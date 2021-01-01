« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Harvey

Online RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4080 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm
Kid is definitely talented. Hes got something. Lots of heart and fight, I do think he lacks quite abit of pace for the position we play him in. Thought he was quite poor tonight but hes 19.
Offline UNO

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4081 on: Today at 01:06:49 am
His lack of strength and speed will hinder his progress to become a great player. Decent but not a starter for a team which is challenging for titles. Unfortunately we are relying on him to play every game for us this season while he should be a regular substitute at best.
Online didi shamone

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4082 on: Today at 10:10:56 am
He was really poor but that can happen with kids. He may or may not make it as a top level midfielder but the truth is we have no other option but to play him or Henderson, and he's in terrible form.
Online harryc

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4083 on: Today at 10:20:58 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:10:56 am
He was really poor but that can happen with kids. He may or may not make it as a top level midfielder but the truth is we have no other option but to play him or Henderson, and he's in terrible form.

Whats the point of having Ox on the bench he is surely a better shout for CM than young Harvey.
Online decosabute

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4084 on: Today at 10:31:53 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:10:56 am
He was really poor but that can happen with kids. He may or may not make it as a top level midfielder but the truth is we have no other option but to play him or Henderson, and he's in terrible form.

I'm very frustrated at the way we seemingly can't play Henderson for more than 90 minutes per week, but it's horseshit to say he's in terrible form. Was a big part of our wins vs West Ham and Ajax, and we clearly missed him massively both against Forest and last night. He made a massive difference when he came on. Did more in 5 minutes than Harvey had done all game. So the myth that Elliott has to play because Henderson is poor is instantly busted by last night.

I've said it on other threads, but I'm still not understanding our plan with Harvey. If Keita hadn't been injured, I suppose he probably wouldn't have played so often, but still - I just don't see him as a midfielder and don't understand why we're so stubbornly persisting with it, despite very little evidence of it working. Talented lad for sure ad his attitude is good, but he's simply not a Klopp midfielder yet at least. He might develop into that, but watching us sacrifice shape and sacrifice games to make that happens is doing my head in.
Online didi shamone

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4085 on: Today at 10:34:13 am
Quote from: harryc on Today at 10:20:58 am
Whats the point of having Ox on the bench he is surely a better shout for CM than young Harvey.

That remains to be seen I guess. When we're looking at a player who's been destroyed by injuries as a possible  fix it puts our midfield in context.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4086 on: Today at 10:35:34 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:31:53 am
I'm very frustrated at the way we seemingly can't play Henderson for more than 90 minutes per week, but it's horseshit to say he's in terrible form. Was a big part of our wins vs West Ham and Ajax, and we clearly missed him massively both against Forest and last night. He made a massive difference when he came on. Did more in 5 minutes than Harvey had done all game. So the myth that Elliott has to play because Henderson is poor is instantly busted by last night.

I've said it on other threads, but I'm still not understanding our plan with Harvey. If Keita hadn't been injured, I suppose he probably wouldn't have played so often, but still - I just don't see him as a midfielder and don't understand why we're so stubbornly persisting with it, despite very little evidence of it working. Talented lad for sure ad his attitude is good, but he's simply not a Klopp midfielder yet at least. He might develop into that, but watching us sacrifice shape and sacrifice games to make that happens is doing my head in.

He just hasnt got the pace or the athleticism to be a Klopp midfielder, even at 19. Baffles me why we play him in midfield, hes also not press resistant either. Unsure where else he could play to be honest. Hes not exactly able to be a pacey winger either.
Online didi shamone

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #4087 on: Today at 10:39:01 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:31:53 am
I'm very frustrated at the way we seemingly can't play Henderson for more than 90 minutes per week, but it's horseshit to say he's in terrible form. Was a big part of our wins vs West Ham and Ajax, and we clearly missed him massively both against Forest and last night. He made a massive difference when he came on. Did more in 5 minutes than Harvey had done all game. So the myth that Elliott has to play because Henderson is poor is instantly busted by last night.

I've said it on other threads, but I'm still not understanding our plan with Harvey. If Keita hadn't been injured, I suppose he probably wouldn't have played so often, but still - I just don't see him as a midfielder and don't understand why we're so stubbornly persisting with it, despite very little evidence of it working. Talented lad for sure ad his attitude is good, but he's simply not a Klopp midfielder yet at least. He might develop into that, but watching us sacrifice shape and sacrifice games to make that happens is doing my head in.

Nah Henderson has been really poor. He might be the best of a bad lot currently (Thiago aside) , but there's no dressing up the fact he's been poor.
