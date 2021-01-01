Problem is he's not a RCM. I said this last game and this game it happened again. The problem with playing Eliott is, it completely dis-balances the midfield.



Our midfield system is one 6 and two 8s. But here's his heat maps of the last two games:





As you can see, he's playing like a RM, not a RCM. He doesn't track back as much or help us control the midfield like what our usual 8s do. To compensate for that, our LCM the last two games (Milner) has to be all over the pitch covering for him instead of staying more on the central left side:





You'd think maybe we played 4231? Nope we didn't. Because in that case Eliott would be the roaming CAM while Salah and Diaz would be deeper. So basically, we were playing a fucked up 4213 formation where Eliott spent the game in Salah's position (albeit slightly deeper), and our two other midfielders (Hendo/Fab and Milner) had to do the job of a 3-man midfield.



Where did he play when on loan?



Hendo was doing this last season though when he played as RCM. The RCM is essentially our 4th attacker who is supposed to continually rotate around a triangle with Salah and Trent to overload that side of the defense. This then leaves the LCM and DM to cover, win the ball and recycle it. The issue today was not so much in what Elliott was doing but in what Milner was not doing and that was basically any of the previously mentioned things that the LCM and DM are supposed to do. Same as the last game against Palace as well. This is where I have to assume that Klopp is just giving instructions that are completely different from last season or Milner is free lancing while abdicating his responsibilities. I'm honestly not sure nor is anybody paying me to figure it out.What I would say though is if you were to make Harvey play as a normal CM he would probably not be good at it and you'd be better off playing someone else. Everything good he does revolves around the penalty area and being aggressive in that space winning the ball so if you move him away from that then what are you left with?\\Edit: Milner was 0 for 5 on tackles to boot.He played RW for Blackburn, he didn't ever play in midfield as far as I'm aware. Would need to look at the game logs to be sure.