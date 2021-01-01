I've seen many Liverpool players go to Old Trafford and shit thier kecks over the years. The first 30 mins flew past him, but he kept going and shown glimpses of what he can do. Still think in the long run, that RCM position can be his.
Problem is he's not a RCM. I said this last game and this game it happened again. The problem with playing Eliott is, it completely dis-balances the midfield.
Our midfield system is one 6 and two 8s. But here's his heat maps of the last two games:
As you can see, he's playing like a RM, not a RCM. He doesn't track back as much or help us control the midfield like what our usual 8s do. To compensate for that, our LCM the last two games (Milner) has to be all over the pitch covering for him instead of staying more on the central left side:
You'd think maybe we played 4231? Nope we didn't. Because in that case Eliott would be the roaming CAM while Salah and Diaz would be deeper. So basically, we were playing a fucked up 4213 formation where Eliott spent the game in Salah's position (albeit slightly deeper), and our two other midfielders (Hendo/Fab and Milner) had to do the job of a 3-man midfield.