You think differently??



Ironic your post was about someone not being able to control their emotions properly... LOLAnyway, back to the matter at hand - how good is Harvey Elliott? As some other posters have mentioned, this is surely his breakout season. He was our best player by some distance last night I thought and, on another day, would have ended up with a goal and an assist.He just always has that extra time on the ball that all great players do, can spot a pass, is comfortable in the box and presses/works his socks off out of possession.We didnt get the result we wanted but his performance was a massive positive for me.