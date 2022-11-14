It's embarrassing isn't it?It really is revealing how many people simply don't understand football. It's the same with Darwin. If you can't seriously see that Harvey is a generational talent, then you're watching the wrong sport.
Definitely not one to set the tempo in midfield.. That isnt his game and ideally he should be seen as the successor to Salah.
It's frustratingly obvious that some don't understand the game & yet still think that their opinions are valid & should be respected..
Hearing he could be going to the WC if Maddison drops outWhat an achievement that would be for the lad
what's up with Maddison?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Some training ground altercation with a City defender apparently. Weapons rumour to be involved.Walker downed Maddison, he swears he never had a gun.
ah ok. I thought he might have bust a gut laughing at Pickford gurning during a practice session.
Heh heh I'm guessing you're not a Kirsty MacColl fan?Pro tip: never believe anything Nick tells you
Id like to see a glimpse into the potential future (maybe a cup game in the new year) where Harvey, Fabio, and Curtis play the 3 in a 4-2-3-1, behind Nunez.
I like how you ruled out our next League Cup game.
you think I believed him? oh jeez ..... PS you're right - never heard of her.
Surely you've heard the song Fairytale of New York?
nope. seriously no clue who she is / was.
Now you think he's heard of Ray Davies?
Goodness, that'd be a pretty crap future. I could see 2 of those in the 3, but all of them? I'd quite like an inside forward in my team. Curtis in the 2 and Diaz wide left and you've got yourself a future.
Im not saying they all make it here, or that we dont need to bring anyone in, or that I wouldnt want Diaz in a few years time. Im just saying Id like to see what those 3 could do playing in an advanced 3.
You really got me on that one, who's Ray Davies?
some guy who drinks cherry cola, I think.
Harvey's got that great knack of drifting into space unnoticed. defenders seek him here, they seek him there .....
