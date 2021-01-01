« previous next »
Quote from: Al 666
We signed Harvey in May 2019 he didn't sign a pro contract until July 2020.

Until he signed a pro contract he was an academy player.

That's not how it works Al, but you know that. He didn't sign a pro-contact until 2020 because he was legally too young to sign a pro-contract in 2019. When he signed, it was widely reported at the time that he would be joining the first-team, not the academy (backed up by the fact that the club formally announced his signing, which we don't do for academy players) and he was routinely training with the first team as soon has he signed.

You've made some decent points but this is a weird hill to die on and undermines your point. A player does not "come through an academy" when they are purchased for big money and make only a smattering of appearances for said academy.
Quote from: Haggis36
That's not how it works Al, but you know that. He didn't sign a pro-contact until 2020 because he was legally too young to sign a pro-contract in 2019. When he signed, it was widely reported at the time that he would be joining the first-team, not the academy (backed up by the fact that the club formally announced his signing, which we don't do for academy players) and he was routinely training with the first team as soon has he signed.

You've made some decent points but this is a weird hill to die on and undermines your point. A player does not "come through an academy" when they are purchased for big money and make only a smattering of appearances for said academy.

Elliott could have signed a pro contract in April 2020.

He signed a pro deal in July 2020 with the rest of the Academy players who were kept on. He was an Academy player. UEFA FFP regulations make it crystal clear the criteria for players signed for the academy. Elliott like Sterling and Gordon were signed for the academy. That is despite Sterling signing for a bigger fee and Gordon making more first team appearances.
