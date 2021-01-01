« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 377877 times)

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3840 on: Today at 09:04:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:03:18 pm
Hes learning to play in our system.. as a player who comes from an attacking background, that comes more naturally,  the defensive side he need to work on and learn.

That's not even answering the question. Is he a good defensive player and the system is letting him down or is he a bad defensive player that you think will learn to be a good defensive player? If it's the latter do you have any examples where this has ever happened? I say this more because I think repeating over and over that he's 19 and is just learning completely misstates what a likely outcome here is.

Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,807
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3841 on: Today at 09:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:04:07 pm
Is he a good defensive player and the system is letting him down or is he a bad defensive player that you think will learn to be a good defensive player?

There's a third option: a player who is not marked as being either good or bad at the defensive side because up till now in his short career he has not had to perform a defensive function, but who now has to bring that aspect to this game which, if it's going to happen, will take time.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,253
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3842 on: Today at 09:18:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:02:55 pm
PersonallyI think youre looking at the small number of things he hasnt done well rather than the great number of things he does do well.

(And he hardly played last season after that awful injury)

Personally I think his youth, the aesthetic way he plays and his energetic performances are leaving people a bit blind to reality. There seems to be this acceptance that players who don't press, don't track back, don't really do anything defensively, will suddenly develop that side of their game from nothing. As McCoy says, that never really happens at a high level.

He didn't play a lot last season but he did spend months fit enough to train, which would typically result in some kind of progress in the defensive side of the game if it was actively being worked on, yet very often when we concede he's barely in our half. If it was any other midfielder they'd be slaughtered for it.

Genuinely, do you think if we keep playing this midfield this season the effectiveness of it will change significantly?
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,662
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3843 on: Today at 09:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:18:26 pm
Personally I think his youth, the aesthetic way he plays and his energetic performances are leaving people a bit blind to reality. There seems to be this acceptance that players who don't press, don't track back, don't really do anything defensively, will suddenly develop that side of their game from nothing. As McCoy says, that never really happens at a high level.
Lallana is a recent example of an attacking player turned into a pressing midfield monster by Klopp.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3844 on: Today at 09:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:14:49 pm
There's a third option: a player who is not marked as being either good or bad at the defensive side because up till now in his short career he has not had to perform a defensive function, but who now has to bring that aspect to this game which, if it's going to happen, will take time.

That's not how people are talking about him though. It's that he's bad and he'll grow that part of his game as he plays more which I think isn't realistic. And even your 3rd option, can you think of a player that applies to? You brought up Gini a couple of posts ago which is what I think you're getting at but he didn't improve defensively during his time here that I can recall. Just his odd set of skills were made to fit into a coherent team setup. That's also possible for Elliott as well but I doubt that it would be because he got better defensively which is my point.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3845 on: Today at 09:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:04:07 pm
That's not even answering the question. Is he a good defensive player and the system is letting him down or is he a bad defensive player that you think will learn to be a good defensive player? If it's the latter do you have any examples where this has ever happened? I say this more because I think repeating over and over that he's 19 and is just learning completely misstates what a likely outcome here is.
Lucas was a number 10 when we signed him. Joelinton has been good in midfield for Newcastle.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,253
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3846 on: Today at 09:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:20:37 pm
Lallana is a recent example of an attacking player turned into a pressing midfield monster by Klopp.

Lallana was already a pressing player, Klopp put him in a system that made the most of him but he didn't just start pressing out of the blue.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Up
« previous next »
 