My home cooked theory is that a team needs a balance of passers, whose instinct is to look for an opening pass or cross, and runners, whose trying to make themselves open for such a pass. Harvey is much more of a passer than Henderson, and Henderson himself is less of a runner than a few years ago. Diaz is more of a passer than Mane.



The result is a lot of pointless possession, with very few players in the box. Im reminded of Arsenal in wengers last seasons.