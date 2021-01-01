The thing that I find difficult with Elliott isn't that he plays badly per se, but it's what we lose by trying to accommodate him in midfield. Why do we feel the need to shift out best midfielder over to the opposite side to make room for him, instead of just having Gravenberch on the left of the three, or having Endo at 6 and Mac on the left?
He wasn't terrible by any stretch and did well for the 1-1 goal, but I always feel like there are opportunity costs to having Elliott in the team. And although he's been decent off the bench this season, I don't think he'd earned a starting place above Endo or Gravenberch either.