« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 355941 times)

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3440 on: August 15, 2022, 10:13:20 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on August 15, 2022, 10:11:22 pm
Mate, just fuck off to Redditt or somewhere else.

You think differently??
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,334
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3441 on: August 15, 2022, 10:14:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on August 15, 2022, 10:11:00 pm
It comments like this which is getting threads locked, why are even mentioning Nunez in the Elliot thread anyway?

In other news, when did Tepid get the ability to lock threads? A teacher's going to go crazy with these new powers.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3442 on: August 15, 2022, 10:14:01 pm »
Special player.

Carried a threat going forward in the first half and kept finding good spaces to pick up the ball, hopefully he can keep doing that and grab a few goals. Love watching him play, he's got an incredible future ahead of him.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,924
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3443 on: August 15, 2022, 10:14:37 pm »
Sorry not sure I see what people see in him as a CM in our team. I think he is a skillful wide player but seems to slow our play down because of his inability to use his right foot.
Logged

Offline marmite sw

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3444 on: August 15, 2022, 10:14:43 pm »
he s getting better and better is harvey as for the bedwetter fans having a go at Nunez cant be real fans go piss the bed elsewhere
Logged
im autistic and have dyslexia as well as being born deaf so if thats a problem then its your problem ... awaits the gramma nazis ......lfc supporter since 1976 watch every game and get up to liverpool as often as i can......

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 373
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3445 on: August 15, 2022, 10:14:57 pm »
Great performance from Harvey, maybe our MOTM? Hes bringing an energy and hunger into the team. He was everywhere in that first 35 minutes. Playing alongside Milner will give him valuable insight into how to be a complete midfielder.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,884
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3446 on: August 15, 2022, 10:15:23 pm »
Was really good today, clever and creative with the ball.  Just a shame he hasn't got any speed or strength, needs to work on leaning into players more to buy fouls or get past them.

Would love to see him as a pure 10.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3447 on: August 15, 2022, 10:16:49 pm »
Good performance from Harvey, didnt do anything exceptional but worked hard and recovered well when he lost the ball. His work ethic cannot be faulted.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,952
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3448 on: August 15, 2022, 10:17:33 pm »
Works hard and is good technically.

I dont think its fair to heap pressure on him tho.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3449 on: August 15, 2022, 10:17:53 pm »
Quote from: marmite sw on August 15, 2022, 10:14:43 pm
he s getting better and better is harvey as for the bedwetter fans having a go at Nunez cant be real fans go piss the bed elsewhere

Harvey Elliott is fantastic. Having a go at proper fans having an opinion is not. It's a fucking football forum so some people need to grow up and have an opinion and not just an 'opinion' that pleases people.
After last season, it's just lovely to see the young lad back.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline kingmonkey007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3450 on: August 15, 2022, 10:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on August 15, 2022, 10:13:20 pm
You think differently??

Yeah and also I can read the title of this thread.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,153
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3451 on: August 15, 2022, 10:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on August 15, 2022, 10:14:00 pm
In other news, when did Tepid get the ability to lock threads? A teacher's going to go crazy with these new powers.

In the circumstances I think it was the right thing to do.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,334
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3452 on: August 15, 2022, 10:21:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on August 15, 2022, 10:18:58 pm
In the circumstances I think it was the right thing to do.  :)

Lock all the threads IMO :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3453 on: August 15, 2022, 10:27:50 pm »
Harvey was great tonight. So much more to come too.
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,079
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3454 on: August 15, 2022, 10:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 15, 2022, 10:11:50 pm
The breakthrough season for Harvey surely.
I firmly believe so too. Should have been last season but for that freak tackle and resultant fracture-dislocation. He was already a surprise starting XI player up until that Leeds game in mid Sept.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3455 on: August 15, 2022, 10:33:22 pm »
Amazing for a 19 year old who missed most of last season through injury.

Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3456 on: August 15, 2022, 11:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on August 15, 2022, 10:13:20 pm
You think differently??
Anybody with a brain and a modicum of perspective does.

Harvey is boss
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,472
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3457 on: August 15, 2022, 11:37:22 pm »
Thought Harvey was really lively until he tired which is understandable. Gives everything and is great at linking play. Once he gets a good run (which he was just starting to get before his injury), hell go up another level still I think.

Exciting talent. Look forward to seeing him become a big part of the team as this season progresses
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,160
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3458 on: August 15, 2022, 11:44:02 pm »
Had a shot going in the first have where he faked a few players - only for a defender to stick out a leg and block it.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,472
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3459 on: August 15, 2022, 11:48:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on August 15, 2022, 11:44:02 pm
Had a shot going in the first have where he faked a few players - only for a defender to stick out a leg and block it.
Yep very unlucky that. Was so composed in the penalty area to make the room for the shot as well.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3460 on: Yesterday at 09:26:17 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on August 15, 2022, 10:13:20 pm
You think differently??

Ironic your post was about someone not being able to control their emotions properly... LOL  ::)

Anyway, back to the matter at hand - how good is Harvey Elliott? As some other posters have mentioned, this is surely his breakout season. He was our best player by some distance last night I thought and, on another day, would have ended up with a goal and an assist.

He just always has that extra time on the ball that all great players do, can spot a pass, is comfortable in the box and presses/works his socks off out of possession.

We didnt get the result we wanted but his performance was a massive positive for me.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,459
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3461 on: Yesterday at 09:28:33 am »
Thought he played well but I still think that Salah-Trent-Elliott link up on that side has much to prove in terms of what that specific set up has yielded. I know its all about getting Trent in that half space but I dont like Salah being so close to the touchline.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,884
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3462 on: Yesterday at 09:29:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:28:33 am
Thought he played well but I still think that Salah-Trent-Elliott link up on that side has much to prove in terms of what that specific set up has yielded. I know its all about getting Trent in that half space but I dont like Salah being so close to the touchline.

Agree with this.  It also leaves our other two midfielders with a lot of work to do to cover any gaps, especially if Milner is one of them, with his propensity to wander off into wide positions.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,459
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3463 on: Yesterday at 09:31:33 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:29:36 am
Agree with this.  It also leaves our other two midfielders with a lot of work to do to cover any gaps, especially if Milner is one of them, with his propensity to wander off into wide positions.

It is coverable but it means we need loads of athleticism in midfield.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3464 on: Yesterday at 09:32:57 am »
Elliot has a great attitude. There was a little passage of play early in the game, he gave the ball away on the edge of the palace box and there was a few groans, Palace were set for a counter, he chased and won the ball back, gave it to Fabinho I think and demanded it back. Wonderful to see from someone so young. So many would have shrunk a bit there
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,208
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3465 on: Yesterday at 10:35:36 am »
I am amazed how good he is at 19 already, he reads the game like an old professional already... He is running all the time and he was simply everywhere.

I see him more as an AM or side midfield than a winger in 4-3-3 but he could be a future 10 for us...

He was the best player on the pitch yesterday and probably the youngest.

+ he is a massive red, what is there not to like :)

with performances like yesterday he will be a certain starter this season.
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3466 on: Yesterday at 11:03:25 am »
Impressive last night, I think he can make the rcm spot his own.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,345
  • Bam!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3467 on: Yesterday at 11:20:09 am »
His retrieving the ball was impressive last night, a bit of work on positioning and understanding Salah/Trent and he will be brilliant in that spot.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,477
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3468 on: Yesterday at 06:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 11:03:25 am
Impressive last night, I think he can make the rcm spot his own.

I think he can. He's still got  more development physically, just got to still be patient with him. His potential is down to how much he wants it. As I said in the Trent thread, I'm looking forward to see how Elliot, Trent and Salah link up together on the right. We've got a special player here.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,459
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3469 on: Yesterday at 06:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 11:03:25 am
Impressive last night, I think he can make the rcm spot his own.

He was, but there are still question marks around that trio of Elliott, Trent and Salah, in term of the tactics and dynamics of those three. They haven't been doing it for long, but looking nice isn't what we need, we need them to score goals and create real goalscoring chances.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3470 on: Yesterday at 06:08:40 pm »
I get the comments about Harvey's physicality ... but Messi isn't exactly a heavyweight is he?  same as, say, Owen.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,870
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3471 on: Yesterday at 09:41:47 pm »
The lad must be absolutely buzzing. New contract, the complete faith of his manager, an excellent cameo v Fulham and Liverpool's MoM v Palace. It's hard to believe he's still 19. Normally you'd call someone so young and impressive a 'raw talent', but there's nothing raw about him. He plays the game with genuine wisdom. Incredible in someone so young.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,884
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3472 on: Today at 06:52:29 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:08:40 pm
I get the comments about Harvey's physicality ... but Messi isn't exactly a heavyweight is he?  same as, say, Owen.

Prime Messi was lightning quick over 5-10 yards though, Elliott doesn't have that.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 