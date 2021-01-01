« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Harvey

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 10:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 10:34:54 pm
Is it just me that doesn't seem at all convinced by him?
His complete lack of physicality or speed means he will rarely win duels or take a man on.
Technically decent but don't see him scoring or assisting, more of a tidy player that isn't influencing the game

Carvalho should be ahead of him for me


Just you.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm »
He is very David Silva like, works well with combinations has a great first touch and wonderful passing ability. He doesnt have great physicality but in a team that is firing at all cylinders he would be a great asset, he has potential to be a huge creative force going forward.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 10:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 10:34:54 pm
Is it just me that doesn't seem at all convinced by him?
His complete lack of physicality or speed means he will rarely win duels or take a man on.
Technically decent but don't see him scoring or assisting, more of a tidy player that isn't influencing the game

Carvalho should be ahead of him for me

Yeah I am not convinced. He is neat and tidy but what does he actually do? He hardly protects Trent, Salah is further away from the goal, its like we have decided that keeping a nice trio on that right side with our two best attacking players is going to free up space for others.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 10:38:18 pm »
Our best player tonight, impressive in adversity.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 10:38:28 pm »
He's a 10, play him as one.  We have a proper striker now, drop him in behind him and let Harvey create for the 3 forwards.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3485 on: Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm »
he's a talent no doubt about that. But I feel like he needs to go on loan at another prem club. Instead we're putting so much pressure on him playing him with milners at old trafford...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:42:25 pm by tunred »
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3486 on: Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 10:34:54 pm
Is it just me that doesn't seem at all convinced by him?
His complete lack of physicality or speed means he will rarely win duels or take a man on.
Technically decent but don't see him scoring or assisting, more of a tidy player that isn't influencing the game

Carvalho should be ahead of him for me

I thought he was one of the only players who looked dangerous today, and think it'd be an even more positive story if he was stepping into a functioning midfield rather than essentially being relied upon to be the creative fulcrum at 19 since our full backs are out of form and Thiago is injured. And despite the shambles around him he still played a few good passes than opened up the Man Utd defence.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3487 on: Yesterday at 10:42:04 pm »
He's not a midfielder. He has no transitional awareness. None.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3488 on: Yesterday at 10:42:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:38:10 pm
Yeah I am not convinced. He is neat and tidy but what does he actually do? He hardly protects Trent, Salah is further away from the goal, its like we have decided that keeping a nice trio on that right side with our two best attacking players is going to free up space for others.

Yeah. I would love for him to grow into the role but at the moment, he (and everyone else) just looks slow and cumbersome.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3489 on: Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm »
He's 19 so basically gets a free pass in these situations unless he does something mad, which he didn't. Not sure he can protect Trent as well as needed on that side and he absolutely needs forwards running in behind. Felt like Bobby sometimes got in his way. Thought he did ok to be honest
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3490 on: Yesterday at 10:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm
He's 19 so basically gets a free pass in these situations unless he does something mad, which he didn't. Not sure he can protect Trent as well as needed on that side and he absolutely needs forwards running in behind. Felt like Bobby sometimes got in his way. Thought he did ok to be honest

I've seen many Liverpool players go to Old Trafford and shit thier kecks over the years. The first 30 mins flew past him, but he kept going and shown glimpses of what he can do. Still think in the long run, that RCM position can be his.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3491 on: Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm »
He was one of our best players.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3492 on: Yesterday at 11:04:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm
He was one of our best players.

So was Mane and he left 6 weeks ago.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3493 on: Yesterday at 11:25:19 pm »
Even in a hard night like tonight I think he oozes class. I think he could do with a goal though as he snatches a bit in the final third right now, which will stop when he gets a goal or two
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3494 on: Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
He is very David Silva like, works well with combinations has a great first touch and wonderful passing ability. He doesnt have great physicality but in a team that is firing at all cylinders he would be a great asset, he has potential to be a huge creative force going forward.

David Silva was one of the best PL players ever

Elliott is ok - has a lot to learn
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3495 on: Yesterday at 11:31:20 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 10:52:35 pm
I've seen many Liverpool players go to Old Trafford and shit thier kecks over the years. The first 30 mins flew past him, but he kept going and shown glimpses of what he can do. Still think in the long run, that RCM position can be his.
Problem is he's not a RCM. I said this last game and this game it happened again. The problem with playing Eliott is, it completely dis-balances the midfield.

Our midfield system is one 6 and two 8s. But here's his heat maps of the last two games:


As you can see, he's playing like a RM, not a RCM. He doesn't track back as much or help us control the midfield like what our usual 8s do. To compensate for that, our LCM the last two games (Milner) has to be all over the pitch covering for him instead of staying more on the central left side:


You'd think maybe we played 4231? Nope we didn't. Because in that case Eliott would be the roaming CAM while Salah and Diaz would be deeper. So basically, we were playing a fucked up 4213 formation where Eliott spent the game in Salah's position (albeit slightly deeper), and our two other midfielders (Hendo/Fab and Milner) had to do the job of a 3-man midfield.


Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3496 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm
David Silva was one of the best PL players ever

Elliott is ok - has a lot to learn

Someone plays like Messi, doesn't mean they're as good as Messi does it? But you can play like him.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yeah i dont get this system.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3498 on: Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm »
Where did he play when on loan?
Re: Welcome Harvey
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:31:20 pm
Problem is he's not a RCM. I said this last game and this game it happened again. The problem with playing Eliott is, it completely dis-balances the midfield.

Our midfield system is one 6 and two 8s. But here's his heat maps of the last two games:


As you can see, he's playing like a RM, not a RCM. He doesn't track back as much or help us control the midfield like what our usual 8s do. To compensate for that, our LCM the last two games (Milner) has to be all over the pitch covering for him instead of staying more on the central left side:


You'd think maybe we played 4231? Nope we didn't. Because in that case Eliott would be the roaming CAM while Salah and Diaz would be deeper. So basically, we were playing a fucked up 4213 formation where Eliott spent the game in Salah's position (albeit slightly deeper), and our two other midfielders (Hendo/Fab and Milner) had to do the job of a 3-man midfield.

Hendo was doing this last season though when he played as RCM. The RCM is essentially our 4th attacker who is supposed to continually rotate around a triangle with Salah and Trent to overload that side of the defense. This then leaves the LCM and DM to cover, win the ball and recycle it. The issue today was not so much in what Elliott was doing but in what Milner was not doing and that was basically any of the previously mentioned things that the LCM and DM are supposed to do. Same as the last game against Palace as well. This is where I have to assume that Klopp is just giving instructions that are completely different from last season or Milner is free lancing while abdicating his responsibilities. I'm honestly not sure nor is anybody paying me to figure it out.

What I would say though is if you were to make Harvey play as a normal CM he would probably not be good at it and you'd be better off playing someone else. Everything good he does revolves around the penalty area and being aggressive in that space winning the ball so if you move him away from that then what are you left with?\\

Edit: Milner was 0 for 5 on tackles to boot.

Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
Where did he play when on loan?

He played RW for Blackburn, he didn't ever play in midfield as far as I'm aware. Would need to look at the game logs to be sure.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:44:03 pm by Dave McCoy »
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 12:05:43 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:41:07 pm
Hendo was doing this last season though when he played as RCM. The RCM is essentially our 4th attacker who is supposed to continually rotate around a triangle with Salah and Trent to overload that side of the defense. This then leaves the LCM and DM to cover, win the ball and recycle it. The issue today was not so much in what Elliott was doing but in what Milner was not doing and that was basically any of the previously mentioned things that the LCM and DM are supposed to do. Same as the last game against Palace as well. This is where I have to assume that Klopp is just giving instructions that are completely different from last season or Milner is free lancing while abdicating his responsibilities. I'm honestly not sure nor is anybody paying me to figure it out.

What I would say though is if you were to make Harvey play as a normal CM he would probably not be good at it and you'd be better off playing someone else. Everything good he does revolves around the penalty area and being aggressive in that space winning the ball so if you move him away from that then what are you left with?\\

Edit: Milner was 0 for 5 on tackles to boot.

He played RW for Blackburn, he didn't ever play in midfield as far as I'm aware. Would need to look at the game logs to be sure.
Well of course the RCM also supports the right side of attack. The difference is Hendo, or Keita/Thiago/Milner, when they play that position they also drift in centrally, drop deep to pick up the ball, and help out in midfield control and defence, isn't it? Eliott does none of those. It almost feels like in order to shoehorn him into the system, Klopp is asking 36 year old Milner to play like Ngolo Kante. It just doesn't work.

The solution I can think of, either let him learn his trades as a RCM, or switching to proper 4231 with him as the CAM.



Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 12:07:34 am »
His thoughball to Robbo in the first half was delicious.
Re: Welcome Harvey
By far our best player tonight. Not sure he misplaced a pass all night, rotated possession and knows when to play a clever one around the corner or spread it wide.

He has some frailties but he's young, so pace and strength will come I hope. This kid is as close to some of the Spanish Trequaristas we have admired for years. Just needs the team to be buzzing and he will too.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 12:16:32 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:41:07 pm
Hendo was doing this last season though when he played as RCM. The RCM is essentially our 4th attacker who is supposed to continually rotate around a triangle with Salah and Trent to overload that side of the defense. This then leaves the LCM and DM to cover, win the ball and recycle it. The issue today was not so much in what Elliott was doing but in what Milner was not doing and that was basically any of the previously mentioned things that the LCM and DM are supposed to do. Same as the last game against Palace as well. This is where I have to assume that Klopp is just giving instructions that are completely different from last season or Milner is free lancing while abdicating his responsibilities. I'm honestly not sure nor is anybody paying me to figure it out.

What I would say though is if you were to make Harvey play as a normal CM he would probably not be good at it and you'd be better off playing someone else. Everything good he does revolves around the penalty area and being aggressive in that space winning the ball so if you move him away from that then what are you left with?\\

Edit: Milner was 0 for 5 on tackles to boot.

He played RW for Blackburn, he didn't ever play in midfield as far as I'm aware. Would need to look at the game logs to be sure.

Great observation. I was saying this to my brother watching the game. Millie vacates his role so often it causes a huge imbalance. Harvey is different to Hendo as he isn't as athletic, so I feel Klopp has asked him to play second fiddle in that triumvate with Mo and Trent. Rotate possession and play that pass when he has time and space. So its a definite transition.
