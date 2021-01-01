« previous next »
Welcome Harvey

Chris~

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 10:29:23 pm
He's played about 50 games as a midfielder/8 for us. He is one for us. I'm not sure why there's this weird narrative that he's isn't a midifelder under Klopp, as if Klopp has been forced to play him there so often.
Schmidt

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 10:30:07 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:57:28 pm
Saying '8' is slightly ambiguous here, he's already playing the role of 'our most advanced' midfielder pretty well, and at times very well, this season (whatever the general perception on here which has often been wildly wrong)
Our RCM is very often our most advanced midfielder of the 3  (depending on personnel) .. mostly because we want Salah and Trent a bit higher than their left sided counter parts ... in our classic somewhat flat midfield 3 Henderson was often higher up the pitch than Wijnaldam.

This season Harvey's one of the leading pressers per 90 in the league (he's in the top 5 possession adjusted)
His tackle plus interception number this season is 2.14 ... last season Henderson's was 2.04 (and Henderson pressed a lot less)

There's no doubt he can be our most advanced midfielder effectively in a 3, he already is at 19. It's mental to me that people can watch last week's game at Anfield and not think this

My concern, and maybe I'm not understanding the way we play here, is that pressing and tackling doesn't tell the full story. When we're in the ascendancy then pressing high and winning the ball is great for creating chances and protecting the defence, but when teams break past the midfield or are pinning us back, midfielders need to be disciplined, track runners, fill gaps, and help keep us solid until we can gain control and impose our football on the opposition again. Elliot is great at pressing high when the game is going our way, but when we need to dig in he's (on camera) literally nowhere to be seen.

I must be wrong about something because I find it kind of baffling that Klopp doesn't seem to care about this. Back when Keita got hauled off at half time on a couple of occasions my assumption was that this was the exact issue, he was great at the high press but not so great at the tactical discpline side of things, yet Elliot gets a free pass. Maybe someone else is supposed to be helping Trent, maybe we want him to stay high and expect our other midfielders to shift across to fill the gap, but whatever the plan is it doesn't seem to be working.
decosabute

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 10:34:51 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:29:23 pm
He's played about 50 games as a midfielder/8 for us. He is one for us. I'm not sure why there's this weird narrative that he's isn't a midifelder under Klopp, as if Klopp has been forced to play him there so often.

Well, yeah, you can say he's a 'Klopp midfielder' because he is literally playing games as a midfielder under Jurgen Klopp. But has he been a successful midfielder? While there are certainly some examples of it working (last week), I'd argue the answer is mostly no.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:24:54 pm
Fair enough. I agree with you on the double standards with Bajcetic too. Partly, it's because of the lamentable state we were in when he was thrown into the team (after the away game at Brighton - still the absolute low point), which instantly made him look even better, not that he hasn't done really well. It's also partly because he's a newer toy, who hasn't really been sullied by this crap season yet - Bournemouth is the first really awful league performance he's been involved in.

The truth is though, they're both really promising players who suit certain games and not others, and will have good days and bad days for now.

Don't know if they should be together in midfield again for a while though.
I think it's because Bajcetic fits us tactically.
decosabute

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm
I think it's because Bajcetic fits us tactically.

Yeah there's a bit of that too. Also, that Bajcetic is closer to the traditional idea people have of a Klopp midfielder - for better or worse, he's far closer to being a Gini Wijnaldum than Elliott is.
Chris~

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 10:46:23 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:34:51 pm
Well, yeah, you can say he's a 'Klopp midfielder' because he is literally a midfielder under Jurgen Klopp, but has he been a successful midfielder? While there are certainly some examples of it working (last week), I'd argue the answer is mostly no.
Yes
RedG13

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4766 on: Today at 12:55:47 am
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm
Yeah there's a bit of that too. Also, that Bajcetic is closer to the traditional idea people have of a Klopp midfielder - for better or worse, he's far closer to being a Gini Wijnaldum than Elliott is.
I also think ppl see 8 and think b2b more then the 10 role which he playing. He clearly has the skill to play there and Klopp keeps playing him there it obv views him as that, but he also still working on getting better in that role.
Bajcetic probably ends as a 6(and should still be managed on playing time rn)
