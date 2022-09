Hasn't played a single game as a CM for Blackburn in the Championship, yet he's starting every PL game this season at that position.



He is a RW/RM, and I can see him play as a 10 but nowhere near the level required to be a CM in a Klopp team. Offers nothing off the ball. You see him running his lungs out for the whole 90, but his positional sense is that of a winger and it's leaving a big whole for fabinho to cover.



I love the lad, but he can't keep starting games as a cm.