Welcome Harvey

Re: Welcome Harvey
September 8, 2022, 05:13:50 pm
Never really got all the hype about Elliot and as a winger he seems to slow.

With that said though I think the last few games he has put a lot of our senior players to shame. Loads of effort and trying constantly to make things happen. No idea what his best position but for someone so young he has taken on a lot of responsibilty. Hopefully he can only get better. Shame he is not the quickest but there are elements of Lallana about him which is no bad thing.
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 8, 2022, 07:14:35 pm
Are we seriously suggesting a 19 year old kid who has been one of the few bright lights this season is the reason that more senior players around him are playing shit?
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 8, 2022, 07:16:35 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September  8, 2022, 07:14:35 pm
Are we seriously suggesting a 19 year old kid who has been one of the few bright lights this season is the reason that more senior players around him are playing shit?

Anybody who is needs to power wash their brain,I highly recommend fungus.
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 8, 2022, 07:30:21 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on September  8, 2022, 04:08:53 pm
I don't think his attacking output is that impressive to be honest. Certainly not impressive enough to sacrify the balance of the team. I mean, you put any decent attacking midfielder there and free him of defensive duty and they will look just like that. Sure he can pick out some nice passes and play on the turn but it's not like he's creating chances at the rate of Trent for example.

I mean we all tolerate Trent's defensive weakness because his chance creating output is through the roof. So why are we tolerating Harvey's almost nonexistent contribution to the midfield for something less than that? Plus, Salah and Trent both look worse now because of that dysfunctional right side. It's almost like we trade both our attacking potency and coverage in midfield and defence just for him to look good on the ball with no end products.
He's a teenager. At the same age, Mason Mount was yet to go on loan to Derby and Coutinho was about to be shipped out to Espanyol on loan. As for the system, we've been playing the same way for four years. Unless we've decided this is the end of tactical evolution in football, there's no reason we have to keep playing in the same system.
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 8, 2022, 08:20:12 pm
It's crazy how the knives are out for everyone.
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 8, 2022, 08:21:11 pm
Quote from: newterp on September  8, 2022, 08:20:12 pm
It's crazy how the knives are out for everyone.



Poor results bring the c*nts out of hiding.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 08:24:47 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2022, 08:21:11 pm


Poor results bring the c*nts out of hiding.
It's like a blood bath everywhere you look. There are valid criticisms to be made of players, but to go after a kid is low. The kid is trying his heart out and I'm certain this is killing him.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 08:54:05 am
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:24:47 am
It's like a blood bath everywhere you look. There are valid criticisms to be made of players, but to go after a kid is low. The kid is trying his heart out and I'm certain this is killing him.

Hopefully hell avoid social media.

And he can learn lessons from the current TEAM poor performances on how to,improve his own output.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 09:02:24 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 08:54:05 am
Hopefully hell avoid social media.

And he can learn lessons from the current TEAM poor performances on how to,improve his own output.

His output seems to be really good, he is really getting the ball into the front players. Problem is that set up where he is so far right (seen a average positions map and he, Salah and Trent are practically standing next to each other) it means the gap to the rest of the midfield, or in our case solo midfielder Fabinho is huge.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 09:05:24 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:02:24 am
His output seems to be really good, he is really getting the ball into the front players. Problem is that set up where he is so far right (seen a average positions map and he, Salah and Trent are practically standing next to each other) it means the gap to the rest of the midfield, or in our case solo midfielder Fabinho is huge.

And yet another reason for a need for reinvention or at least a reassessment.

Im certainly no tactics buff but we seem to have a different structure with essential players missing through injury and an unusual number of players out if form or mentally and physically exhausted.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 11:53:20 am
He's a 10 but he's played as an 8.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 11:55:07 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:53:20 am
He's a 10 but he's played as an 8.

Absolutely. But even then positioning is everything and to me he is almost like a winger.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 12:02:23 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September  8, 2022, 07:14:35 pm
Are we seriously suggesting a 19 year old kid who has been one of the few bright lights this season is the reason that more senior players around him are playing shit?

We're suggesting the tactics we use when he's in the team don't work, regardless of his ability or effort.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 12:05:49 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:53:20 am
He's a 10 but he's played as an 8.

Naby leave a little 2 for me.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 12:08:05 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:02:23 pm
We're suggesting the tactics we use when he's in the team don't work, regardless of his ability or effort.

It might be worth revisiting the idea that the tactics don't work when he's actually got players around him not playing absolute shit
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 12:09:07 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:05:24 am
And yet another reason for a need for reinvention or at least a reassessment.

Im certainly no tactics buff but we seem to have a different structure with essential players missing through injury and an unusual number of players out if form or mentally and physically exhausted.
Our tactics currently don't work and it glaringly obvious. Trent, Mo and Harvey are congested in a tiny space and leave too much room for Fab to cover. Milner has a tendency to vacate his space and is much to slow to get back and cover, hopefully that will ease as long as Thiago is fit.

IMO Harvey is a 10 or plays in Mo's spot, he's not an 8 in the way ours have traditionally played. It's not his fault he's being played out of position, again that falls onto the coaching staff and lack of midfield options.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 12:17:49 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:08:05 pm
It might be worth revisiting the idea that the tactics don't work when he's actually got players around him not playing absolute shit

There is surely a tactical question though? Klopp mentioned the tactics, talked about the compactness and the shape and subsequent positioning of our midfielders against Everton and Napoli showed a system that was anything but compact.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 12:21:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:17:49 pm
There is surely a tactical question though? Klopp mentioned the tactics, talked about the compactness and the shape and subsequent positioning of our midfielders against Everton and Napoli showed a system that was anything but compact.

If Trent and Mo weren't playing like utter shit then we wouldn't be having conversations about Harvey being out of position, certainly not to the same extent.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 12:27:23 pm
Needs to train his other foot. He is so one dimensional.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 01:49:54 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:21:16 pm
If Trent and Mo weren't playing like utter shit then we wouldn't be having conversations about Harvey being out of position, certainly not to the same extent.

But what if the way we're using Elliot is affecting the way they play? Are you suggesting they have to hit their peak level again in a system that might not suit them before considering changing the system?

Just look at the way they've been playing. Mo has been sitting wider than ever and Klopp said it wasn't under instruction, so maybe Elliot playing so close to his position is forcing him wide to find space and therefore making him less effective?

Similar for Trent, he's barely been making overlapping runs because Salah is too wide to overlap, and he can't make runs between the full back and centre back like Mo used to because that's where Elliot is, so he's coming infield instead and struggling to deliver crosses effectively from more central positions.

Having Elliot over there also means the opposition can position more players over in that area, congesting it and making it much harder to move through, while also playing around/over them to expose us, since all three of the players who are expected to protect the right side are now easy to take out of the game.

We moved Mo up top against Napoli part way through the first half, and while obviously that game was a disaster, Trent finally went back to making overlapping runs and putting in dangerous crosses because there was actual room to do so.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 01:56:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:21:16 pm
If Trent and Mo weren't playing like utter shit then we wouldn't be having conversations about Harvey being out of position, certainly not to the same extent.
Well, no, if we were winning games it wouldn't be talked about either.

As it is though he's playing that role in a way that overloads our right side and leaves gaps in the middle.  The previously incredibly productive right side is now offering relatively little (not necessarily Harvey's fault) and the previously robust central midfield looks like Swiss cheese (again, not necessarily Harvey's fault).

Klopp likes his lopsided formations so maybe it all just works better if Fabinho is partnered by another authentic central midfielder on his left.  Maybe that gives us more stability in the middle, maybe that stability frees up Salah to drift into goalscoring positions more, maybe Salah drifting frees up space for Harvey and Trent.  Fuck knows, it's all beyond me!

I don't think it's wrong that people question Harvey's role when one of our most obvious problems is a lack of coverage, pressing and resistance in the middle third of the pitch.

I'm going to expose my English non-league background as our manager always banged on about 5-5; five attacking players and five defensive players.  It's clearly more fluid that than depending on who has the ball and where but it's more about a player's primary objective.  For me our defensive five is the two central defenders and the three central midfielders (which is why I get annoyed at people complaining our midfield isn't creative enough or doesn't score enough goals).  The front three and the full-backs are our attacking five.  Harvey and/or Carvalho in the midfield throws that balance but nobody seems to willing to tell our full-backs that they may need to defend more to compensate in that case.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:58:02 pm
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 02:04:43 pm
Quote from: proudred on Yesterday at 12:27:23 pm
Needs to train his other foot. He is so one dimensional.
He's very one footed but I disagree he's one dimensional because he does have different tools in his arsenal to problem solve with - he's skilful, disguises passes well, has good feet in tight areas and is a lovely weighter of a pass in the final third. He clearly struggles using his right.

Someone who is one dimensional and left footed is Robbo. Robbo has pace and crosses well, but cannot use his right foot without it being a liability and lacks the technical ability in tight spaces or when taking on the final shot. And yet he's still a fantastic left back (when not goosed) who contributes massively to the team. Can be one dimensional as long as the skill you do have is utilised properly.

On Harvey, KH is right. He's spent his entire career on the right wing pretty much and clearly drifts out there non-stop during a game, occupying the same space as Mo and blocking overlapping chances for Trent. He's been great and it'll be coached out of him eventually but he needs more time. He's spent probably 14 years of his 19 on the wing, then one season he's converted to a midfielder. It will take some time but he's an intelligent player, he'll get it. 
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 02:17:29 pm
He has been the brightest thing about our season so far along with Luis Diaz.
Its that simple.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 02:33:26 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:49:54 pm
But what if the way we're using Elliot is affecting the way they play? Are you suggesting they have to hit their peak level again in a system that might not suit them before considering changing the system?

I think its hard to tell if it suits them or not considering how crap they're playing, and that Harvey is the absolute least of our problems right now. They dont need to play at their peak level no, but it'd be nice to see how that trio works together when they're all in form rather than writing Harvey off as being able to play in any of our midfield positions when he's probably been our second best outfield player so far this season.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 02:38:28 pm
you could argue that Jones is a similar player to Elliot in terms of his fondness for getting on the ball and perhaps lack of know-how defensively with regard to positioning/pressing etc.

However when Jones was part of a middle three we didn't see the same downturn in results/performances/chances conceded

Therefore we can conclude that whatever malaise is affecting the team is more than just playing Harvey Elliot on the right of a middle three. While that may be a contributing factor to our poor form it is not the only problem
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 02:42:34 pm
Quote from: proudred on Yesterday at 12:27:23 pm
Needs to train his other foot. He is so one dimensional.

wtf is going with our "fans"

I can't believe what I'm reading in this and other threads
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 02:43:03 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:33:26 pm
I think its hard to tell if it suits them or not considering how crap they're playing, and that Harvey is the absolute least of our problems right now. They dont need to play at their peak level no, but it'd be nice to see how that trio works together when they're all in form rather than writing Harvey off as being able to play in any of our midfield positions when he's probably been our second best outfield player so far this season.

Nobody is writing him off, as Sangria said above he's a 19 year old who has spent his whole career as a forward. It'll take time for him to adapt to a midfield role and right now the team dynamic needs to be the priority.

As I said above, if his role in the team is impairing their form then does it make sense to wait for them to find their form in a system that doesn't appear to get the best out of them? Or does it make more sense to go with a more typical midfield trio and try to get back to a way of playing that we know has been and can be successful?

I think we would have changed things already if we had the players available, starting Harvey and Carvalho in the derby shows how desperately short of players we are. I'm hoping now that the weekend game has been cancelled we'll be able to start Fabinho/Thiago/Arthur as a more balanced trio and see if that improves things against Ajax.

Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 02:38:28 pm
you could argue that Jones is a similar player to Elliot in terms of his fondness for getting on the ball and perhaps lack of know-how defensively with regard to positioning/pressing etc.

However when Jones was part of a middle three we didn't see the same downturn in results/performances/chances conceded

Therefore we can conclude that whatever malaise is affecting the team is more than just playing Harvey Elliot on the right of a middle three. While that may be a contributing factor to our poor form it is not the only problem

Jones plays a lot deeper than Elliot typically, I'm not sure whether that's down to instruction or his own interpretation of the role.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:45:39 pm by Schmidt
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 02:44:09 pm
I think it's possible for Elliott to be playing well individually while also being a bad fit overall for our midfield. You could argue the same was true of Coutinho. It's hard to look at the heat maps of our midfielders average positions this season and think there isn't a problem with how wide Elliot is, how much space is left in the middle of the pitch and also how him, Trent and Salah seem to be occupying the same positions despite how good Elliott's attacking stats might look on an individual level.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 02:49:27 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 02:44:09 pm
I think it's possible for Elliott to be playing well individually while also being a bad fit overall for our midfield. You could argue the same was true of Coutinho. It's hard to look at the heat maps of our midfielders average positions this season and think there isn't a problem with how wide Elliot is, how much space is left in the middle of the pitch and also how him, Trent and Salah seem to be occupying the same positions despite how good Elliott's attacking stats might look on an individual level.

so where do we apportion blame

1. Coaching: he is being instructed to play there and just doing as told
2. The player: he is tactically naive, not following instuctions correctly and leaving the midfield exposed

You would think the blame is with the tactics because if he is not doing as instructed then why continue to select him
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 05:08:07 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:08:05 pm
It might be worth revisiting the idea that the tactics don't work when he's actually got players around him not playing absolute shit

I think the problem here is that may not happen? Lets assume for a moment that Keita is never playing for LFC again. The team then will only function at a high level when 2 of Fabinho, Thiago or Henderson are also playing at that point. If that's not possible then the same issues will just re-occur. I think at that point you'd have to figure out a way to make sure you always have 2 of Fabinho, Thiago or Henderson available and that would then be by switching to a 4-2-3-1 so there's always one at least sitting. If you switch to a 4-2-3-1 then I think you'd prefer Firmino as the 10 because he's better at pressing, winning the ball and knitting the play together. Basically I would drop him through no fault of his own, he's just a victim to where the team is right now.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 05:13:09 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:53:20 am
He's a 10 but he's played as an 8.

Which makes 4-3-3 not his natural formation, he has to adapt around that. Nunez as well perhaps.

For example Harvey playing off Nunez with Salah and Diaz wide in a 4-2-3-1, with Fabinho and Thiago or Arthur sitting, would probably suit them better right now. It's difficult to adapt a 10 into a 4-3-3. Trying to think, was Coutinho the 8 in 16/17?
Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:15:59 pm by Fromola
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 06:05:43 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:13:09 pm
Trying to think, was Coutinho the 8 in 16/17?

Klopp tried both him and Firmino as 10s in his 4231 he used at Dortmund but he never really got anything going with either of them there.  Bobby I can understand because he's more of a shadow striker, but it should've been right in Coutinho's wheelhouse.  But he was always better coming in from the left.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:13:09 pm
Which makes 4-3-3 not his natural formation, he has to adapt around that. Nunez as well perhaps.

For example Harvey playing off Nunez with Salah and Diaz wide in a 4-2-3-1, with Fabinho and Thiago or Arthur sitting, would probably suit them better right now. It's difficult to adapt a 10 into a 4-3-3. Trying to think, was Coutinho the 8 in 16/17?

Personally I don't think playing as an advanced 8 or as 10 suit him at all or benefit us with the current team. Without the ball as an 8 he is too slow to make runs at the space between the opponent left back and center back and it's the same as a 10. This can change only if we allowed Trent to constantly overlap or used Harvey at Salah position and bought an 8 who can make these runs otherwise the three attackers will always be isolated and outnumbered easily.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Today at 03:31:54 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:13:09 pm
Which makes 4-3-3 not his natural formation, he has to adapt around that. Nunez as well perhaps.

For example Harvey playing off Nunez with Salah and Diaz wide in a 4-2-3-1, with Fabinho and Thiago or Arthur sitting, would probably suit them better right now. It's difficult to adapt a 10 into a 4-3-3. Trying to think, was Coutinho the 8 in 16/17?
I remember the same being said of Lallana, he's not a natural cemtral midfielder, Klopp trying to shoehorn him into the team, can't tackle etc etc.

Klopp turned him into a brilliant player and a pressing monster. It seems Klopp likes the attacking instinct of a winger/forward in central midfield with good technical ability but maybe lacking pace for a forward role. Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, AOC, Minamino and Lallana were all converted into midfielders after playing prodminantly as wingers/forwards and it looks like Harvey and Carvalho are following a similar path.
Last Edit: Today at 03:37:42 am by Funky_Gibbons
