep possession well enough to facilitate someone Elliott who cant win the ball back routinely (hes impressed much more against tired teams as a sub). But atm hes too much of a 10 and we cant afford that.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 07:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 06:48:02 pm
Its always going to be a question of the right system. I think hed make it at City, but there a chance he wont here. We dont keep possession well enough to facilitate someone Elliott who cant win the ball back routinely (hes impressed much more against tired teams as a sub). But atm hes too much of a 10 and we cant afford that.
Go away
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm »
The thing that I find difficult with Elliott isn't that he plays badly per se, but it's what we lose by trying to accommodate him in midfield. Why do we feel the need to shift out best midfielder over to the opposite side to make room for him, instead of just having Gravenberch on the left of the three, or having Endo at 6 and Mac on the left?

He wasn't terrible by any stretch and did well for the 1-1 goal, but I always feel like there are opportunity costs to having Elliott in the team. And although he's been decent off the bench this season, I don't think he'd earned a starting place above Endo or Gravenberch either.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 08:16:22 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm
The thing that I find difficult with Elliott isn't that he plays badly per se, but it's what we lose by trying to accommodate him in midfield. Why do we feel the need to shift out best midfielder over to the opposite side to make room for him, instead of just having Gravenberch on the left of the three, or having Endo at 6 and Mac on the left?

He wasn't terrible by any stretch and did well for the 1-1 goal, but I always feel like there are opportunity costs to having Elliott in the team. And although he's been decent off the bench this season, I don't think he'd earned a starting place above Endo or Gravenberch either.

It depends on the setup of the midfield, if we had for example had Rice and Partey for example, Elliott would be the perfect player to play alongside them. Even in the first half although we were bad he was the one player who was constantly looking to play penetrative passes and break the lines, he is very good at all that stuff, but problem is when you surround him alongside a player like Macallister who isnt physically dominant himself and isnt a 6, it pill could have teams with more athletic midfielders just coasting through the heats of our midfield.

Elliott is already good enough to play here regularly to a high level, hes just the type of player who needs the right profile of players around him to not be a net negative to our team, we can still probably get away with it for the majority of games in this league but I knew from the onset against a team like Brighton it could cost us.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5046 on: Yesterday at 09:41:12 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm
The thing that I find difficult with Elliott isn't that he plays badly per se, but it's what we lose by trying to accommodate him in midfield. Why do we feel the need to shift out best midfielder over to the opposite side to make room for him, instead of just having Gravenberch on the left of the three, or having Endo at 6 and Mac on the left?

He wasn't terrible by any stretch and did well for the 1-1 goal, but I always feel like there are opportunity costs to having Elliott in the team. And although he's been decent off the bench this season, I don't think he'd earned a starting place above Endo or Gravenberch either.

I agree with this. Hes not a bad player and does have his qualities. Hes suited to coming off the bench and trying to influence a game. But I definitely wouldnt want us shifting Szoboszlai trying to accommodate him.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5047 on: Yesterday at 09:45:22 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:41:12 pm
I agree with this. Hes not a bad player and does have his qualities. Hes suited to coming off the bench and trying to influence a game. But I definitely wouldnt want us shifting Szoboszlai trying to accommodate him.

Thing is as well we needed a good offensive threat from the bench today which would have been Elliott, who has been a very effective off the bench this season.

Rather than hauling Elliott off at half time he would have been good to bring on after 60-65 minutes today.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5048 on: Yesterday at 10:01:25 pm »
He's better coming off the bench.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5049 on: Today at 02:57:16 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm
The thing that I find difficult with Elliott isn't that he plays badly per se, but it's what we lose by trying to accommodate him in midfield. Why do we feel the need to shift out best midfielder over to the opposite side to make room for him, instead of just having Gravenberch on the left of the three, or having Endo at 6 and Mac on the left?

He wasn't terrible by any stretch and did well for the 1-1 goal, but I always feel like there are opportunity costs to having Elliott in the team. And although he's been decent off the bench this season, I don't think he'd earned a starting place above Endo or Gravenberch either.
Well said. Exactly my thoughts. And this was the main problem with him last season as well. Kind of baffling to me seeing him start instead of Gravenberch after his midweek performance. Even Endo at 6 and moving Mac higher seems better. Obviously we lost control in the first half and Klopp realised his mistake very soon. I'd say had Gravenberch started we would have won this game.

