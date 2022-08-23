« previous next »
Offline PEG2K

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3520 on: August 23, 2022, 01:44:30 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 23, 2022, 12:44:30 am
So Elliott, he's better at RCM than Hendo because he's a better attacker than Hendo and that's basically what that role is by design. At least it was last year. Based on how Milner is playing LCM though I honestly have no idea.
He's a better attacker than Hendo no doubt, but to say that role by design doesn't involve defensive contribution is a bit of an exaggeration isn't it? Surely you can't tell me that Elliott covers as much ground as Henderson as RCM.

For example here's Hendo against United last season playing as RCM:


You can go through all our games last season and see whether it was Hendo or Keita or Jones playing that position, their heat maps never scream pure attacking RM like Elliott's.

Online Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3521 on: August 23, 2022, 02:13:37 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on August 23, 2022, 01:44:30 am
He's a better attacker than Hendo no doubt, but to say that role by design doesn't involve defensive contribution is a bit of an exaggeration isn't it? Surely you can't tell me that Elliott covers as much ground as Henderson as RCM.

For example here's Hendo against United last season playing as RCM:


You can go through all our games last season and see whether it was Hendo or Keita or Jones playing that position, their heat maps never scream pure attacking RM like Elliott's.

You keep ignoring the fact that the LCM in all those games as well wasn't going walkabout the entire time. For all we know Klopp is telling Harvey to not come back same as he's telling Milner to just go for it. But since we don't know that here's what we do know:

Hendo averaged 2.77 tackles + interceptions over the whole season last year. Let's be generous and assume that even though his numbers were probably bumped up from when he played as a DM or LCM that they were the same across all positions since I don't care to take the time and effort to break it down by position.  Harvey, even with some big fat zeros for today, is going to average the same over the limited minutes this year so far in tackles + interceptions. He was at 4.62 entering today but failed at all his tackles and had no interceptions.

He's doing the same defensive work that Hendo did, no? So what has changed? It's that Thiago or Keita are averaging 5+ tackles+ interceptions in the LCM role and Milner is giving you a big fat Zero consistently. That's what has changed. Even if you asked Harvey to do more defensive work, which he probably couldn't do, it still wouldn't matter as your LCM is doing nothing.
Offline Kansti

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3522 on: August 23, 2022, 05:04:07 am »
There was a moment in the first half when Bobby did some tidy work in the center of the field and laid it off nicely for Harvey who took it well in his stride, but was ultimately shrugged off the ball, which brings me back to a point I made in the past, he's too meek on and off the ball for me at the moment. In my humble opinion, he is a very well-rounded player, but I really struggle to see where he fits. He doesn't have the pace to be on the wings, not even acceleration over the first 5 yards. He also doesn't have the robustness to be a mainstay in midfield.

And as much as he is technically sound, he doesn't seem to have "time" on the ball that always seem to be the hallmark of great players. He has time on his side though, and I hope he gets there.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3523 on: August 23, 2022, 06:12:21 am »
Obviously its not for plebs like me but i would love to know what role and what system we are playing on that right hand side. Elliott is on that side, all neat and tidy, but he hardly covers Trent and hardly is creating much.

That said, not sure we know because in our press conference Klopp said Salah and Diaz were too wide.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3524 on: August 23, 2022, 10:24:50 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 22, 2022, 10:38:18 pm
Our best player tonight, impressive in adversity.

I thought so too.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3525 on: August 23, 2022, 11:27:33 am »
When people say he's not ready I guess they mean he's not ready for a big away game playing alongside Milner and Henderson. Can't imagine many midfielders who would flourish in this kind of circumstance.

But for Bournemouth where we'll have all of the ball he should be one of the first names of the team sheet. The only available midfielder we have now who can pass into the front 3.

A lot of positives from last night and when put into position to be successful Harvey will do a lot of good bits for us this season.
Offline Xanderzone

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3526 on: August 23, 2022, 02:58:16 pm »
I could be proven wrong and I sincerely hope I am but I do think with both him and Curtis Jones there's a bit of make believe.

Are they really the sensational young talents people seem convinced they are?
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3527 on: August 23, 2022, 03:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on August 23, 2022, 02:58:16 pm
I could be proven wrong and I sincerely hope I am but I do think with both him and Curtis Jones there's a bit of make believe.

Are they really the sensational young talents people seem convinced they are?

yes they are - but with Curtis - he needs to make the step up.

Elliott is 19 - he has time.
Offline PEG2K

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3528 on: August 23, 2022, 03:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on August 23, 2022, 02:58:16 pm
I could be proven wrong and I sincerely hope I am but I do think with both him and Curtis Jones there's a bit of make believe.

Are they really the sensational young talents people seem convinced they are?
Jones is soon to be 22. Good squad player probably. But nothing he has done so far suggest a sensational player for me.

Elliott is only 19 so more chance of him becoming a star. However he's not one yet and the way we are disbalancing our system to accommodate his position is not right. That's the kind of treatment players like Messi gets, not someone whose only accomplishment so far is a decent season in the Championship.
Online El Lobo

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3529 on: Today at 03:08:22 pm »
Welcome to the party pal
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3530 on: Today at 03:09:30 pm »
What a goal lad.
Online TipTopKop

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3531 on: Today at 03:10:17 pm »
Boom
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3532 on: Today at 03:12:24 pm »
He cried,sell him.
Online Knight

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 03:12:46 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on August 23, 2022, 03:13:00 pm
Jones is soon to be 22. Good squad player probably. But nothing he has done so far suggest a sensational player for me.

Elliott is only 19 so more chance of him becoming a star. However he's not one yet and the way we are disbalancing our system to accommodate his position is not right. That's the kind of treatment players like Messi gets, not someone whose only accomplishment so far is a decent season in the Championship.

Were not. We just dont have a LCM whos able to do what we want at the minute. If Thiago were fit then itd be fine. And it might be anyway if he keeps scoring!
Offline jonkrux

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 03:18:27 pm »
I nearly cried with him 🤣🤣
Lad is fantastic.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3535 on: Today at 04:02:31 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 03:18:27 pm
I nearly cried with him 🤣🤣
Lad is fantastic.


If he's crying after scoring can you imagine how he will react when one of the Adults hits him hard or god forbid causes him a serious injury.


He's week in the head and everyone knows that you cannot fix that. :wave
Online Knight

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3536 on: Today at 04:04:37 pm »
Uh oh.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3537 on: Today at 04:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:04:37 pm
Uh oh.


He'll have a decent career in the EFL.
Online calvin

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3538 on: Today at 04:14:55 pm »
Is he injured?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3539 on: Today at 04:21:21 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 04:14:55 pm
Is he injured?

Don't think so

Ultimate no look then.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 05:03:48 pm »
For a young player, his intelligence, composure and technique are off the charts. He has all it takes to become a world class midfielder.
Offline wemmick

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 05:15:33 pm »
Kid can play.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 05:36:05 pm »
Well don't I feel like a c*nt.
Offline jillc

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 05:38:43 pm »
He was so emotional in the LFCTV interview, I didn't realise he'd lost his nan a couple of days ago.  :(
Online Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 05:49:08 pm »
From one of the journos on Twitter:
Harvey Elliott was withdrawn due to a minor injury concern but Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool showed extra caution because of the scoreline and post-match checks have shown up no issue.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 05:50:56 pm »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 05:52:58 pm »
Online farawayred

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3547 on: Today at 06:24:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:52:58 pm
Wünderkinder
And Liverpool are Wünderkindergarten
Offline missis sumner

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3548 on: Today at 06:32:39 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 05:15:33 pm
Kid can play.

Dedication. Devotion.
Online Anfield Kopite

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3549 on: Today at 07:50:58 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Today at 06:32:39 pm
Dedication. Devotion.
Be in Dire Straights without him.
Offline Red Bird

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3550 on: Today at 08:07:15 pm »
I couldn't look at my phone as I was with family and friends  by the beach in Great Yarmouth. But I could tell things were going alright as a Man U-shirt wearing family increasingly looked long into face as the first half went on. Imagine my utter delight finally to find out that the match had ended 9-0! It was sh!t Bournemouth but I also remember that  it was poor Man U last Monday.

Now let's make the first 3 games a blip.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3551 on: Today at 09:32:18 pm »
Top interview this

https://twitter.com/theredmentv/status/1563606193116827649?s=21&t=WjdR_wPoQT7CDYLdC3Akqw

Most players of any age wouldnt have the guts to show their emotions
