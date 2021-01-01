PersonallyI think youre looking at the small number of things he hasnt done well rather than the great number of things he does do well.



(And he hardly played last season after that awful injury)



Personally I think his youth, the aesthetic way he plays and his energetic performances are leaving people a bit blind to reality. There seems to be this acceptance that players who don't press, don't track back, don't really do anything defensively, will suddenly develop that side of their game from nothing. As McCoy says, that never really happens at a high level.He didn't play a lot last season but he did spend months fit enough to train, which would typically result in some kind of progress in the defensive side of the game if it was actively being worked on, yet very often when we concede he's barely in our half. If it was any other midfielder they'd be slaughtered for it.Genuinely, do you think if we keep playing this midfield this season the effectiveness of it will change significantly?