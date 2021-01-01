We signed Harvey in May 2019 he didn't sign a pro contract until July 2020.



Until he signed a pro contract he was an academy player.



That's not how it works Al, but you know that. He didn't sign a pro-contact until 2020 because he was legally too young to sign a pro-contract in 2019. When he signed, it was widely reported at the time that he would be joining the first-team, not the academy (backed up by the fact that the club formally announced his signing, which we don't do for academy players) and he was routinely training with the first team as soon has he signed.You've made some decent points but this is a weird hill to die on and undermines your point. A player does not "come through an academy" when they are purchased for big money and make only a smattering of appearances for said academy.