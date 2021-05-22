« previous next »
People forget he was first choice at the beginning of last season, before he had that bad injury.
With Harvey its pretty clear what he needs to improve, can he get better with his off the ball and defensive work and can he develop more physically, i think in both areas he will definitely improve its just to what extent, if he can develop a burst of acceleration he can be just as good as David Silva
This lad can be a years-and-years legend for us.

As a Liverpool fan, what an opportunity for the lad.
People forget he was first choice at the beginning of last season, before he had that bad injury.

Exactly the lad is quality.

The best thing that ever happened was the Derby game when he illustrated that he was levels above players of a similar age. 

He is a special talent.
Harvey is great when we control the ball and have the opponent penned in. When we have to fall off like we did second half then he's just pointless out there as a midfielder. I don't rally get why that is an issue to talk in that fashion but as usual it's all or nothing for most fans. Some of the play between him, Trent and Gomez in our own 3rd wasn't ideal but then on the attack he had some fabulous plays. It can all be true.
Completely and vehemently disagree with that 'assessment'.

That pass left me moist and purring. What a wonderful talent he is.
Harvey is great when we control the ball and have the opponent penned in. When we have to fall off like we did second half then he's just pointless out there as a midfielder. I don't rally get why that is an issue to talk in that fashion but as usual it's all or nothing for most fans. Some of the play between him, Trent and Gomez in our own 3rd wasn't ideal but then on the attack he had some fabulous plays. It can all be true.

I got a lot of stick for pointing out similar earlier in the season when we were leaking goals and he was essentially playing as a forward every game. People eventually came around as it was obviously a problem week in week out.

He's improved since then as he does actually stick to more midfield positions now, presumably under a change of instruction, but yeah he does still feel like a luxury player since he doesn't influence things when we don't have the ball at all.

He's a hard worker so hopefully he can get better at that side of the game but he very much feels like a player for games where we're controlling the situation, and this season we rarely are.
He's not being played for his defensive work though. If it's causing issues it's the set up and the players we do need that from. Just seems odd to criticise a 19 year old coming in to a pretty dysfunctional team at the moment and not focus on the outstanding positives. I could understand if he was not trying but he clearly puts in a shift whenever he plays
He's not being played for his defensive work though. If it's causing issues it's the set up and the players we do need that from. Just seems odd to criticise a 19 year old coming in to a pretty dysfunctional team at the moment and not focus on the outstanding positives. I could understand if he was not trying but he clearly puts in a shift whenever he plays

His attacking numbers are amazing. What is possible is that we probably need another system or set up different to the 2018-21 team if we are to accommodate him. Probably why we are in a state of transition.
His attacking numbers are amazing. What is possible is that we probably need another system or set up different to the 2018-21 team if we are to accommodate him. Probably why we are in a state of transition.
Well yeah, he's not Henderson/Milner/wijnaldum. Would be like asking Nunez to be Firmino for us. Managers adapt around their players strengths all the time
He's not being played for his defensive work though. If it's causing issues it's the set up and the players we do need that from. Just seems odd to criticise a 19 year old coming in to a pretty dysfunctional team at the moment and not focus on the outstanding positives. I could understand if he was not trying but he clearly puts in a shift whenever he plays

It's not really criticism of him, more a discussion of his role in the team.
As long as his manager trusts him, y'all can chill out.

Let the kid develop at his own pace- great little playmaker!
Great talent and I love his passion, he is a fighter but come January we need to decide, you build around him or use him as a squad player. Our midfield can't keep defending like this.
Harvey is great when we control the ball and have the opponent penned in. When we have to fall off like we did second half then he's just pointless out there as a midfielder. I don't rally get why that is an issue to talk in that fashion but as usual it's all or nothing for most fans. Some of the play between him, Trent and Gomez in our own 3rd wasn't ideal but then on the attack he had some fabulous plays. It can all be true.

Its words like pointless. It makes me think youre not a serious observer of the game. Just someone on a wind up. An all or nothing sort of bloke.
Great talent and I love his passion, he is a fighter but come January we need to decide, you build around him or use him as a squad player. Our midfield can't keep defending like this.
Really, I can't see how Harvey is the issue here. It's other attribuites we need to bring into midfield, so that they can be allied with the attributes he already offers to make a properly functioning unit.

I don't expect him to start every game, but he can be one of the established options
Couple of power runners in midfield with him and he'll run games. Looked very good again yesterday.
Completely and vehemently disagree with that 'assessment'.

It might be a little strong but he's not doing much defensively at the moment, which is an issue.
It might be a little strong but he's not doing much defensively at the moment, which is an issue.

He's a great talent but he's not really the player we need in midfield at the moment, although is very much in the team on merit due to our general lack of options.

Our 4-3-3 always worked with 3 industrious players in midfield who made us solid, the full backs provided the creativity and the forwards scored the goals. Thiago was signed to evolve that a bit, which he has, but then if you throw Thiago and Elliot into the midfield alongside an out-of-sorts/overworked Fabinho and it leaves us too open. In a sense he could be Thiago's long term replacement if Thiago himself is replaced with a more industrious type of midfielder. It's difficult to carry both though and stay solid.

If we had real creativity problems then Elliot would very much be the player we're looking for to unlock teams, but it's defensively (as a team) where we're struggling.
Yeah I think that's helpful.

Thiago is a brilliant player defensively but he's probably lost a bit of athleticism and he wasn't close to Gini in that area even when we bought him.

I reckon we could carry Elliot, even with his current defensive contribution, if Fabinho was playing like he used to and we had a controlling 8 who could cover a lot of ground. OR we could 'carry' Thiago's relative lack of athleticism if Fabinho was at his previous level and our more attacking 8 was an athletic monster. But as it is even our first choice midfield 3 (which Fab, Thiago and Harvey probably is right now) isn't really good enough. Obviously Thiago and Elliot play on opposite sides of the pitch and have different roles in the team but you need a combination of particular skillsets in our midfield and at the moment the combination together leaves us pretty short in 'legs'.

I'd persist with these 3 given our personnel and as long as Keita is out though. It's the best we've got.
Its words like pointless. It makes me think youre not a serious observer of the game. Just someone on a wind up. An all or nothing sort of bloke.

I take it I wont be getting a Xmas card from you this year? Shame
It might be a little strong but he's not doing much defensively at the moment, which is an issue.


He does what he is being told to do or else the Boss would not be picking him.
He does what he is being told to do or else the Boss would not be picking him.

What a bizarre idea. The only explanation for a player's on field output is off pitch instruction? You don't think ability and experience might come into it? And you don't think Klopp might want more from his players and yet continue to pick them? Especially when they're young and learning the game still? Don't you think it likely that Klopp's selection is dictated by more than just 'how closely a player is capable of following instruction'? Wouldn't availability (owing to injury or tiredness) influence selection?
What a bizarre idea. The only explanation for a player's on field output is off pitch instruction? You don't think ability and experience might come into it? And you don't think Klopp might want more from his players and yet continue to pick them? Especially when they're young and learning the game still? Don't you think it likely that Klopp's selection is dictated by more than just 'how closely a player is capable of following instruction'? Wouldn't availability (owing to injury or tiredness) influence selection?


Experience is learned.


Pisses me off that some people are placing blame on him when we've had so many injured & I can't remember a time when he was at fault for a goal
Criticize, whinge, find fault, moan, cry ..

Young player with fantastic potential and high ceiling playing really well.. what do we bave here?

"He doesn't do enough defensively" .. "he is pointless without the ball"... "He is not suited to our midfield'.

Get to fuck. You don't get it.




He had a good defensive performance protecting Milner.
Really, I can't see how Harvey is the issue here. It's other attribuites we need to bring into midfield, so that they can be allied with the attributes he already offers to make a properly functioning unit.

I don't expect him to start every game, but he can be one of the established options

In a 4-3-3 weve always played with three pretty conservative midfielders. Elliott is something different in that respect which is why it doesnt always look right. Hes not (yet anyway) tracking runners or being in the right position to block passes as Wijnaldum would be whose role we are missing the most.
He's an enormous talent and if he stays injury free, he will play hundreds of games for the club.

Obviously loves it here and deserves our patience whilst he develops his game.
Top quality player. Excited to see how he develops over the next few seasons. When his ankle snapped I was destroyed for him. Looks like he has put that to the back of his mind and is just on a mission to do the best for the club. Brilliant youngster
In a 4-3-3 weve always played with three pretty conservative midfielders. Elliott is something different in that respect which is why it doesnt always look right. Hes not (yet anyway) tracking runners or being in the right position to block passes as Wijnaldum would be whose role we are missing the most.
Sure but this is a long running discussion. The contention is that Klopp always wanted a different, more attack minded midfield player as well as the conservative ones but settled for the all industry firefighting midfield because that's what he had. But he bought Keita, he tried to buy Fekir, he's looked at other players that don't profile as conservative. Harvey is the latest and to really allow him to fly he needs other top end midfield players to have the other
attributes that are needed to allow this partuclar variety of midfield deployment to function.

The problem we have currently is that those other attributes are often missing resulting in Harvey having to try and perform tasks he's not really meant to be covering as a principle responsibility (although of course it's useful for all players to pitch in with every aspect of the game when they can), esp at this early stage of his career.
Criticize, whinge, find fault, moan, cry ..

Young player with fantastic potential and high ceiling playing really well.. what do we bave here?

"He doesn't do enough defensively" .. "he is pointless without the ball"... "He is not suited to our midfield'.

Get to fuck. You don't get it.






It's embarrassing isn't it?

It really is revealing how many people simply don't understand football. It's the same with Darwin. If you can't seriously see that Harvey is a generational talent, then you're watching the wrong sport.

I don't understand why people assume the strongest possible criticism of a player and then deride that as the most outrageous opinion ever. Where are the posters whining about Harvey? This is the post that resulted in 'vehement' disagreement. Where is the moaning and the whinging and the whining here?

Harvey is great when we control the ball and have the opponent penned in. When we have to fall off like we did second half then he's just pointless out there as a midfielder. I don't rally get why that is an issue to talk in that fashion but as usual it's all or nothing for most fans. Some of the play between him, Trent and Gomez in our own 3rd wasn't ideal but then on the attack he had some fabulous plays. It can all be true.

You may disagree but it's hardly blaming or moaning or whinging or whining. It's just exaggerated in the 'nothing off the ball' comment. But I suspect Dave was utilising a little hyperbole for effect there.

People are really excited about him and they also notice that he's not the finished article defensively yet. In a 4-3-3 you simply cannot carry one CM defensively, especially if they play on the same side as Salah and Trent, who both 'cheat' (under instruction) on occasion. And so we could probably do with Elliot doing a little more on the other side of the ball. Some posters are too sensitive to any criticism of players, and weatherman is one of them.

And as for the idea that not thinking he's a definite generational talent right now means you're watching the wrong sport... I guess you may have a different definition of 'generational talent' to me but whatever it is, it's extremely good. Top 3-5 players in your position in the world. Harvey might well become that, but we can't possibly be sure yet.


Experience is learned.


Pisses me off that some people are placing blame on him when we've had so many injured & I can't remember a time when he was at fault for a goal

So you agree that Harvey may need experience, which he'll learn by playing (I guess that's what your first sentence means) and that might mean that harvey isn't doing everything Klopp would ideally like from him yet? That's all I'm saying. And yes, the issues we're having defensively shouldn't be 'blamed' on Harvey. But I'm not seeing anyone place the blame for our issues on him. Raising places for improvement isn't the same thing as blaming him for our issues.


People are really excited about him and they also notice that he's not the finished article defensively yet. In a 4-3-3 you simply cannot carry one CM defensively, especially if they play on the same side as Salah and Trent, who both 'cheat' (under instruction) on occasion. And so we could probably do with Elliot doing a little more on the other side of the ball. Some posters are too sensitive to any criticism of players, and weatherman is one of them.


Think I found someone who disagrees with this

I reckon we could carry Elliot, even with his current defensive contribution, if Fabinho was playing like he used to and we had a controlling 8 who could cover a lot of ground.

I think when you read comments like he's pointless out there as a midfielder, not a midfielder, not good enough over the last few pages, people are probably going to be a bit more defensive over their own team's players. Certainly when they've been one of the few bright points in a pretty shit season. And I get it's a forum, lots of opinions etc.
Think I found someone who disagrees with this

lol, fair point. Perhaps with a much more in form Fabinho and a very mobile 8 we wouldn't have any defensive issues with Harvey in the team. I suspect it wouldn't be ideal though. All this said, I'd still be playing him as first choice right now. As I think I've made clear, he's the best option we've got. And in certain respects he's an outstanding one.
lol, fair point. Perhaps with a much more in form Fabinho and a very mobile 8 we wouldn't have any defensive issues with Harvey in the team. I suspect it wouldn't be ideal though. All this said, I'd still be playing him as first choice right now. As I think I've made clear, he's the best option we've got. And in certain respects he's an outstanding one.

I think its a fallacy he doesn't contribute defensively. He is great at harassing opposition players. He also made 1 tackle and 1 interception along with 2 blocks against Soton, same as Thiago.

The way we were playing, Fabinho was central most of the match, with most of his movement happening vertically. Thiago was playing almost like a Pirlo type role, turning up everywhere to provide passing options, not sticking to any particular position in midfield. Eliott was playing wide most of the match, similar to what Hendo has done.

It will be good to have a look at their average positions. I don't know where I can get those maps though.
Criticize, whinge, find fault, moan, cry ..

Young player with fantastic potential and high ceiling playing really well.. what do we bave here?

"He doesn't do enough defensively" .. "he is pointless without the ball"... "He is not suited to our midfield'.

Get to fuck. You don't get it.

I think almost everyone agrees he is a great talent but it's not about one player, what matters is the balance of midfield. Our midfield is really bad defensively just the last game we were saved by Ali two times because Harvey and Fabinho were watching, Southampton players got past them with ease. You build around Harvey by bringing two midfielders who are really good defensively or you use him as a squad player and bring a player or two who can cover Fabinho weaknesses if we are going to keep starting him. We simply can't keep going like this, this is how bad our midfield is this season and this is my opinion even before the start of the season.
I think almost everyone agrees he is a great talent but it's not about one player, what matters is the balance of midfield. Our midfield is really bad defensively just the last game we were saved by Ali two times because Harvey and Fabinho were watching, Southampton players got past them with ease. You build around Harvey by bringing two midfielders who are really good defensively or you use him as a squad player and bring a player or two who can cover Fabinho weaknesses if we are going to keep starting him. We simply can't keep going like this, this is how bad our midfield is this season and this is my opinion even before the start of the season.


I think any midfield that requires the RCM and LCM to split wide to expand the pitch will struggle without CMs who can quickly cover a lot of ground to protect the central areas when the ball is lost and a DM who can proactively close down opposition players in position to receive the ball on transitions. It also requires two of the front three to do a lot of defensive work on the transition to win the ball back high up the pitch.

What is happening right now is that we are losing the ball high up with our CMs on the flanks, creating a situation where the opposition players are using the space in midfield to quickly take the ball forward to create chances. Fabinho playing passively, dropping deep in 'contain' mode instead of stepping up to harass their players is not helping. By the time our other CMs recover to defend in central areas, their players are already in favourable positions.

One of the reasons for our vulnerability is we play a lot of 'percentage' passes high up the field. Lots of crosses from out wide, speculative passes and shots leading to loss of possession and wide spaces in midfield. If we are more careful with how we use the ball in advanced areas, keep till actual quality chances can be created, we will not be as vulnerable to teams just walking through our midfield.

I saw a stat on fbref which indicates we are not winning back the ball in the final 3rd as much as previous seasons illustrates why we are always open.

All of these in combination makes it look like our CMs are not doing their job.



I think any midfield that requires the RCM and LCM to split wide to expand the pitch will struggle without CMs who can quickly cover a lot of ground to protect the central areas when the ball is lost and a DM who can proactively close down opposition players in position to receive the ball on transitions. It also requires two of the front three to do a lot of defensive work on the transition to win the ball back high up the pitch.

What is happening right now is that we are losing the ball high up with our CMs on the flanks, creating a situation where the opposition players are using the space in midfield to quickly take the ball forward to create chances. Fabinho playing passively, dropping deep in 'contain' mode instead of stepping up to harass their players is not helping. By the time our other CMs recover to defend in central areas, their players are already in favourable positions.

One of the reasons for our vulnerability is we play a lot of 'percentage' passes high up the field. Lots of crosses from out wide, speculative passes and shots leading to loss of possession and wide spaces in midfield. If we are more careful with how we use the ball in advanced areas, keep till actual quality chances can be created, we will not be as vulnerable to teams just walking through our midfield.

I saw a stat on fbref which indicates we are not winning back the ball in the final 3rd as much as previous seasons illustrates why we are always open.

All of these in combination makes it look like our CMs are not doing their job.

Good post. Even if Harvey does has room to grow in the defensive side no proper analysis should ignore this. He's certainly not the only problem or the major problem (assuming he could grow, I know you don't accept that necessarily). It's why we need the midfield thread back so we can discuss as a whole rather than potentially making it seem like we don't like players in their threads.
