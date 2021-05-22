Harvey is great when we control the ball and have the opponent penned in. When we have to fall off like we did second half then he's just pointless out there as a midfielder. I don't rally get why that is an issue to talk in that fashion but as usual it's all or nothing for most fans. Some of the play between him, Trent and Gomez in our own 3rd wasn't ideal but then on the attack he had some fabulous plays. It can all be true.





Experience is learned.





Pisses me off that some people are placing blame on him when we've had so many injured & I can't remember a time when he was at fault for a goal



I don't understand why people assume the strongest possible criticism of a player and then deride that as the most outrageous opinion ever. Where are the posters whining about Harvey? This is the post that resulted in 'vehement' disagreement. Where is the moaning and the whinging and the whining here?You may disagree but it's hardly blaming or moaning or whinging or whining. It's just exaggerated in the 'nothing off the ball' comment. But I suspect Dave was utilising a little hyperbole for effect there.People are really excited about him and they also notice that he's not the finished article defensively yet. In a 4-3-3 you simply cannot carry one CM defensively, especially if they play on the same side as Salah and Trent, who both 'cheat' (under instruction) on occasion. And so we could probably do with Elliot doing a little more on the other side of the ball. Some posters are too sensitive to any criticism of players, and weatherman is one of them.And as for the idea that not thinking he's a definite generational talent right now means you're watching the wrong sport... I guess you may have a different definition of 'generational talent' to me but whatever it is, it's extremely good. Top 3-5 players in your position in the world. Harvey might well become that, but we can't possibly be sure yet.So you agree that Harvey may need experience, which he'll learn by playing (I guess that's what your first sentence means) and that might mean that harvey isn't doing everything Klopp would ideally like from him yet? That's all I'm saying. And yes, the issues we're having defensively shouldn't be 'blamed' on Harvey. But I'm not seeing anyone place the blame for our issues on him. Raising places for improvement isn't the same thing as blaming him for our issues.