Welcome Harvey

Thats all fine but I guess the tactical question is how you fit that in with Trent also bombing forward. Thats Trent, Salah and Elliott on that side and then thats a huge ask for Fabinho to then get across whilst also it exposes that centre back on the right side.

Do we need two destroyers if we are to play what would be pretty much a 10? Are his numbers good enough to then limit Trents forays forward?

I feel like we are trying to create overloads on that side but he is just a part of the structural issues we have and the lack of compactness. Add to that a old and tired midfield, you wonder what we were on if we decided we wanted to make the pitch as big as possible but decided we didnt need a midfielder.

At the end of the day despite his numbers the entire side looks a structural mess when off the ball. The easy answer supposedly is to just buy players and let Elliott do his thing but I still have major doubts as to whether thats the right approach.

Yep to get the best out of him well need a Fabinho or Casemeiro type in his prime DM, I think with Thiago alongside him that two should be on paper be good against a lot of midfields to have control and not get overran, then he could sort of be the floating midfielder who really dovetails as a 10, the problem is we havent really had the ideal circumstances to do that this season and in turn havent got the best out of him.

Because of his quality going forward particularly his passing he will always be an asset but he will have to add extra bows or probably get what hes good at to extreme levels of great to truly be a fixture in the side, at 19 he may still possibly do that, hes so young you can afford to just wait and see.
Funny reading this and then comparing it to the numbers Harvey pulls.

What numbers?

He is a promising attacker. But nothing so special (yet) as to warrant having to have 2 prime DMs behind him to allow his inclusion,  carry his weight.

Bernardo Silva is actually a pretty good template.
Similar height, build etc. Possibly similar lack of pace. But he owns the defensive side of the game, and (regrettably) is snide to the max, does anything and everything to avoid losing.
But it took him many years of experience in smaller clubs to get to this kevel.
Harvey can get there, but I don't see why LFC should bear the cost of this education. If he's good enough, he has to show it on the pitch in terms of concrete attacking or defensive numbers. Or even just pass the eye test, in terms of what he contributes.
Being blunt: At present he is carried by those around him.
Not the end of the world, he'll get better, as he seems a smart and driven young man.
So are we giving up on Harvey Elliott now? How fun
I remember in December 13 that people wanted to send sterling out in loan.


It was as absurd and wild as some of these takes here..  some of this lot on here would struggle to support a loose poo, let alone a footballer.
