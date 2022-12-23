« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 413531 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,833
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4240 on: December 23, 2022, 04:51:40 pm »
Harvey can be a good long term replacement for both, Keita and Ox, with their combined current contribution. I would let them both go, keep Harvey in the above role and buy a top young midfielder (Bellingham?), who can emulate Hendo's energy.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,644
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4241 on: Yesterday at 09:49:56 pm »
Tough to see him looking so upset. Hope it's not bad.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,833
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4242 on: Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm »
Same here, hopefully not another injury.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4243 on: Yesterday at 10:06:45 pm »
Hope he's not injured. However, he was extremely poor tonight. He is a passenger in this side right now.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,249
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4244 on: Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 10:06:45 pm
Hope he's not injured. However, he was extremely poor tonight. He is a passenger in this side right now.
Yep fingers crossed, lets be fair all of our midfielders look like passengers.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4245 on: Yesterday at 10:09:45 pm »
Not an 8 but keeps getting played there, maybe out of necessity so what can you do.

He should be coming on for 20 minutes like he did at villa but we find ourselves having to play him there.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,495
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4246 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm »
Started 11 league games now this season - just far too many for a team with our aspirations. Hugely talented but we are carrying him in the midfield three; his performance as a right midfielder vs City compared to most of his performances as a central midfielder is night and day.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4247 on: Yesterday at 10:11:45 pm »
Neither effective in attacking nor defending. 
Not even any use in ball retention.

Bad game from him.

He's a much better player than this showing.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,721
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4248 on: Yesterday at 10:12:27 pm »
Desperate for him to do well, but defensively hes extremely weak and probably not athletic enough to play in that position. Hes still young and Klopp will give him more time to prove himself in midfield, but Id rather see him in the front 3, particularly in the Bobby role.

Hopefully his injury isnt serious.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4249 on: Yesterday at 10:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:12:27 pm
Desperate for him to do well, but defensively hes extremely weak and probably not athletic enough to play in that position. Hes still young and Klopp will give him more time to prove himself in midfield, but Id rather see him in the front 3, particularly in the Bobby role.

Hopefully his injury isnt serious.

If he's not athletic enough for our midfield then I'm not sure I see how he's athletic enough for the forward line (which will be pretty stacked when Jota/Diaz are back from their long term injuries anyway). The likes of Salah, Diaz, Mane, Nunez and even Jota/Gakpo are either quick (in the case of the latter two, deceptively so), or powerful, or both. Can't see how he wouldn't just be bullied out of games.

He's a fabulous footballer and he had some good touches tonight (as he has all season) but he's neither a forward nor a midfielder and his chances are only going to be further limited by the likes of Doak coming up behind him (who looks a far better fit for our forward line) and the (hopefully) inevitable midfield signings to come. I think he's a great rotation option and to come on in games where we're on top and struggling to break sides down but right now I think that's the extent of it - as good of a player as he is.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4250 on: Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:22:42 pm
If he's not athletic enough for our midfield then I'm not sure I see how he's athletic enough for the forward line (which will be pretty stacked when Jota/Diaz are back from their long term injuries anyway). The likes of Salah, Diaz, Mane, Nunez and even Jota/Gakpo are either quick (in the case of the latter two, deceptively so), or powerful, or both. Can't see how he wouldn't just be bullied out of games.

He's a fabulous footballer and he had some good touches tonight (as he has all season) but he's neither a forward nor a midfielder and his chances are only going to be further limited by the likes of Doak coming up behind him (who looks a far better fit for our forward line) and the (hopefully) inevitable midfield signings to come. I think he's a great rotation option and to come on in games where we're on top and struggling to break sides down but right now I think that's the extent of it - as good of a player as he is.

Shades of Shaqiri.

Good player, but not a fit for the system.
Maybe if we go 4 2 3 1...

Otherwise,  will remain a bit part player.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4251 on: Yesterday at 10:27:22 pm »
I really want Harvey to do well here because you can tell how much he wants it to work and how much he loves the club. Hes good technically but painfully slow and it really does show. Not quite sure what his best position is. Hope his injury isnt a bad one.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,721
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4252 on: Yesterday at 10:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:22:42 pm
If he's not athletic enough for our midfield then I'm not sure I see how he's athletic enough for the forward line (which will be pretty stacked when Jota/Diaz are back from their long term injuries anyway). The likes of Salah, Diaz, Mane, Nunez and even Jota/Gakpo are either quick (in the case of the latter two, deceptively so), or powerful, or both. Can't see how he wouldn't just be bullied out of games.

He's a fabulous footballer and he had some good touches tonight (as he has all season) but he's neither a forward nor a midfielder and his chances are only going to be further limited by the likes of Doak coming up behind him (who looks a far better fit for our forward line) and the (hopefully) inevitable midfield signings to come. I think he's a great rotation option and to come on in games where we're on top and struggling to break sides down but right now I think that's the extent of it - as good of a player as he is.
Maybe not on the wing, but in the middle he could work. Firminos never been particularly fast.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4253 on: Yesterday at 10:36:38 pm »
Is he actually that slow?  Like, slower than Gini was for us or Hendo is/was?  Or slower than Bernardo S*lva is for Man C*ty?

I get that those three bring different strengths (Hendo's leadership, Gini's strength and press resistance, Bernardo being a horrible twat) but it still seems unfair to rule Harvey out based on his pace, something he can't really improve.

He doesn't necessarily seem the type of midfielder Klopp would normally sign but still seems to have the full backing of Klopp.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4254 on: Yesterday at 10:39:06 pm »
He gets criticized a lot for his defensive game but I think he showed a lot of bite today. Hopefully, his injury isn't serious.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4255 on: Yesterday at 10:40:22 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:36:38 pm
Is he actually that slow?  Like, slower than Gini was for us or Hendo is/was?  Or slower than Bernardo S*lva is for Man C*ty?

I get that those three bring different strengths (Hendo's leadership, Gini's strength and press resistance, Bernardo being a horrible twat) but it still seems unfair to rule Harvey out based on his pace, something he can't really improve.

He doesn't necessarily seem the type of midfielder Klopp would normally sign but still seems to have the full backing of Klopp.
He's very quick for a midfielder. What he doesn't have at the moment is strength.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4256 on: Yesterday at 10:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:35:42 pm
Maybe not on the wing, but in the middle he could work. Firminos never been particularly fast.

As a #10 maybe, but not as a striker/false 9 - he's not big enough or strong enough, PL CBs would eat him alive. Not to mention he'd probably be about 4th choice in that spot with everyone fit.
Logged

Offline Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4257 on: Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm »
He's got such talent but we're struggling to find a position where he can offer value for our side.  His passing and his technique look to be real strengths but he hasn't got the athleticism or the strength for the way we want to play.  In attack or midfield he slows things down and makes the system run a little worse.

I'd love to see him come good but I suspect he may end up playing his football at a lower half prem team in the long run.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4258 on: Yesterday at 11:03:50 pm »
Its a shame but the team is struggling with him playing in midfield this season. I don't like having two left footers on the right, its too narrow with him and Salah there- would it be better for him to be the left sided 8 when he plays?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4259 on: Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
He's got such talent but we're struggling to find a position where he can offer value for our side.  His passing and his technique look to be real strengths but he hasn't got the athleticism or the strength for the way we want to play.  In attack or midfield he slows things down and makes the system run a little worse.

I'd love to see him come good but I suspect he may end up playing his football at a lower half prem team in the long run.


Doesn't help that the only other midfielder playing at the level needed is Thiago.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4260 on: Yesterday at 11:19:11 pm »
He was very poor tonight. If he was a senior player he would get slaughtered. He is currently not good enough to play in our midfield. He lacks athleticism and unfortunately his reading of the game is also poor.

At best he is an impact sub. At worst he is part of our sell to buy strategy. He has youth on his side but right now he is a weak link.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4261 on: Yesterday at 11:51:51 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 11:19:11 pm
He was very poor tonight. If he was a senior player he would get slaughtered. He is currently not good enough to play in our midfield. He lacks athleticism and unfortunately his reading of the game is also poor.

At best he is an impact sub. At worst he is part of our sell to buy strategy. He has youth on his side but right now he is a weak link.
There's probably 4 players who are playing at a level that are good enough for where we want to be. Elliott and any young player will rightly get a pass when the senior players have been so poor
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,611
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4262 on: Today at 12:31:28 am »
I want the lad to succeed but I am struggling to see what he really offers.

He's not quick and fast, slows down the pace of the game, sometimes needlessly and on the other side of the game, he's very very suspect defensively.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,649
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4263 on: Today at 12:34:34 am »
He's not a central midfielder, he should not be playing as a #8 in a 4-3-3.  Unfortunately for him he's not quick enough to play out wide regularly for us buy clearly you can see someone like Ben Doak is.

He's a #10 but we rarely deviate form a 4-3-3. So he has to be playing out wide.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,611
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4264 on: Today at 12:38:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:34:34 am
He's not a central midfielder, he should not be playing as a #8 in a 4-3-3.  Unfortunately for him he's not quick enough to play out wide regularly for us buy clearly you can see someone like Ben Doak is.

He's a #10 but we rarely deviate form a 4-3-3. So he has to be playing out wide.
He's a 10 in an era where the position itself is dying. I got laughed at earlier when I said, I can see his career trajectory mirroring someone like Suso who was decent for clubs in Spain and Italy that are challenging for the European spots but never good enough for the top teams.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4265 on: Today at 12:57:17 am »
I will agree with the above, he is very much a #10 and not an #8 or have the pace for a RW. We dont play a #10 here

If we play a 4-4-2 double pivot then the RM does suit him better than an #8 or RW in our system

Hes clearly talented and still young but he should not be playing in midfield in a 4-3-3. Just does not read the defensive side of the game well enough and doesnt have the energy or skills for the defensive side

The header that I think dewsbury got was because he didnt even bother to track the runner
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,606
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4266 on: Today at 01:18:38 am »
My irrational hatred of seeing him listed in midfield when the lineups are released is approaching infinity. He could put in a performance worthy of Kante in his pomp and I question whether I would acknowledge it. That can't be healthy but it also is just straight up bizzare that he keeps getting run out there based on the other midfield options we have at this point. And honestly Hendo or Keita probably deserves better than getting benched for him anyway as it's not like Elliott has shown any aptitude whatsoever to being an amazing midfielder. Maybe an attacker, sure it's possible but his off-ball skills are just laughably bad at this point for a midfielder. There's was the one hospital pass I think he gave to Hendo in the 2nd half and the Leicester team just all ran by him on the way to our box I honestly just couldn't believe it.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4267 on: Today at 01:56:34 am »
You cannot judge the kid when he was basically playing in a two man midfield with Thiago.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4268 on: Today at 02:35:10 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:56:34 am
You cannot judge the kid when he was basically playing in a two man midfield with Thiago.

He was poor, slow to tackle, and some very poor distribution. Not as bad as Henderson, but really poor performance. He is currently not good enough to play centre mid for Liverpool.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline ThepepeReina

  • Space Cadet with a monoflatulent other half
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4269 on: Today at 02:46:15 am »
Nah I like him as a lad but agree with the general consensus here. Neat and tidy, doesn't impact the game in either box. Slow. Small, suspect defensively, sound if you're midtable, if you're liverpool  he shouldn't play. Would he have got any minutes for city?
Logged
Gamertag - GOUGHYlegend
I aint got time to bleed

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,082
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4270 on: Today at 02:52:52 am »
He was poor. He needs solidity around him.

People seem to forget him being one of our best players in a number of games before his injury and after. We havent got a solid midfield base so I think its a bit unfair to blame the young creative fella. Of course he does need to improve, positionally more so than anything else when we dont have the ball. Hes aggressive enough for me, just needs to be smarter with it.

Hes not going to get any faster than he is now but there are plenty of players like that.
Logged

Offline ThepepeReina

  • Space Cadet with a monoflatulent other half
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4271 on: Today at 02:57:50 am »
Thing is he needs to grow in a team already smashing it.  Not relying on him to conjure up the goods. We don't have that luxury right now
Logged
Gamertag - GOUGHYlegend
I aint got time to bleed

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,606
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4272 on: Today at 03:01:22 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:52:52 am
He was poor. He needs solidity around him.

People seem to forget him being one of our best players in a number of games before his injury and after. We havent got a solid midfield base so I think its a bit unfair to blame the young creative fella. Of course he does need to improve, positionally more so than anything else when we dont have the ball. Hes aggressive enough for me, just needs to be smarter with it.

Hes not going to get any faster than he is now but there are plenty of players like that.

This is kind of where I've come around over the last year plus in that if all other 10 positions are on point then somehow Elliott is acceptable in midfield? How realistic is that to consistently pull off? The more you think about it the more insane it seems. It's as if we've decided the game is too easy and we're going to show everyone how we can do this in the most insane way possible just for reasons.

Would any PL team play him in midfield? Would any Championship team? Blackburn didn't. I honestly question if there is another single team we could loan him to that would play him as an 8. Maybe if we paid them but just on merit, really?
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4273 on: Today at 03:13:36 am »
For all of Keitas faults there is surely no way on this earth he is a worse option than Harvey Elliot as an 8? I don't get it.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4274 on: Today at 03:29:00 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
Yep fingers crossed, lets be fair all of our midfielders look like passengers.

Without wishing to slate Harvey, I think midfield players have often looked like passengers because of trying to shoehorn Elliott into a position where he doesn't quite fit. OK, that doesn't make Henderson make unforced individual errors like tonight necessarily, but I do feel that Elliott's presence in the midfield does disrupt things - have thought that from the first couple of games of the season, and I don't think it's lessened at all. Frustrated that the manager is adamant in persisting with it.

It's no coincidence that as soon as Fabinho, Thiago & Henderson played together after a month break/preseason for one of them and less game time for the other two, that we then had our best half of the season vs Villa. Harvey can still be a good squad option off the bench for us, both in attack and when we're chasing a goal, but that's all he should be for now, not starting game after game. Injuries have led to him playing too much, but it shouldn't be happening anymore in my opinion.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,043
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4275 on: Today at 03:34:49 am »
Whisper it, but the lad made the third most tackles among our players (after Thiago and Trent)
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4276 on: Today at 03:38:49 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 03:13:36 am
For all of Keitas faults there is surely no way on this earth he is a worse option than Harvey Elliot as an 8? I don't get it.

Someone on TAW mentioned the other day how there might be a shop window element in play with Keita, and not wanting to overplay and injure him if someone was to come in and sign him this window. Probably bullshit, but maybe it's in the manager's thoughts. Otherwise, he should be ahead of Harvey all day long. Even Chamberlain and Bajcetic are better fits for the midfield right now I feel.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4277 on: Today at 03:50:51 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:52:52 am
He was poor. He needs solidity around him.

People seem to forget him being one of our best players in a number of games before his injury and after. We havent got a solid midfield base so I think its a bit unfair to blame the young creative fella. Of course he does need to improve, positionally more so than anything else when we dont have the ball. Hes aggressive enough for me, just needs to be smarter with it.

Hes not going to get any faster than he is now but there are plenty of players like that.

The bolded part is somewhat true but also misleading. I remember those games early last season, where he individually looked good and lively, and the same with a couple early this season. But the problem is, the team was getting set up to get the most out of him and then the general team performances were mediocre-poor. For example, Henderson getting shunted out to the left last season to accommodate him completely blunted his game, then we had Salah getting pushed even wider and deeper to make space for him this season the first month or two.

Not to mention leaving Fabinho with too much ground to cover, and Trent getting even more exposed than normal.

The team needs to be set up to win football games, not make Harvey Elliott look good. It's not that the kid isn't a tryer - you can see he works hard and really wants to do well. He simply doesn't fit to make the whole better though, at least in the position we continue to play him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 